MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasDrawLegendHorizontal 

DrawLegendHorizontal

绘制水平图例。                                

 int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
   const int  w,  // 
   const int  h,  // 
   )

参数

w

[in] 图例中文本的最大宽度。 

h

[in] 图例中文本的最大高度。 

返回值

以像素为单位图例的高度。