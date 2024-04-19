Bitcoin Robot MT5

4.5

The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision. Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe, ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bitcoin Robot is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. We provide access to a group where you can ask questions, as well as personalized support at each step. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsThe detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $1299 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $2499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting Bitcoin Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Scalping Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break even
  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default, no need to change
  • Break Even - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Opositesignal - a function that allows you to close positions based on opposing signals. For example, if we have an open Buy BTCUSD and it is active until Sell signals appear, the EA will automatically close Buy positions and open Sell positions. This function is optional and can be used or not.
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.8. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1299, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.


İncelemeler 133
Orosman Azuaje
94
Orosman Azuaje 2025.09.11 18:11 
 

I’ve been really impressed with the Bitcoin Robot and the excellent support provided by Mark and his team. The setup process was smooth, and whenever I had questions, they responded quickly and professionally. The EA runs as expected, and the guidance I’ve received gives me confidence in using it for my trading. Highly recommended for both the product quality and the outstanding customer service.

Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.09.04 15:39 
 

This EA will set you free financially (with patience if your initial account balance is small).

Chawit Chirawat
859
Chawit Chirawat 2025.09.03 03:50 
 

This is a good ea for bitcoin.

Filtrele:
LuisGustavo_BR
207
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.22 17:02 
 

I've been following Bitcoin Robot since July. I bought it a week ago and have been constantly testing it. I started testing it last weekend on a real account. I expect it to be one of my most consistent EA's; and the suport is always great!!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.22 18:04
You are welcome👍📊
Orosman Azuaje
94
Orosman Azuaje 2025.09.11 18:11 
 

I’ve been really impressed with the Bitcoin Robot and the excellent support provided by Mark and his team. The setup process was smooth, and whenever I had questions, they responded quickly and professionally. The EA runs as expected, and the guidance I’ve received gives me confidence in using it for my trading. Highly recommended for both the product quality and the outstanding customer service.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.11 18:49
You are welcome👍📊
Yao Gao Tang
126
Yao Gao Tang 2025.09.05 15:56 
 

Everyone, do not buy any products here! I purchased a Bitcoin robot yesterday. Its demo historical data looks extremely impressive, but all of it is intentionally fabricated. The demo data stops after July 24th, and when it updates next time, it will fill in the demo gap from after July 24th. This cycle repeats at regular intervals, making the demo history always perfect and instantly appealing to you. Moreover, no matter how you modify the setting parameters of the EA (Expert Advisor), the demo historical data generated remains exactly the same. I only realized the data was fake after purchasing it. It costs 1,599 US dollars, which is so expensive, and I am extremely regretful. Furthermore, there is no refund available. Everyone, please read the reviews carefully—all the negative reviews come from real buyers.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.08 12:37
This person bought the robot yesterday and immediately demanded a refund and now is blackmailing us saying that if they don't get a refund they will write a negative review and comment. Sellers on MQL5 do not have the ability to process refunds as such functions are not available here. Regarding the robot's parameters everything works correctly and any function can be changed while the test works in every period. We invite to all users download the EA and check all features.
Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.09.04 15:39 
 

This EA will set you free financially (with patience if your initial account balance is small).

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.04 15:41
You are welcome👍📊
Chawit Chirawat
859
Chawit Chirawat 2025.09.03 03:50 
 

This is a good ea for bitcoin.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 08:50
You are welcome👍📊
smp1990
229
smp1990 2025.08.14 07:33 
 

I have been using the EA for more than one week and I can say it is working well. The EA is opening multiple trades a day and most of them are profitable. I'm very happy with the purchase so far. Few comments for new buyers: - The EA won't work if you are not given the URL's provided after the purchase. - Using the EA in different brokers will results in different results: trades will open in different moments and the spread may impact the outcome - Important to check the contract size of BTCUSD in your brokers, since some are one and others are 10. This may have a massive impact on the lot size!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 09:44
You are welcome👍📊
Meikel
114
Meikel 2025.08.14 05:46 
 

I have been using this EA for more than three months. He is one of the best bitcoin trading EA I have ever seen. Good support and the help is exelent.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 06:45
You are welcome👍📊
Katohiro
19
Katohiro 2025.08.14 04:02 
 

