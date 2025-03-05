Multi Time frame Support Resistance

Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4.
Professional Tool for Technical Traders.

Key Advantages

  1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously

  2. Real-Time Alerts - Instant notifications when key levels change

  3. Customizable Display - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy

  4. User-Friendly - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels


Core Features

 Multi-Chart Integration: Track S/R from up to 4 timeframes at once
 Price & Timeframe Labels: Clear text displays showing exact price levels
 Adaptive Calculation: Automatically updates levels as markets change
 Custom Formatting: Match colors/styles to your chart theme


Indicator Configuration

  1. SupportColor  

    • Function: Color for support lines

  2. ResistanceColor  

    • Function: Color for resistance lines

  3. LineWidth  

    • Function: Thickness of S/R lines (1-5)

Multi-Timeframe Settings

  1. ShowCurrentTF  

    • Function: Toggle visibility of current chart's timeframe levels

  2. ShowTF1 ,  ShowTF2 ,  ShowTF3

    • Function: Enable/disable additional timeframe levels

  3. TF1 ,  TF2 ,  TF3  

    • Options: M1, M5, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

    • Example: PERIOD_H4 for 4-hour timeframe

  4. TF1Bars ,  TF2Bars ,  TF3Bars

    • Function: Historical bars to analyze for each timeframe

Visual Customization

  1. CurrentSupportColor ,  TF1SupportColor

    • Function: Custom colors for each timeframe's support line

  2. CurrentResistColor ,  TF1ResistColor

    • Function: Custom colors for each timeframe's resistance line

  3. CurrentLineWidth ,  TF1LineWidth

    • Function: Line thickness per timeframe (1-5)


Why Traders Love It

  • 🚨 Never Miss a Breakout: Alerts trigger when prices cross key levels

  • 📊 Strategic Clarity: Compare higher/lower timeframe levels at a glance

  • 🎨 Personalized Charts: Match colors to your trading style

Ideal for swing traders, day traders, and investors needing clear price structure visibility.




