Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
- Эксперты
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol
[Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready]
Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies momentum exhaustion, and executes precision reversal trades exactly when price is rejected.
Trading Strategy & Logic The algorithm operates on a strict 3-phase protocol:
-
Extension (The Trap): Monitors price deviation using expanded Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation 2.5) to identify unsustainable market spikes (Bear Traps & Bull Traps).
-
Exhaustion: Filters entry signals using a high-sensitivity RSI (Period 7) to confirm that the opposing momentum is fully depleted.
-
Rejection: Executes a trade only when the candle closes back inside the bands, statistically confirming the breakout failure.
Key Features
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer calculates lot size based on USD Risk (e.g., Risk $50 per trade). No manual calculation needed.
-
Safety Architecture: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
-
Prop Firm Compliant: Designed to respect drawdown limits of funding firms (FTMO, MFF, etc.).
-
Ghost Dashboard: Features a non-intrusive on-chart panel displaying real-time Trap Status and Profit metrics.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: Volatile pairs work best (Gold/XAUUSD, US30, GBPUSD, GBPJPY).
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1.
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread account recommended for best execution.
-
Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lots) or $1000+ for proper risk management.
Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:
-
=== 1. ASHEN RISK PROTOCOL ===
-
InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk.
-
InpRiskUSD : Maximum monetary risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).
-
InpFixedLots : Fixed lot size if auto-risk is disabled.
-
InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward ratio (Default: 2.0).
-
-
=== 2. MIRAGE STRATEGY CORE ===
-
InpBandsPeriod : Period for Bollinger Bands (The Arena).
-
InpBandsDev : Deviation multiplier to define the Extreme Zone (Default: 2.5).
-
InpRSI_Period : Period for the fast RSI filter (Default: 7).
-
InpRSI_Overbought / InpRSI_Oversold : Levels to trigger reversal signals.
-
-
=== 3. SAFETY & EXIT ===
-
InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance calculated by ATR.
-
InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.
-
-
=== 4. SYSTEM ===
-
InpMagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA.
-
InpMaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread to avoid trading during news spikes.
-
Installation Guide
-
Click Buy or Download Demo.
-
Refresh your MT5 Navigator and drag the EA onto the chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15).
-
Allow "Algo Trading" in the settings.
-
Adjust InpRiskUSD according to your capital.