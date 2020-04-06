Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety]

Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when a true trend is established.

Version 2.00 Update: The Silent Fortress This version introduces the "Silent Fortress" Safety Protocol. It enforces a strict "Zero Error" execution environment by guaranteeing that Stop Losses and Trailing Stops are never placed within the "Noise Zone" (minimum 500 points / 50 Pips). This ensures 100% compatibility with ECN brokers and high-spread assets, completely eliminating "Invalid Stops" errors.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a 3-Layer Logic:

  1. The Hollowgate (Breakout Engine): Monitors the Donchian Channel (24-period) to detect price breaking out of its historical range (Highest High / Lowest Low).

  2. The Druid (Trend Filter): Validates the breakout using the Ichimoku Cloud. It only Buys if Price > Cloud and Sells if Price < Cloud.

  3. Momentum Lock: Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure the trend has sufficient strength (> 25) before entering.

Key Features

  • Silent Fortress Trailing: A specialized Trailing Stop that maintains a massive safety buffer (500 Points). It allows your winning trades to breathe without being stopped out prematurely by minor retracements or spread spikes.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your Risk Percent (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA automatically calculates the correct volume based on your account equity.

  • Market-Compliant Execution:

    • Volume Fix: Automatically corrects lot sizes to match broker limits (Min/Max/Step).

    • Netting Safe: Checks existing volume to comply with symbol volume limits.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE HOLLOWGATE (BREAKOUT) ===

    • InpHollowPeriod : Lookback period for the channel.

    • InpAdxPeriod / InpMinAdx : Momentum filter settings.

  • === THE DRUID (FILTER) ===

    • InpTenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings.

  • === SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 500 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


Рекомендуем также
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Эксперты
Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales. A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend. 90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by provid
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
ChronoATR Guardian ( Трендовый скальперский советник ) - это инструмент для автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках, разработанный для работы на импульсах с подтверждением по ATR (Average True Range) и тренду. Советник оснащен готовыми пресетами для различных валютных пар, что делает его простым в использовании даже для начинающих трейдеров. ️ Основные параметры Параметр Назначение cSeconds Временной интервал (в секундах) для анализа рыночных условий. PriceShotPercentATR Процент от ATR
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Эксперты
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Внимание! Советник только для счетов типа "hedging" (хеджинг). Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Monitoring
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Эксперты
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Эксперты
Bitcoin Sniper — Экспертный советник для Биткоина Системные требования Символ: BTCUSD Таймфрейм: M30 Минимальный депозит: 200 USD Брокер: ECN, низкий спред, поддержка торговли Биткоином по выходным Размер позиции: ~0.01 лота на каждые 500 USD (корректируйте по риску) Обзор Bitcoin Sniper — это автоматический советник для BTCUSD на таймфрейме M30. Он рассчитан на внутридневные движения и импульсы, оснащён новостным фильтром, ежедневными ограничениями и управлением корзиной ордеров. Рекомендуется
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Эксперты
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5 — очень точный советник для индекса Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX.  Этот советник разработан с использованием дивергенции MACD, дивергенции RSI, RSI, скользящей средней и других секретных индикаторов/методов для входа в позицию.  Этот советник представляет собой метод однократного входа, использующий стоп-лосс и тейк-профит с ATR.  Этот советник был тщательно протестирован на нескольких уровнях тестирования, но прошлые результаты не гарантируют будущих результатов.  П
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Эксперты
Trading system for a variety of trading transactions. Allows you to set the balance to wander around zero - used for specific rebate tasks or similar. Configured to work with hedging   accounts.   There cannot be more than one position in the market   . One general setting, the "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " parameter is measured in points (example for EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). The advisor stops trading (while remaining on the chart) if, when   placing a position, it encounters
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
LT Adx EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Эксперты
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Universal MT5 MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе Moving Average Это упрощенная версия торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Систе
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Эксперты
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
RMH Breakout Strategy
Kutay Duranoglu
Эксперты
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities. https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout Key Features: Strategy Type: Trend-following strategy Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values. Filters: EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA. Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the dai
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т. д.  Советник работает на двойном стохастике H1/H4 и трейлинг-стопе. Советник торгует одновременно на 30 стандартных символах. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone с Raw и Razor имеют самые низкие спреды ВАЖНО:    Для достижения наилучших результатов очень важно использовать счета с НИЗКИМ СПРЕДОМ! Кредитное плечо - не менее 1:100, рекомендуется 1:500               - не менее 1:
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Эксперты
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
Black Box EURUSD evening MT5
Alexander Gromov
Эксперты
Алгоритм использует статистически оправданное сравнение исторических данных, скользящей средней и выходных значений индикаторов Williams R и Stochastic для принятия решения о необходимости открытия позиции. Эта логика была создана как результат использования стохастических методов, протестирована на исторических данных и проверена методом Монте Карло, что, разумеется, не гарантирует будущих результатов. Советник предназначен для торговли вечером на инструменте EURUSD на 15 минутном интервале. Не
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Optimized EA
Kenan Gokbak
Эксперты
Высокопроизводительный Forex-торговый EA Этот EA - это торговый робот, который может эффективно осуществлять покупки и продажи на паре EUR/USD. Пользователи могут устанавливать лимиты на открытие позиций и получать гибкий торговый опыт. Основные характеристики: Пользовательский лимит на открытие позиций: Настраиваемые лимиты открытия позиций в зависимости от предпочтений пользователя. Стратегия хеджирования: Эффективная защита от колебаний рынка. Низкая и высокая производительность: Возможность
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Эксперты
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.25 (20)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.25 (4)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
FREE
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
FREE
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
FREE
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
FREE
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
FREE
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
Inkspire Radiant Tyrant AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inkspire Radiant Tyrant (MT5) [Subtitle: Adaptive Flow | Radiant Momentum | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Inkspire Radiant Tyrant is a trend-dominance system designed to crush market indecision. It visualizes the trend as flowing ink using the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) , measures its radiant energy with RSI , and executes trades only when the Tyrant (Williams %R) confirms absolute market dominance. This "Triple Confirmation" logi
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв