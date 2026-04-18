*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product .

LIVE SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087



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PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening any position, the EA applies multiple filters to identify high-quality trading conditions. Because of its strict entry requirements, it does not place trades every day. Under Strategy 1, the EA usually opens only a few trades per week in order to maintain a high level of accuracy and precision. This makes it well suited for traders who are patient and prefer selective, high-quality opportunities. However, trading activity becomes different when using Strategy 2, Strategy 3 or Beast Mode On, where Strategy 1, 2 and Strategy 3 operate together simultaneously without affecting each other.

EA Strategy Mode: