Quantum Howl Seraph AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized)

Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph

[Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit]

Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MFI).

Built on the stable Crimson Framework (v11.0), this EA is engineered for traders who demand scientific logic over gambling.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a precision 3-step logic:

Quantum Compression: Identifies periods of low volatility (the calm before the storm) using Donchian Channels. Volume Validation: Enters the market only when a breakout occurs AND the Money Flow Index (MFI) confirms genuine institutional participation. This filters out up to 70% of false breakouts. Time-Decay Exit: Utilizes the unique "Seraph Protocol". If a trade stagnates and fails to perform within a specific time window ( InpMaxBarsHold ), the EA automatically closes it to free up margin and reduce exposure to uncertainty.

Key Features

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in auto-calculation for Lot size based on USD Risk (e.g., Risk $50 per trade).

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale , No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Dynamic Exits: Features an ATR-based Trailing Stop to ride trends and a Time-Limit exit to cut dead trades.

Transparent UI: Includes a sleek, non-intrusive dashboard displaying Real-time MFI values, Profit metrics, and System Status.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1 (Primary), H4 (Secondary).

Symbols: Volatile pairs work best (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, US30, NAS100).

Account: ECN/Raw Spread accounts recommended for breakout strategies.

Input ParametersPlease check the settings below to customize the EA:

=== 1. MONEY MANAGEMENT === InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot based on currency risk. InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade in USD (e.g., 50.0). InpFixedLots : Manual lot size (if auto-risk is disabled). InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 2.5).

=== 2. QUANTUM STRATEGY CORE === InpDonchianPeriod : Period for determining Price Compression. InpMFIPeriod : Period for Money Flow Index (Volume Filter). InpMFI_Low / InpMFI_High : Thresholds for smart buying/selling. InpMaxBarsHold : Time Decay Limit . Max bars to hold a trade before force closing.

=== 3. SAFETY & EXIT === InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR volatility. InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.

=== 4. SYSTEM === InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA. InpMaxSpreadPoints : Max spread allowed to avoid trading during news spikes.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Important: Adjust InpRiskUSD to match your capital. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.