Trade Copier MT5 Copy Trade Orders

 Trade Copier for MT5
 Supports multiple master and slave terminals
 Local operation without DLL usage
 Optional slow monitoring mode

 Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts


MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) | Fast Local Trade Copier Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5


Overview

MT5 to MT5 Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) is a next-generation, ultra-fast local trade copier (Local Trade Replicator) designed for all traders, especially professional traders (Pro Traders), account managers (AM), signal providers (Trading Signal Providers), prop-firm users (Proprietary Trading Firm Users), and more.

It delivers the following features:

Full Slave (Receiver) health monitoring with Offline timer and disable controls


• Ultra-fast trade replication (less than 10 milliseconds)

• 100% safe architecture (no DLLs and no external dependencies)

• Real-time dashboard monitoring (Live Visual Interface)

• Advanced Slave (Receiver) health-monitoring system

• Automatic warnings for terminal crashes, restarts, disconnects, and more

This copier provides a true Master → Slave (Sender → Receiver) multi-account environment, giving you full control and real-time monitoring of all accounts connected to the Master (Sender).

________________________________________

Dashboard Overview

The integrated dashboard (Control Panel / Visual Interface) is one of the most advanced visual interfaces among all trade copiers. It displays real-time system health, performance, Slave (Receiver) status, configuration, and synchronization operations exactly like the product screenshot.

Account Info

• Operation Mode → Master ID (Sender ID) / Slave ID (Receiver ID)

• Account Number

• Balance & Equity

Instantly confirms that you are controlling the terminal correctly.

Slaves Monitor (Real-Time Health Tracking)

Displays all active Slave (Receiver) accounts with current status:

• Active Slaves count → e.g., 2 of 34

• Status: ONLINE / OFFLINE SHORT (<1 min) / OFFLINE LONG (>1 min)

If a Slave (Receiver) becomes Offline:

• Warning line appears

• Count-up timer shows offline duration

• Disable button for manually closed Slave terminals

Pop-up alerts notify the Master (Sender) when:

• A Slave goes Offline

• A Slave reconnects

• A Slave returns to normal operation

Ensures you always know the health of every connected Slave without opening their terminals.

Sync Status

• Last Operation (e.g., last copy performed)

• Processing Status → Normal / Wait / Hold

• Average Latency (Delay in milliseconds)

• Last Sync Time (Timestamp)

Provides full transparency for trade copying activity.

Performance

• Latency (milliseconds) → e.g., 0.0 ms

• Connection Quality → Excellent / Good / Poor

• Last trade copied or executed

• Operation Mode confirmation

Instantly see how fast and stable the system is running.

Configuration

• Lot Multiplier (Lot Size Multiplier)

• Risk Mode (Risk Management Mode)

• Slippage Allowed (Max Allowed Slippage)

• Copy SL/TP (Copy Stop Loss / Take Profit): Yes / Custom / No

• Reverse Mode (Invert Trade Direction): ON / OFF

Know exactly how trades will copy without reopening Inputs.

Slave Monitoring (Offline Detection System)

• Every Slave (Receiver) sends status to Master (Sender)

• If signal stops → detected as OFFLINE

• Dashboard highlights the Slave immediately

• Counter shows offline duration

• Disable button appears automatically

• Pop-up alerts notify instantly

Protects system from terminal freezes, MT5 crashes, VPS interruptions, internet disconnects, closed terminals, CPU overload, lost connections, etc.

Benefit: Instantly notified when a Slave goes offline, with duration.

________________________________________

Parameters

Main Settings

• CopyMode: Default MODE_MASTER → Master/Slave (Sender/Receiver) selection

• MasterID: Default 1 → Unique ID for Master (Sender)

• CopyFromMasterID: Default 1 → Master ID to copy from (Slave only / Receiver)

• SlaveNumber: Default 1, Range 1–34 → Identify multiple Slaves (Receivers)

Trade Settings

• SendPending: Default true → Copy pending orders (Pending Order Replication)

• CopyWithReversal: Default false → Reverse trade direction (Invert Trades)

• CopyStopLoss: Default true → Copy Stop Loss

• CustomStopLoss: Default 0 → Overrides SL if >0

• CopyTakeProfit: Default true → Copy Take Profit

• CustomTakeProfit: Default 0 → Overrides TP if >0

• SlippagePips: Default 10 → Max allowed slippage

• MaxSpread: Default 0.0 → Max allowed spread

Trade Filtering

• CopyLongOnly: Default false → Only copy BUY trades

• CopyShortOnly: Default false → Only copy SELL trades

Symbol Mapping

• EnableSymbolMapping: Default true → Automatic symbol mapping (Broker Symbol Adjustment)

