Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged (The Ghostforge), confirms the market is expanding (The Bloom), and enters precisely when a correction ends (The Requiem).

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.

Trading Strategy (The Life Cycle Logic)

  1. The Ghostforge (Trend): Uses TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to determine the true market velocity. TEMA eliminates lag, allowing the EA to react instantly to trend shifts.

    • Uptrend: Price > TEMA.

    • Downtrend: Price < TEMA.

  2. The Bloom (Expansion): Monitors Bollinger Bandwidth. It only trades when the bands are "Blooming" (expanding beyond InpMinBandwidth ), ensuring the market has enough energy to sustain a move.

  3. The Requiem (Entry): Uses Williams %R to pinpoint the end of a pullback.

    • Buy Trigger: WPR rises from Oversold (-80).

    • Sell Trigger: WPR falls from Overbought (-20).

Key Features

  • Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.

  • Lag-Free Trend Detection: TEMA offers superior responsiveness compared to standard MAs, catching trends earlier.

  • Volatility Filter: Avoids "dead" markets by requiring minimum bandwidth expansion.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable trend structure).

  • Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE GHOSTFORGE (TREND) ===

    • InpTemaPeriod : Sensitivity of the trend filter (Default 50).

  • === THE BLOOM (VOLATILITY) ===

    • InpMinBandwidth : Minimum volatility required to trade.

  • === THE REQUIEM (ENTRY) ===

    • InpWprPeriod / Levels : Pullback detection settings.

  • === CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