I purchased an EA robot. It's currently working on a demo account. The results are stable. The help and support are excellent.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 06:45
You are welcome👍📊
superusdc
66
superusdc 2025.08.10 16:17 
 

The Bitcoin Robot is an outstanding EA. I’ve been using it to trade and have made consistent profits. It captures smart trading signals and automatically places buy or sell orders. Once a certain profit target is reached, it locks in the gains. If a trade hits stop loss, the robot uses a recovery strategy to try and recover the loss. I’m very satisfied — the money I paid for it has already been earned back through profits. I’m still using it and will post an updated review in the future.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.11 18:22
You are welcome👍📊
bond
43
bond 2025.08.09 21:48 
 

Don't buy anything from this seller. ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ They create fake backtest data with every update. You can use the days after an update to run a backtest . There is no any data. Other EAs from this seller have the same problem.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 09:44
Hi. The robot was purchased two days ago, and a negative review was immediately posted to lower the product’s ranking. ⛔️Unfortunately, some people do this intentionally, while at the same time another seller is promoting their own product and here the attack is directed not only at this product, but at us as a whole. Some people do this to undermine the credibility of all our products.
✅️The robot has been working correctly for over a year for hundreds of people who use it every day. As for using the robots, they can be tested at any time. For some time, we’ve noticed that, for example, with the broker IC Markets MT5, there have been issues testing the BTCUSD pair, while with other brokers, no such problems occur. Unfortunately, we have no control over how each broker manages this. We have reported this review, because it is false and intended to damage our robots.
mh888
706
mh888 2025.08.08 03:18 
 

I have been using this EA for more than a year now. One of the safest bitcoin trading EA that does not blow up your account if risk management is employed. Good support from the vendor too.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.08 10:27
You are welcome👍📊
wikmarpako
19
wikmarpako 2025.08.06 05:19 
 

I bought the EA Robot - it works, so far on a demo account. The results are stable. Help and support - very good. Everything is explained.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:05
You are welcome👍📊
pranay12345
89
pranay12345 2025.08.04 21:32 
 

Hi I have been using the EA for past week, so far the results are really good.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.04 21:53
You are welcome👍📊
andywhfung
121
andywhfung 2025.08.04 14:43 
 

This EA is easy to use. Nice!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.04 14:51
You are welcome👍📊
Cham Lam
34
Cham Lam 2025.07.27 00:49 
 

The tester results are very good, I hope the real trading will be very good too.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.27 07:55
You are welcome👍📊
Micky Willys
96
Micky Willys 2025.07.24 16:45 
 

I bought BTC Robot because I wanted a pressure-based EA that takes advantage of BTC's volatility and manages risk with SL. So far, it's worked very well, and the recovery feature is also very good. I highly recommend this EA. They also have an excellent support team.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.24 17:04
You are welcome👍📊
Charles Philippe Martel
1643
Charles Philippe Martel 2025.07.21 10:08 
 

Simple to use! great service ! backtested and result were amazing! launch on real account 2 days ago... now lets see what it can really do !! Cheers!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.21 14:41
You are welcome👍📊
Stephen Lodge
240
Stephen Lodge 2025.07.12 18:30 
 

I've just purchased the Bitcoin Robot and this is my 14th robot. With my experience I can see that the settings for Bitcoin trading make sense and you don't have to change much, but there are options with built in indicators should you wish to try your own trading style. The backtesting is extremely positive and I'm currently running an extensive backtest on other settings which is showing great results. I've already spoken to the developers on the support community so I know they are friendly and responsive, which you don't always get, sometimes never. I can't comment on results yet but I'm very excited to get going with this robot.

UPDATE: Very disappointed with the expensive EA and the free one offered. Very poor results since purchase on 11 July 2025. Backtesting is definitely manipulated showing highly profitable results. Definitely not worth the money.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.12 19:18
You are welcome👍📊
Gan Jia
59
Gan Jia 2025.07.12 10:15 
 

Stable and profitable EA

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.12 10:16
You are welcome👍📊
Jason KST
107
Jason KST 2025.06.30 15:05 
 

Just started using the EA, the initial experience has been smooth so far. The support team on Telegram is very responsive and helpful. The manual is clear, which really helps in getting started. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the next few weeks!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 15:07
You are welcome👍📊
1234567
