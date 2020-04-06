Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
- Эксперты
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Версия: 1.0
Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4)
[Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection]
Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger.
Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dynamically adjust trade volume, effectively preventing "Error 134: Not Enough Money" and ensuring continuous operation even on smaller accounts.
Trading Strategy (The TriConfirm Stack) The EA executes trades based on a strict 3-layer validation logic:
-
Trend Layer (EMA): Uses Dual EMAs (34/89) to define the dominant market direction.
-
Regime Layer (RSI + ADX):
-
RSI Filter: Requires RSI > 50 for Buys and RSI < 50 for Sells to confirm momentum.
-
ADX Filter: Ensures the trend has sufficient strength (Volatility) to sustain the move.
-
-
Trigger Layer (CCI Pullback): The sniper entry is triggered by a CCI Cross.
-
Buy: When CCI crosses UP through the oversold level (e.g., -100).
-
Sell: When CCI crosses DOWN through the overbought level (e.g., +100).
-
Key Features
-
Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks your free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it clamps the lot size to a safe percentage ( MaxMarginUsePct ) instead of failing.
-
Smart Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR-to-Spread Ratio. If the spread is too high relative to the potential profit (ATR), the EA pauses trading to avoid bad Risk/Reward setups.
-
Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are calculated based on ATR, adapting to changing market conditions.
-
Broker-Safe Execution: Sets SL/TP directly within the OrderSend function and respects Stop/Freeze levels to prevent broker rejection.
-
Visuals: Includes an optional Gann Fan overlay for visual trend confirmation.
Recommendations
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Recommended).
-
Symbols: Major FX Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is preferred for scalping.
Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
-
=== 1. TRICONFIRM STRATEGY ===
-
FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend definition periods (Default: 34/89).
-
CCI_Period / CCI_Level : Pullback trigger settings.
-
RSI_Period / ADX_Min : Momentum filters.
-
-
=== 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT ===
-
RiskType : Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk %.
-
SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on ATR.
-
UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.
-
-
=== 3. SAFETY & MARGIN ===
-
UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.
-
MaxMarginUsePct : Max % of free margin to utilize per trade.
-
Min_ATR_to_Spread : Volatility quality filter (Default: 1.8).
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.
-
Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.
-
Set your risk appetite in the Inputs.