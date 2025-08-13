Scalp Unscalp

3.3

Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir.

Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD

  • Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir
  • Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut
  • Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları

Önerilen

  • Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
  • Zaman dilimi: H1

Girdiler

  • Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yöntemi - Otomatik lot veya sabit lot seçin
  • Sabit Lot Boyutu - Sabit lot boyutu
  • Otomatik Lotlar - Bu miktar hesap para birimi başına 0.01 lot
  • Maksimum Spread - Pozisyon açmak için izin verilen maksimum spread’i ayarla
  • Otomatik GMT Algılama - Broker GMT farkını otomatik olarak hesaplar
  • Hafta Sonu Pozisyonunu Kapat - Etkin veya devre dışı
  • Özel Stop Loss - Stop Loss girişi
  • Sihirli Numara - Her emir için sihirli numara
  • Yorum - Emir yorumu
alejandroestebanh1973
25
alejandroestebanh1973 2025.09.06 04:55 
 

I purchased the EA and in the first week that I have been testing it in demo mode, it has made 14 trades, winning 13 and losing only one, so the ratio of winning trades is overwhelming so far. It is true that in some of the trades there has been a momentary setback during execution with a temporary loss, but it has been able to overcome this and end up with a winning result. Just one lost trade. In backtesting, the results are very good and consistent. I wrote to the developer and received a quick and clear response.

ronny1111
1015
ronny1111 2025.09.02 08:54 
 

Regardless of some criticism that has been expressed here, especially regarding the (still) missing live signal, after two weeks of live and demo trading, I can say that I personally have not found any real cause for criticism regarding this EA. Of course, you have to think carefully about the level of risk you are willing to take (0.5 lots in a USD 200 account – has everyone gone mad?). In this respect, I also believe that the EA can definitely be used for a challenge account. You don't have to go through a whole week, but with 0.5 lots/100K and a time horizon of three months, it could definitely work... Some desirable adjustments have already been mentioned here, e.g. the option to select only buy or sell mode. Otherwise: a good, reliable EA at a fair price (at the time). Ron

Markus Peter Hohmann
1250
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.16 13:12 
 

I purchased the EA and already installed it. The seller has responded to my message. The EA made the first trades with a plus (I will post them in the comments). Positive rating.

Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Uzman Danışmanlar
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
AlphaEdge
Carl Alexander Lundin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing AlphaEdge , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize profits through precise pullback entries in both bull and bear markets. How does AlphaEdge work? AlphaEdge is built on a 2-Period RSI strategy , a proven method that identifies overbought and oversold levels to time the market’s most profitable reversals. RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a momentum indicator that analyzes price movements and volatility patterns to optimize buy and sell signals. Only 10 spots left at
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Uzman Danışmanlar
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir backtest değil, gerçek bir ticaret sistemi satın alın   Live Signal     Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Geriye dönük testler SADECE GERÇEK TİKLER üzerinde yapılmalıdır, aksi takdirde yanlış sonuçlanacaktır. Genel sohbet grubuna katılın: Buraya tıklayın US30 Dow Jones EA'ya hoş geldiniz US30 Dow Jones EA: Dinamik Dow Jones Ta Ustalaşın Dow Jones olarak da bilinen US30, piyasadaki en popüler endekslerden biridir. Mevcut uzman danışmanların çokluğuna ra
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
Scylla AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scylla AI Ticaret Sistemi Açıklaması Lütfen dikkat: Geleneksel geriye dönük testler, dinamik ve gerçek zamanlı piyasa analizine dayalı olması nedeniyle yapay zeka performansını tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Scylla AI, MetaTrader 5 (MT5) için tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), finansal piyasaları analiz etmek ve potansiyel ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için yapay zeka kullanır. Çok yönlü bir analiz yaklaşımı uygular ve şunları içerir: Teknik Analiz: Scylla AI, bi
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpectraCore Genesis Altın için tasarlandı. Hassasiyet için geliştirildi. Diğerleri tereddüt ederken o harekete geçer. SpectraCore Genesis , sıradan bir uzman danışman (EA) değildir. Bu sistem, sadece XAU/USD (altın) işlemleri için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret aracıdır. Genel geçer stratejiler yok, taviz yok — sadece yapılandırılmış mantık, risk kontrolü ve hassas algoritmik uygulama. Piyasaya körü körüne girmez. Bekler. Ve doğru an geldiğinde harekete geçer. Gerçek zamanlı v
EnigmaX PRO
Logan Scott Stewart
Uzman Danışmanlar
EnigmaX PRO– Precision Trading for MT5 EnigmaX PRO is a powerful, foolproof trading bot designed for MT5, built to capitalize on high-probability entries around institutional candles while securing profits with a dynamic trailing stop during volatility. Unlike risky strategies that rely on martingale or grid trading, EnigmaX PRO trades smart, protecting your capital while maximizing returns. MyFXBook -  Key Features:   No Martingale, No Grid   – A safe, calculated approach to profit without re
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Vladislavs Dorodnovs
118
Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.09.26 19:04 
 

Пока что советник 2-3 сделками сносит весь профит и баланс. Бэктесты к сожалению отличаются от действительности. Жду реальный сигнал от разработчика и потом продолжу тестирование. Пока что 1 звезда.

