News Spike EA Auto Pro

                                                                                                                                                  News Spike EA Pro

Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News

News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades automatically when predefined conditions are met, and manages open positions using advanced risk management tools.

For historical testing, the integrated Historical Event Replay Engine enables accurate Strategy Tester simulations using manually supplied historical event schedules, allowing traders to optimize and validate the same trading methodology before deploying it in live market conditions.

Whether your objective is to automate scheduled news trading, optimize execution speed, or reduce manual intervention during volatile market conditions, News Spike EA Pro provides a complete and configurable framework for professional macroeconomic event trading.

Professional Highlights

🗓️ Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

⚡ High-Impact Economic News Trading

📈 Automatic Pending Order Execution

🖥️ Historical Event Replay Engine

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

📊 Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Position Sizing

🎯 Automatic Break-even Protection

📌 Dynamic Trailing Stop

📉 Spread & Slippage Protection

⏱ Pending Order Expiration

🔄 Fully Configurable Trading Parameters

💻 VPS Ready

🧪 Strategy Tester Compatible

Why News Spike EA Pro?

Unlike conventional news trading Expert Advisors that support only live execution or only historical testing, News Spike EA Pro combines both capabilities within a single integrated trading framework.

Live Trading

Automatically retrieves scheduled events from a Real-Time Economic Calendar and manages the complete execution process according to your predefined settings.

Historical Testing

Uses the Historical Event Replay Engine to reproduce past economic announcements inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester for optimization and validation.

This allows traders to develop, test, optimize, and deploy a consistent trading methodology without changing workflows between historical testing and live execution.

Professional Trading Workflow

## 🧪 Ready-To-Use Backtesting Strings (UTC=0)
To help you get started with the Strategy Tester immediately, here are the audited, chronologically verified high-impact historical schedules (NFP, CPI, FOMC) in UTC=0.
⚠️ Important Backtesting Note: Remember to manually shift these times to match your specific broker's server time offset (e.g., add +2 hours if your broker is GMT+2) inside your Strategy Tester settings!
## 📅 2023 – 2024 Historical String:

2023-01-06 13:30;2023-01-12 13:30;2023-02-01 19:00;2023-02-03 13:30;2023-02-14 13:30;2023-03-10 13:30;2023-03-14 13:30;2023-03-22 18:00;2023-04-07 12:30;2023-04-12 12:30;2023-05-03 18:00;2023-05-05 12:30;2023-05-10 12:30;2023-06-02 12:30;2023-06-13 12:30;2023-06-14 18:00;2023-07-07 12:30;2023-07-12 12:30;2023-07-26 18:00;2023-08-04 12:30;2023-08-10 12:30;2023-09-01 12:30;2023-09-13 12:30;2023-09-20 18:00;2023-10-06 12:30;2023-10-12 12:30;2023-11-01 18:00;2023-11-03 12:30;2023-11-14 13:30;2023-12-08 13:30;2023-12-12 13:30;2023-12-13 19:00;2024-01-05 13:30;2024-01-11 13:30;2024-01-31 19:00;2024-02-02 13:30;2024-02-13 13:30;2024-03-08 13:30;2024-03-12 13:30;2024-03-20 18:00;2024-04-05 12:30;2024-04-10 12:30;2024-05-01 18:00;2024-05-03 12:30;2024-05-15 12:30;2024-06-07 12:30;2024-06-12 12:30;2024-06-12 18:00;2024-07-05 12:30;2024-07-11 12:30;2024-07-31 18:00;2024-08-02 12:30;2024-08-14 12:30;2024-09-06 12:30;2024-09-11 12:30;2024-09-18 18:00;2024-10-04 12:30;2024-10-10 12:30;2024-11-01 12:30;2024-11-07 19:00;2024-11-13 13:30;2024-12-06 13:30;2024-12-11 13:30;2024-12-18 19:00

## 📅 2025 – 2026 (Up to Today) Historical String:

2025-01-10 13:30;2025-01-15 13:30;2025-01-29 19:00;2025-02-07 13:30;2025-02-12 13:30;2025-03-07 13:30;2025-03-12 13:30;2025-03-19 18:00;2025-04-04 12:30;2025-04-10 12:30;2025-05-02 12:30;2025-05-07 18:00;2025-05-13 12:30;2025-06-06 12:30;2025-06-11 12:30;2025-06-18 18:00;2025-07-03 12:30;2025-07-11 12:30;2025-07-30 18:00;2025-08-01 12:30;2025-08-13 12:30;2025-09-05 12:30;2025-09-11 12:30;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-10-03 12:30;2025-10-10 12:30;2025-10-29 18:00;2025-11-07 13:30;2025-11-13 13:30;2025-12-10 19:00;2025-12-11 13:30;2025-12-16 13:30;2026-01-09 13:30;2026-01-13 13:30;2026-01-28 19:00;2026-02-13 13:30;2026-03-06 13:30;2026-03-11 13:30;2026-03-18 18:00;2026-04-03 12:30;2026-04-10 12:30;2026-04-29 18:00;2026-05-08 12:30;2026-05-13 12:30;2026-06-05 12:30;2026-06-10 12:30;2026-06-17 18:00;2026-07-02 12:30;2026-07-10 12:30;2026-07-14 12:30

Live Trading

Start Expert Advisor │ ▼ Connect to Real-Time Economic Calendar │ ▼ Monitor High-Impact News Events │ ▼ Wait for User-Defined Activation Time │ ▼ Prepare Pending Orders │ ▼ Execute Strategy │ ▼ Manage Position │ ▼ Close Trade │ ▼ Monitor Next Scheduled Event

