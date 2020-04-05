News Spike EA Auto Pro

News Spike EA Pro

Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News

News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades automatically when predefined conditions are met, and manages open positions using advanced risk management tools.

For historical testing, the integrated Historical Event Replay Engine enables accurate Strategy Tester simulations using manually supplied historical event schedules, allowing traders to optimize and validate the same trading methodology before deploying it in live market conditions.

Whether your objective is to automate scheduled news trading, optimize execution speed, or reduce manual intervention during volatile market conditions, News Spike EA Pro provides a complete and configurable framework for professional macroeconomic event trading.

Professional Highlights

🗓️ Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

⚡ High-Impact Economic News Trading

📈 Automatic Pending Order Execution

🖥️ Historical Event Replay Engine

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

📊 Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Position Sizing

🎯 Automatic Break-even Protection

📌 Dynamic Trailing Stop

📉 Spread & Slippage Protection

⏱ Pending Order Expiration

🔄 Fully Configurable Trading Parameters

💻 VPS Ready

🧪 Strategy Tester Compatible

Why News Spike EA Pro?

Unlike conventional news trading Expert Advisors that support only live execution or only historical testing, News Spike EA Pro combines both capabilities within a single integrated trading framework.

Live Trading

Automatically retrieves scheduled events from a Real-Time Economic Calendar and manages the complete execution process according to your predefined settings.

Historical Testing

Uses the Historical Event Replay Engine to reproduce past economic announcements inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester for optimization and validation.

This allows traders to develop, test, optimize, and deploy a consistent trading methodology without changing workflows between historical testing and live execution.

Professional Trading Workflow

## 🧪 Ready-To-Use Backtesting Strings (UTC=0)

To help you get started with the Strategy Tester immediately, here are the audited, chronologically verified high-impact historical schedules (NFP, CPI, FOMC) in UTC=0.

⚠️ Important Backtesting Note: Remember to manually shift these times to match your specific broker's server time offset (e.g., add +2 hours if your broker is GMT+2) inside your Strategy Tester settings!

## 📅 2023 – 2024 Historical String:

2023-01-06 13:30;2023-01-12 13:30;2023-02-01 19:00;2023-02-03 13:30;2023-02-14 13:30;2023-03-10 13:30;2023-03-14 13:30;2023-03-22 18:00;2023-04-07 12:30;2023-04-12 12:30;2023-05-03 18:00;2023-05-05 12:30;2023-05-10 12:30;2023-06-02 12:30;2023-06-13 12:30;2023-06-14 18:00;2023-07-07 12:30;2023-07-12 12:30;2023-07-26 18:00;2023-08-04 12:30;2023-08-10 12:30;2023-09-01 12:30;2023-09-13 12:30;2023-09-20 18:00;2023-10-06 12:30;2023-10-12 12:30;2023-11-01 18:00;2023-11-03 12:30;2023-11-14 13:30;2023-12-08 13:30;2023-12-12 13:30;2023-12-13 19:00;2024-01-05 13:30;2024-01-11 13:30;2024-01-31 19:00;2024-02-02 13:30;2024-02-13 13:30;2024-03-08 13:30;2024-03-12 13:30;2024-03-20 18:00;2024-04-05 12:30;2024-04-10 12:30;2024-05-01 18:00;2024-05-03 12:30;2024-05-15 12:30;2024-06-07 12:30;2024-06-12 12:30;2024-06-12 18:00;2024-07-05 12:30;2024-07-11 12:30;2024-07-31 18:00;2024-08-02 12:30;2024-08-14 12:30;2024-09-06 12:30;2024-09-11 12:30;2024-09-18 18:00;2024-10-04 12:30;2024-10-10 12:30;2024-11-01 12:30;2024-11-07 19:00;2024-11-13 13:30;2024-12-06 13:30;2024-12-11 13:30;2024-12-18 19:00

## 📅 2025 – 2026 (Up to Today) Historical String:

2025-01-10 13:30;2025-01-15 13:30;2025-01-29 19:00;2025-02-07 13:30;2025-02-12 13:30;2025-03-07 13:30;2025-03-12 13:30;2025-03-19 18:00;2025-04-04 12:30;2025-04-10 12:30;2025-05-02 12:30;2025-05-07 18:00;2025-05-13 12:30;2025-06-06 12:30;2025-06-11 12:30;2025-06-18 18:00;2025-07-03 12:30;2025-07-11 12:30;2025-07-30 18:00;2025-08-01 12:30;2025-08-13 12:30;2025-09-05 12:30;2025-09-11 12:30;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-10-03 12:30;2025-10-10 12:30;2025-10-29 18:00;2025-11-07 13:30;2025-11-13 13:30;2025-12-10 19:00;2025-12-11 13:30;2025-12-16 13:30;2026-01-09 13:30;2026-01-13 13:30;2026-01-28 19:00;2026-02-13 13:30;2026-03-06 13:30;2026-03-11 13:30;2026-03-18 18:00;2026-04-03 12:30;2026-04-10 12:30;2026-04-29 18:00;2026-05-08 12:30;2026-05-13 12:30;2026-06-05 12:30;2026-06-10 12:30;2026-06-17 18:00;2026-07-02 12:30;2026-07-10 12:30;2026-07-14 12:30

