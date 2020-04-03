Marble Tempest Runemaker AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5)

[Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempest" (ATR) to ensure you only trade when the market is alive.

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA features an advanced exit logic that "freezes" Trailing Stop modifications when spreads widen beyond a safe threshold. This protects your winning trades from being stopped out by liquidity gaps or broker manipulation during news events.

Trading Strategy (The Runemaker Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Decoding Process:

The Marble (Structure): Uses Parabolic SAR to define the rolling direction of the trend. Price > SAR: Uptrend (Rolling Up).

Price < SAR: Downtrend (Rolling Down). The Rune (Decoder): Uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to find hidden impulse signals. Buy Rune: Trend is UP + CCI crosses above +100.

Sell Rune: Trend is DOWN + CCI crosses below -100. The Tempest (Filter): Uses ATR (Average True Range) to measure storm intensity. It avoids "Dead Markets" where volatility is too low ( InpMinVolatility ) to generate profit.

Key Features

Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting profits.

Momentum Rolling: Captures the acceleration of a trend rather than just the price level.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable momentum).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE MARBLE (TREND) === InpSarStep / Max : Parabolic SAR settings (Acceleration).

=== THE RUNE (SIGNAL) === InpCciPeriod : Momentum sensitivity. InpCciTrigger : The breakdown level (Default 100).

=== THE TEMPEST (FILTER) === InpMinVolatility : Minimum ATR required to trade.

=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) === InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points). InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.