EMLU Precision AI
- Ali Shimaz
- Версия: 1.0
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5
Type: Expert Advisor (MT5)
⚠️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading)
This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation. It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version.
Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as a trading product. If you are looking for live-trade quality execution and full algorithm depth, please review the paid version instead.
The free EA is not optimised for profitability and will not reflect the real capabilities of the paid edition.
Free Version Purpose
- Inspect internal structure and interface
- Evaluate installation & platform compatibility
- Confirm broker execution compatibility
- Check spread/commission requirements
- Understand trading behaviour before buying the paid EA
This version exists to help users decide whether to upgrade, not to perform profitable automated trading.
Feature Limitations (Free Version)
The following restrictions are applied to this free edition:
- Reduced signal scoring thresholds
- Lower accuracy settings
- No advanced regime analytics
- Trade filters simplified
- Entry precision disabled
- Trend detection simplified
- Exit engine simplified
- Dynamic risk sizing disabled
- Partial close system disabled
- Advanced trailing removed
These limitations are intentional to protect the intellectual value of the paid version.
Overview (Structural Design)
EMLU Precision AI is a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading architecture designed to validate trades through an ordered scoring and qualification pipeline. This free version contains the structural framework but not the full decision engine.
Core Framework Components (Included)
- Primary execution pipeline
- Basic spread validation
- Basic trend detection
- Broker checks
- Limit-order execution framework
- Trade logging
Core Components Not Included in Free Version
- Institutional scoring engine (0–100)
- Full regime classification
- Advanced volatility filters
- Full multi-timeframe confirmations
- Partial closes & trailing TP engine
- News, session & exposure gates
- Trade quality scoring & rejection logic
- Professional risk allocation
The full system is exclusive to the paid version.
Compatibility
- MT5 Only
- Hedging & netting accounts supported
- Works on most modern brokers
Recommended Timeframe
H1 timeframe is recommended. Other charts may behave differently due to feature restrictions.
What Results to Expect
This free version may:
- Produce fewer trades
- Show weaker entries
- Demonstrate lower profitability
- Exhibit inconsistent market performance
This is not a bug — it is intentional.
Upgrade to Paid Version
The paid edition offers:
- Full institutional scoring system
- Multi-layer validation gates
- Dynamic trade sizing
- Advanced exit architecture
- Real strategy logic
- Higher accuracy entries
- Trade analytics + transparency
If you want real-world application, evaluate the paid product.
Disclaimer
This free tool is not a financial product and should not be used to make trading decisions or measure profitability. Results vary based on broker, symbol, spread, market conditions and settings. No guaranteed profits or returns are implied or offered.
Support
Email: emluprecisionai@gmail.com
Developer: Ali Shimaz
Sadly does not work.
As seen in screenshot - big problems with amongst others wrong data on the dashboard.
It shows 0 active trades - when you can also see many SL lines operational.
It shows a small profit when actually there is a -27 loss.
etc
Yesterday this pair (USDCHF H1) was in small profit - today big loss.
Sadly - this EA is not yet ready for live use.
