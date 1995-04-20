Wick Hunter

After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter!

Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on.

Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy, Wick Hunter helps you:

  • Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts

  • Enter with precision near wicks

  • Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades

Whether you're trading forex, crypto, or indices – Wick Hunter finds those golden entries others miss.

Recommendation: M15 or higher on volatile symbols

Hunt the wicks. Catch the move. Dominate the chart!

