Silent Oracle Reverb AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb

[Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe]

Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory," this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to capture the reversion back to the mean.

Trading Strategy The algorithm follows a strict 4-phase logic to ensure high-probability entries:

  1. Trend Scan: Filters market direction using the 200 EMA. It avoids "catching a falling knife" by only buying dips in an uptrend and selling rallies in a downtrend.

  2. Extension: Waits for price to pierce the Keltner Bands (Deviation 2.5), identifying an overextended zone.

  3. The Trigger: Executes only when the rapid-response RSI (Period 2) hits extreme levels (<10 or >90), pinpointing the exact reversal moment.

  4. Mean Reversion Exit: Secures profit immediately when the price reverts to the middle line (The Mean), significantly boosting the Win Rate.

Key Features

  • "Reverb Sniper" Technology: Utilizes a fast RSI(2) paired with Keltner Channels to identify local tops and bottoms with pinpoint accuracy.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Position Sizer. Simply input your risk in Dollars (e.g., Risk $50). The EA automatically calculates the precise lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.

  • Prop-Firm Compliant: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and a Dynamic Trailing Stop.

  • Stealth Dashboard: A minimalist, transparent on-chart panel displays the current Market Zone and Profit metrics without obstructing chart analysis.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 (Scalping) or H1 (Swing).

  • Symbols: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread recommended for best execution.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input ParametersPlease check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. SILENT RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk.

    • InpRiskUSD : Maximum monetary risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpRewardRatio : Minimum Reward-to-Risk ratio.

  • === 2. ORACLE STRATEGY CORE ===

    • InpTrendEMA : Period for the Trend Filter (Default: 200).

    • InpKeltnerPeriod : Period for the Keltner Channel (The Mean).

    • InpKeltnerMult : Deviation multiplier for the channel (The Zone).

    • InpRSI_Period : Period for the Oracle RSI (Default: 2).

    • InpRSI_High / InpRSI_Low : Overbought/Oversold trigger levels.

  • === 3. SAFETY & EXIT ===

    • InpTargetMean : If true, trade closes automatically when price touches the middle Keltner line.

    • InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR volatility.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your MT5 Navigator and drag the EA onto the chart (e.g., EURUSD M15).

  3. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in the settings.

  4. Adjust InpRiskUSD according to your capital.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


