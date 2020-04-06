Ironwind Echoes AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5)

[Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit]

Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index), it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align perfectly.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a high-precision 3-layer logic:

  1. The Ironwind (Trend Filter): Uses TEMA (Period 50) to determine market direction. TEMA is superior to SMA/EMA because it uses triple smoothing to reduce lag significantly, reacting instantly to price shifts.

  2. The Echoes (Momentum Trigger): Uses RVI Crossover to validate the entry. RVI measures the "Energy" of the market close relative to its range. A crossover confirms that the TEMA trend has real momentum behind it.

  3. Kinetic Exit (Volatility Control): Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This adapts the strategy to both calm and volatile markets.

Key Features

  • Lag-Free Trend Following: Captures trends early using the advanced TEMA calculation.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Input your Risk in USD (e.g., $50 per trade), and the EA automatically calculates the lot size.

  • Smart Trailing: Features an ATR-based Trailing Stop that locks in profit as the price moves in your favor.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Major Trending Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold.

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. RISK & CAPITAL ===

    • InpUseRiskUSD : Enable auto-lot calculation based on currency risk.

    • InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 2.5).

  • === 2. THE IRONWIND (TREND) ===

    • InpTEMAPeriod : Period for the Triple EMA (Default: 50).

  • === 3. THE ECHOES (SIGNAL) ===

    • InpRVI_Period : Period for the Relative Vigor Index.

  • === 4. VOLATILITY EXIT ===

    • InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.

    • InpTrail_ATR_Mult : Trailing step size.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskUSD to match your capital.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


