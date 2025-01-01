ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawLegendHorizontal 

DrawLegendHorizontal

水平の凡例を描画します。                                

int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
  const int  w// 
  const int  h// 
  )

パラメータ

w

[in] 凡例のテキストの最大幅 

h

[in] 凡例のテキストの最大の高さ 

戻り値

ピクセル単位での凡例の高さ