Live Trading

Start Expert Advisor │ ▼ Connect to Real-Time Economic Calendar │ ▼ Monitor High-Impact News Events │ ▼ Wait for User-Defined Activation Time │ ▼ Prepare Pending Orders │ ▼ Execute Strategy │ ▼ Manage Position │ ▼ Close Trade │ ▼ Monitor Next Scheduled Event

Historical Backtesting

Load Historical Price Data │ ▼ Paste Historical Event Schedule │ ▼ Run Strategy Tester │ ▼ Replay Historical News Events │ ▼ Analyze Performance │ ▼ Optimize Parameters │ ▼ Deploy to Live Trading

Economic Calendar Integration

Automatic Real-Time Economic Calendar monitoring

Automatic event recognition

Configurable activation timing

Scheduled event filtering

Automatic synchronization during live trading

Historical Event Replay Engine

Historical event schedule support

Accurate Strategy Tester replay

Repeatable optimization

Historical strategy validation

Consistent testing workflow

Trade Execution

Buy Stop pending orders

Sell Stop pending orders

Configurable pending order distance

Automatic order placement

Automatic pending order cancellation

Pending order expiration

Trading window control

Risk Management

Fixed Lot Size

Risk Percentage Position Sizing

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Maximum Spread Filter

Slippage Protection

Magic Number Filtering

Platform Compatibility

ECN Accounts

Standard Accounts

Hedging Accounts

VPS Compatible

Low Latency Execution

Strategy Tester Compatible

Economic Event Supported Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) ✅ Consumer Price Index (CPI) ✅ Core CPI ✅ Producer Price Index (PPI) ✅ FOMC Statement ✅ Federal Funds Rate Decision ✅ GDP ✅ Retail Sales ✅ Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) ✅ ADP Employment ✅ ISM Manufacturing PMI ✅ ISM Services PMI ✅ Unemployment Rate ✅ Average Hourly Earnings ✅

News Settings

Parameter Description News Source Real-Time Economic Calendar Event Schedule Historical replay schedule for Strategy Tester Activation Time Time before the event to prepare trading Event Filter Select qualifying economic events

Trade Execution

Parameter Description Pending Distance Distance for pending orders Pending Expiration Automatically remove unused pending orders Maximum Spread Prevent execution during excessive spreads Slippage Maximum acceptable execution slippage

Risk Management

Parameter Description Fixed Lot Constant lot size Risk Percentage Dynamic position sizing based on account risk Stop Loss Initial protection level Take Profit Target level Break-even Automatic stop movement Trailing Stop Dynamic profit protection

Conservative

Risk: 0.5%

Spread Filter: Strict

Break-even: Enabled

Trailing Stop: Enabled

ECN Broker Recommended

Moderate

Risk: 1%

Standard Spread Filter

Break-even Enabled

Trailing Stop Enabled

Aggressive

Risk: 2%

Wider Pending Distance

Optimized for experienced traders

VPS Strongly Recommended

Does the EA trade automatically?

Technical FeaturesSupported High-Impact Economic EventsComplete Input GuideRecommended SettingsFrequently Asked Questions

Yes. During live trading, the EA monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar, prepares trades, executes according to your settings, and manages open positions automatically.

Can the EA be backtested?

Yes. The Historical Event Replay Engine allows historical news events to be replayed inside the Strategy Tester.

Does it use Martingale?

No.

Does it use Grid Trading?

No.

Does it support Risk Percentage?

Yes.

Does it support Fixed Lot Size?

Yes.

Can it be used on Gold?

Yes. The EA can be configured for Gold, Forex, and other supported instruments.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes. A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal execution during high-impact news events.

Does it require manual news entry?

No for live trading. Historical schedules are only required when using the Strategy Tester.

Recommended Broker Features

ECN or Raw Spread Account

Low Latency Execution

Stable Pricing During News

Hedging Support

Reliable Order Execution

VPS Recommendations

24/7 Operation

Low Network Latency

Stable Internet Connection

Close proximity to broker servers

Version 1.00

Initial Release

Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

Historical Event Replay Engine

Automatic Pending Order Execution

Risk Percentage Position Sizing

Fixed Lot Mode

Break-even Protection

Trailing Stop

Spread Filter

Slippage Protection

Strategy Tester Compatibility

Broker & VPS RecommendationsVersion HistoryRisk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High-impact economic events can result in increased market volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid price movements. Past performance, historical testing, or optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is configured according to their trading objectives and broker conditions.

Support & Contact

For product support, technical questions, feature requests, or assistance with installation and configuration, please contact us through the MQL5 Messaging System

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 Messaging System and the Product Comments section.

Support includes:

Installation Assistance

Configuration Guidance

Input Parameter Explanation

Product Updates

Bug Reports

General Technical Support

News Spike EA Pro provides a professional framework for automated trading around scheduled high-impact economic events by combining real-time event monitoring, historical replay, configurable execution, and comprehensive risk management within a single Expert Advisor.