John Carne
103
John Carne 2025.09.25 15:58 
 

The EA has had 2 big losses in september due to News, killing all other profit of the period, even with news filter enabled, there is no minutes settings, neither a strategy of exit for opened positions before loss or a hedging in case. I talked a lot to seller, he is trying to help, but seems reluctant to make the true improvements... I'm obliged to suspend EA unti lit becomes truly reliable....

Connor Michael Woodson
6821
Geliştiriciden yanıt Connor Michael Woodson 2025.09.27 00:10
I get dozens of messages asking for custom changes from people who think they know what's best for the EA. I have been improving the product with multiple changes including the news filter. If you want something according to your exact specifications, there's also the freelance section.
alejandroestebanh1973
25
alejandroestebanh1973 2025.09.06 04:55 
 

I purchased the EA and in the first week that I have been testing it in demo mode, it has made 14 trades, winning 13 and losing only one, so the ratio of winning trades is overwhelming so far. It is true that in some of the trades there has been a momentary setback during execution with a temporary loss, but it has been able to overcome this and end up with a winning result. Just one lost trade. In backtesting, the results are very good and consistent. I wrote to the developer and received a quick and clear response.

ronny1111
1015
ronny1111 2025.09.02 08:54 
 

Regardless of some criticism that has been expressed here, especially regarding the (still) missing live signal, after two weeks of live and demo trading, I can say that I personally have not found any real cause for criticism regarding this EA. Of course, you have to think carefully about the level of risk you are willing to take (0.5 lots in a USD 200 account – has everyone gone mad?). In this respect, I also believe that the EA can definitely be used for a challenge account. You don't have to go through a whole week, but with 0.5 lots/100K and a time horizon of three months, it could definitely work... Some desirable adjustments have already been mentioned here, e.g. the option to select only buy or sell mode. Otherwise: a good, reliable EA at a fair price (at the time). Ron

Classical Success
750
Classical Success 2025.08.28 04:25 
 

UPDATE: I have to change my rating because the "new trading logic" in version 1.5/1.6 is very bad. I have had good success with version 1.2 and it is still stable up to date. But version 1.5 got me into a big drawdown right away on day 1. And yes, I am running both in parallel on separate terminals, so I know for a fact 100% that it is the new trading logic that caused the trouble, the old version is still stable. After all, version 1.5/1.6 seems to be an improvement for AUDUSD, but for ERUSD, USDCHF and GBPUSD it is very bad compared to version 1.2. PLEASE help me by including the option to select whether the EA should follow the new or old trading logic. Thanks for reading.

Overall good and useful EA. Take note that I'm rating it at the current price of $199. Its NOT fake - it also works in real life, not just in back tests. To share some results: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145366/comments/page3#comment_57975528 However, a few things should be noted 1) The max draw down so far is about 10x larger than the average profit. The average draw down is also much larger than the average gain. Thus the EA will not make profit if you enable a conservative fixed stop loss. 2) The strategy has a virtual stoploss which often only triggers at 3-4% price change in the backtests, which is a huge risk. 3) The take profit is mostly by virtual trailing stop which cannot be customized. 4) Overall its not suitable for most prop firm accounts, but can be very useful for your own account if you use a low enough risk. 5) Suggestion: If we can customize the virtual take profit / trailing stop / etc. it will be useful.

uchimi
1665
uchimi 2025.08.22 18:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

stxckedbandz
40
stxckedbandz 2025.08.22 15:06 
 

It's a good EA, would definitely recommend using this on live brokerage accounts only as prop firms do not agree to this type of EA, I was given a warning by some firms I was trading with not to use this EA, but for personal brokerage accounts it is definitely worth it.

Simonas Kavaliauskas
225
Simonas Kavaliauskas 2025.08.22 10:57 
 

Overall, good product, few comments as follows: 1. Bot trades rarely, sometimes few days - no trades. So don't expect quick returns, as this is a slow, but looks like a steady system. 2. Be careful about lot sizing - too greedy lots will blow your account (already experienced this, not a nice thing) 3. Used only for a week now - more info will be input later, after few months of experience. 4. Overall - good and simple product, basically all you need to change in settings - lot size, not some other difficult criteria.

_______

In September the strategy was changed and all went nuts. The EA is no more reliable, I can't trust it anymore.

Christopher Graham Parish
2811
Christopher Graham Parish 2025.08.22 06:37 
 

In the comments section, I have asked the author a few times to add his live signal as promised in the description (but he may remove that wording now). He ignores me every time and answers other people's qusetions. I suspect he may be hiding something. !!! BE CAREFULL !!!

25/8/25 Haha! He says he didn't see my comments??? !!!! There were several and he answered evey other one bedfore and after!!

Connor Michael Woodson
6821
Geliştiriciden yanıt Connor Michael Woodson 2025.08.22 09:01
I didn't see your comment. If you sent me a direct message, I would've replied promptly.
pakart
94
pakart 2025.08.21 23:49 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

karimovic1989
22
karimovic1989 2025.08.19 22:40 
 

The EA is running smoothly and delivers as expected. The seller is very professional and collaborates well with his clients. Highly recommended.

Markus Peter Hohmann
1250
Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.16 13:12 
 

I purchased the EA and already installed it. The seller has responded to my message. The EA made the first trades with a plus (I will post them in the comments). Positive rating.

