Scalp Unscalp
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Güncellendi: 26 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir.
Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD
- Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir
- Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut
- Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları
Önerilen
- Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
- Zaman dilimi: H1
Girdiler
- Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yöntemi - Otomatik lot veya sabit lot seçin
- Sabit Lot Boyutu - Sabit lot boyutu
- Otomatik Lotlar - Bu miktar hesap para birimi başına 0.01 lot
- Maksimum Spread - Pozisyon açmak için izin verilen maksimum spread’i ayarla
- Otomatik GMT Algılama - Broker GMT farkını otomatik olarak hesaplar
- Hafta Sonu Pozisyonunu Kapat - Etkin veya devre dışı
- Özel Stop Loss - Stop Loss girişi
- Sihirli Numara - Her emir için sihirli numara
- Yorum - Emir yorumu
I purchased the EA and in the first week that I have been testing it in demo mode, it has made 14 trades, winning 13 and losing only one, so the ratio of winning trades is overwhelming so far. It is true that in some of the trades there has been a momentary setback during execution with a temporary loss, but it has been able to overcome this and end up with a winning result. Just one lost trade. In backtesting, the results are very good and consistent. I wrote to the developer and received a quick and clear response.