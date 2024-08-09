Order Block Hunter

5

Order block hunter indicator

is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best area to buy and sell   and this indicator is work on all time frames and all charts and all currencies and gold and crypto

Contact me after the purchase  to add you to VIP channel

This price is promotional price the price will raise after 10 copies sold

 blog to explain order block

After purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel

Why do you need this indicator?

1-    Because it’s the best indicator to identified the best area to buy and sell

2-    Use secret codes to give the best areas

3-    Very easy to use

4-    Multi timeframe

5-    Multi currencies  

6-    Work on all charts

7-    Help you to understand the market

  Settings 

The default settings are the best

  Back test 

 You can make back test on any chart and any time frame

  How its work

  After purchase make download and attach to any chart any time frame  ( higher frames are the best    30 minutes – 1 hour – 4 hour – day –week  )

  Take areas from higher frames   


İncelemeler 12
lisi
1445
lisi 2025.02.01 13:52 
 

I didn't expect...Super support and help

dimityr_dichev
94
dimityr_dichev 2024.11.24 15:58 
 

I HAVE BATHED MANY ROBOTS AND INDICATORS FROM DIFFERENT AUTHORS, BUT THIS AUTHOR IS UNIQUE. Which indicator to buy you won't go wrong EA is unique too

kev_homealone
33
kev_homealone 2024.11.20 11:39 
 

Very accurate indicator, once you understand the rules it’s easy to use. Support is AMAZING, very kind and helpful!

İncelemeye yanıt