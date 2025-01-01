DocumentationSections
DrawScaleBottom

Méthode virtuelle pour redessiner l'échelle de valeurs du bas.                                          

 virtual int  DrawScaleBottom(
   const bool  draw,  // flag 
   )

Paramètres

draw

[in] Flag indiquant si l'échelle doit être redessinée. 

Valeur de Retour

Hauteur des l'échelle de valeurs.