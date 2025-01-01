문서화섹션
DrawLegendHorizontal

수평 범례 그리기.                                

 int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
   const int  w,  // 
   const int  h,  // 
  \)

매개변수

w

[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 너비. 

h

[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 높이. 

값 반환

범례의 높이(픽셀).