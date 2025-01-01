文档部分
DrawScaleBottom

重新绘制底部比例值的虚拟方法。                                          

 virtual int  DrawScaleBottom(
   const bool  draw,  // 标识
   )

参数

draw

[in] 表示比例是否需要重新绘制的标识。 

返回值

比例值的高度。