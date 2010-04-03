Smart Volume Activity MT4

Smart Volume Activity [SVA] is an advanced analytical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms. It reveals how institutional (Smart Money) and retail traders operate by analyzing volume behavior across multiple timeframes. Unlike ordinary volume tools, SVA automatically adapts to any chart timeframe and highlights zones of absorption — moments when large market participants absorb liquidity from weaker hands.

By detecting abnormal volume spikes far beyond typical market noise, it distinguishes whether the activity stems from institutional accumulation/distribution or retail chasing. These events are then projected as persistent reactive levels — visual zones where price often reacts again. Each bar update dynamically tracks when major players step in, displaying this data with bubble markers and a real-time performance table comparing Smart Money vs Retail behavior. Also scanning live market activity, it detects and classifies Smart Money Trades, Retail Trades, Big Trades, Large Trades, Medium Trades, and Small Trades — giving you a complete map of market participation intensity.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155019/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx



How It Works :-

Ast its core, Smart Volume Activity uses Z-score normalization on lower-timeframe volume data (e.g., 5-minute within a 1-hour chart).

This statistical approach identifies extreme bursts of buying or selling pressure and classifies each event based on its position within the candle:

🟩 Smart Money: High volume concentrated within the candle body — signaling hidden accumulation or distribution.

🟧 Retail: Volume clustering near candle extremes — reflecting chase entries or panic exits.

When new signals are detected, they’re plotted as horizontal reaction levels that remain on the chart until price retests them.

An integrated P/L dashboard continuously measures which side — Smart or Retail — is currently dominating, giving traders a clear performance comparison.

Key Features :-

Intelligent Flow Classification: Automatically separates Smart Money from Retail activity using price-volume context.

Automatically separates Smart Money from Retail activity using price-volume context. Live Profit/Loss Dashboard: Compares cumulative outcomes between institutional and retail flows.



Compares cumulative outcomes between institutional and retail flows. Real-Time Alerts: Receive notifications for every major Smart or Retail event.



Receive notifications for every major Smart or Retail event. Liquidity & Absorption Detection: Identifies genuine liquidity zones and debunks the myth of static high/low liquidity traps.



Identifies genuine liquidity zones and debunks the myth of static high/low liquidity traps. Adaptive Timeframe Engine: Works seamlessly across any chart without manual configuration.



Works seamlessly across any chart without manual configuration. Interactive Control Panel: Update or fine-tune the indicator directly, without diving into complex settings.





Why Traders Love It

SVA provides an institutional-grade perspective rarely accessible to retail traders.

It doesn’t just show volume — it interprets the behavior behind it, giving you actionable insights into who’s in control of the market.

If you have any questions or need assistance setting it up, feel free to contact me— we’re always here to help you trade smarter.