Historical Backtesting

Load Historical Price Data │ ▼ Paste Historical Event Schedule │ ▼ Run Strategy Tester │ ▼ Replay Historical News Events │ ▼ Analyze Performance │ ▼ Optimize Parameters │ ▼ Deploy to Live Trading

Technical Features

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Automatic Real-Time Economic Calendar monitoring

  • Automatic event recognition

  • Configurable activation timing

  • Scheduled event filtering

  • Automatic synchronization during live trading

Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Historical event schedule support

  • Accurate Strategy Tester replay

  • Repeatable optimization

  • Historical strategy validation

  • Consistent testing workflow

Trade Execution

  • Buy Stop pending orders

  • Sell Stop pending orders

  • Configurable pending order distance

  • Automatic order placement

  • Automatic pending order cancellation

  • Pending order expiration

  • Trading window control

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Magic Number Filtering

Platform Compatibility

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedging Accounts

  • VPS Compatible

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Strategy Tester Compatible

Supported High-Impact Economic Events
Economic Event Supported
Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Core CPI
Producer Price Index (PPI)
FOMC Statement
Federal Funds Rate Decision
GDP
Retail Sales
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)
ADP Employment
ISM Manufacturing PMI
ISM Services PMI
Unemployment Rate
Average Hourly Earnings
Complete Input Guide

News Settings

Parameter Description
News Source                Real-Time Economic Calendar
Event Schedule Historical replay schedule for Strategy Tester
Activation Time Time before the event to prepare trading
Event Filter Select qualifying economic events

Trade Execution

Parameter Description
Pending Distance         Distance for pending orders
Pending Expiration         Automatically remove unused pending orders
Maximum Spread         Prevent execution during excessive spreads
Slippage         Maximum acceptable execution slippage

Risk Management

Parameter Description
Fixed Lot   Constant lot size
Risk Percentage   Dynamic position sizing based on account risk
Stop Loss   Initial protection level
Take Profit   Target level
Break-even   Automatic stop movement
Trailing Stop   Dynamic profit protection
Recommended Settings

Conservative

  • Risk: 0.5%

  • Spread Filter: Strict

  • Break-even: Enabled

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • ECN Broker Recommended

Moderate

  • Risk: 1%

  • Standard Spread Filter

  • Break-even Enabled

  • Trailing Stop Enabled

Aggressive

  • Risk: 2%

  • Wider Pending Distance

  • Optimized for experienced traders

  • VPS Strongly Recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes. During live trading, the EA monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar, prepares trades, executes according to your settings, and manages open positions automatically.

Can the EA be backtested?

Yes. The Historical Event Replay Engine allows historical news events to be replayed inside the Strategy Tester.

Does it use Martingale?

No.

Does it use Grid Trading?

No.

Does it support Risk Percentage?

Yes.

Does it support Fixed Lot Size?

Yes.

Can it be used on Gold?

Yes. The EA can be configured for Gold, Forex, and other supported instruments.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes. A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal execution during high-impact news events.

Does it require manual news entry?

No for live trading. Historical schedules are only required when using the Strategy Tester.

Broker & VPS Recommendations

Recommended Broker Features

  • ECN or Raw Spread Account

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Stable Pricing During News

  • Hedging Support

  • Reliable Order Execution

VPS Recommendations

  • 24/7 Operation

  • Low Network Latency

  • Stable Internet Connection

  • Close proximity to broker servers

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial Release

  • Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

  • Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Automatic Pending Order Execution

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot Mode

  • Break-even Protection

  • Trailing Stop

  • Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Strategy Tester Compatibility

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High-impact economic events can result in increased market volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid price movements. Past performance, historical testing, or optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is configured according to their trading objectives and broker conditions.

Support & Contact

For product support, technical questions, feature requests, or assistance with installation and configuration, please contact us through the MQL5 Messaging System

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 Messaging System and the Product Comments section. 

Support includes:

  • Installation Assistance

  • Configuration Guidance

  • Input Parameter Explanation

  • Product Updates

  • Bug Reports

  • General Technical Support

News Spike EA Pro provides a professional framework for automated trading around scheduled high-impact economic events by combining real-time event monitoring, historical replay, configurable execution, and comprehensive risk management within a single Expert Advisor.

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CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Эксперты
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
CRR Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
CRR EA for MT5 Профессиональный торговый советник для торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 Совместимый с MetaTrader 5 эксперт, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M5 с использованием профессиональной стратегии продолжения откатного пробоя с расширенным управлением соотношением риска и прибыли. CRR EA разработан для трейдеров, ищущих стабильное исполнение, интеллектуальное управление сделками и высоковероятные входы на продолжение движения на рынке золота. Скачайте ф
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Alexandr Likhachev
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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4.32 (25)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
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Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
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4.59 (29)
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Full Throttle DMX
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5 (11)
Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Golden Conqueror
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Wall Street Robot MT5
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3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator Overview The Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 tool that revolutionizes trading by fusing advanced divergence detection with quarterly cycle visualization. Tailored for forex, crypto, and indices traders seeking institutional-edge insights, it pinpoints high-probability reversal opportunities using the Sequential Smart Money Technique (SSMT)—a sophisticated evolution of traditional Smart Money Concepts. Unlike standard SMT, this seque
Institutional Key Zones Pro
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
Institutional Key Zones Pro — Institutional Grade Level & Liquidity Map HTF Key Zones is a professional indicator designed for traders seeking a comprehensive and automated approach to high-timeframe (HTF) market structure. Visualize critical zones used by smart money and institutions, directly on your chart: Key Features Automated HTF Levels:   Instantly identify and display previous Monthly, Weekly, and Daily Highs/Lows (PMH/PML, PWH/PWL, PDH/PDL) and their midpoints (DCE, WCE). Order Block De
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