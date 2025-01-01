문서화섹션
DrawScaleBottom

값의 맨 아래 스케일을 다시 그리는 가상 메서드.                                          

 virtual int  DrawScaleBottom(
   const bool  draw,  // 플래그 
  \)

매개변수

그리기

[in] 스케일을 다시 그려야 하는지 여부를 나타내는 플래그. 

값 반환

값 스케일의 높이.