DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasDrawLegendHorizontal 

DrawLegendHorizontal

Disegna una leggenda orizzontale.                                

 int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
   const int  w,  // 
   const int  h,  // 
   )

Parametri

w

[in] La larghezza massima del testo nella leggenda. 

h

[in] L'altezza massima del testo nella leggenda. 

Valore di ritorno

Altezza della legenda in pixel.