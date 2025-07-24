Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage

Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features

Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid

  • Real-time Updates: Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in
  • Multiple Timeframe Analysis: Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes
  • Automated Scaling: Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios
  • Interactive Elements: indicator is create 1x1 scaling for making grid complete squared...which is not possible with computer's screens
  • chart scaling is always big task for trader never solved before 

How apply percentage & Grid:-  

Find find best percentage for you trading symbol which is matched with most of swing high low than half the division and create grid 

indicator automatically check chart scale and give you best squaring visual on grid.



