DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasShowGrid 

ShowGrid

Imposta il valore di flag della visibilità per la griglia (FLAG_SHOW_GRID).                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la griglia diventa visibile.
  • falso — la griglia diventa invisibile.