• SymbolMappings: "EURUSD:EURUSDm,GBPUSD:GBPUSDm,XAUUSD:Gold,US30:US30mini"

• Prefix / Suffix / RemoveSuffixes: Default ""

Advanced Settings

• MaxTrades: Default 600 → Max trades to handle

• ShowEvents: Default true → Show event alerts

• SlaveMagicNumber: Default 1 → Magic number for slave trades

Lot Management

• UseBalanceRatio: Default true → Balance ratio calculation

• BalanceBasedLot: Default true → Balance-based lot sizing

• LotMultiplier: Default 1

• FixedLotSize: Default 0.0 → Overrides other lot calculations if >0

• MaxLotSize: Default 0.0 → Max allowed lot size

Day Filtering

• AllowMonday to AllowSunday: Default true → Which days trading allowed

Notifications

• EnableNotifications: Default true

• EmailAddress: Default "" → Email alerts

Dashboard Settings

• Show/hide panels: Top, Left, Center, Right, Bottom → Default true

• ShowAllPanels: Default true → Overrides individual settings

• ShowTopRightPanel: Default true → Quick actions

Multi-Master Configuration Notes

• Note_MM: "Tip: Restart MetaTrader (MT5) after switching Master/Slave to ensure proper synchronization."

________________________________________

Important Usage Notes

• Restart MetaTrader (MT5) after changing Master/Slave (Sender/Receiver) mode

• Ensure MasterID and SlaveNumber are unique

• AutoTrading must be enabled

• Requires access to shared files in MetaTrader's common folder

• Ensure all symbols are available and tradable

________________________________________

Key Features

• Full Slave (Receiver) health monitoring with Offline timer and disable controls

• Ultra-fast execution (<10 ms)

• Smart sync logic

• Automatic prefix/suffix detection

• Automatic Symbol Mapping (Broker Symbol Adjustment)

• Reverse mode (Invert Trade Direction)

• Day/time filters

• Pending order copying

• Advanced lot control (balance-based, fixed, multiplier, ratio)

• Pop-up, email, and push notifications

• Full professional dashboard with performance

• Multi-Master / Multi-Slave support

________________________________________

Setup Guide

Master Terminal (Sender)

• Attach EA (Expert Advisor)

• Set CopyMode = MODE_MASTER

• Set MasterID

• Enable Algo Trading

Slave Terminal (Receiver)

• Attach EA (Expert Advisor)

• Set CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE

• Set CopyFromMasterID

• Assign unique SlaveNumber

• Enable Algo Trading

________________________________________

FAQ

General

Q1: Does it support MT5 → MT5 only?

A: Yes

Q2: Multi-master and multi-slave supported?

A: Fully supported

Q3: Latency on VPS?

A: Typically 5–10 milliseconds

Q4: Does it copy pending orders?

A: Yes, enable SendPending = true

Q5: Is it prop-firm safe?

A: Yes, no DLLs or external executables

Slave Monitoring

Q1: What happens if a Slave goes Offline?

A: Dashboard shows clear warning and duration

Q2: Do I get alerts?

A: Yes, instant pop-ups

Q3: Can I remove an Offline Slave?

A: Yes, use Disable button

Q4: Does it detect MT5 crash or freeze?

A: Yes

Q5: Do I need to check Slave terminals manually?

A: No, dashboard monitors everything

Symbol Mapping

Q1: Why is Symbol Mapping needed?

A: For brokers with different formats or unusual symbols

Q2: Can I map multiple symbols?

A: Yes, unlimited mapping supported

Q3: Does Symbol Mapping slow things down?

A: No, operates instantly

Additional FAQ

Q1: Can the copier filter and copy trades only with a specific Magic Number?

A: Yes, a Magic Number filter can be enabled to copy only trades that match a specific Magic Number.

Q3: Can the EA calculate lot size based on a percentage of the Slave account balance?

A: Yes, when BalanceBasedLot is enabled, lot size is automatically adjusted based on the balance ratio.

Q4: What happens if a symbol does not exist on the Slave terminal?

A: The trade will not be copied, and a warning about the missing symbol will be logged. You can use Symbol Mapping to fix this. Simply enter the Master symbol and the corresponding Slave symbol in the mapping list using a single colon (:) to ensure proper copying.

• If the Master has EURUSD and the Slave has EURUSDm, enter in Symbol Map: EURUSD:EURUSDm

• If the Master has EURUSDm and the Slave has EURUSD, enter in Symbol Map: EURUSDm:EURUSD

 If you enjoy Copier MT5 to MT5, please rate it ★★★★★ and leave your feedback — it keeps updates coming faste

•   For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.

