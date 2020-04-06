Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
- Эксперты
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4)
[Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding]
IntroductionPermafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset." It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point." Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend, Squeeze, and Mean-Reversion, ensuring performance across varying market regimes.
Trading Strategy & Mechanics The system operates on a sophisticated Tri-Engine architecture:
-
Trend Mode: Captures momentum using Supertrend, Donchian Channels, and MACD alignment.
-
Squeeze Mode: Identifies volatility breakouts using Bollinger BandWidth percentiles.
-
Mean-Revert Mode: Snipes price corrections back to the mid-band based on RSI extremes.All entries are filtered by a "Health Gate" (ADX, BBW Window, and Hourly Seasonality) to filter out low-probability setups.
Key Features
-
IceShield Technology: A protective layer that triggers "Cryostasis" (pauses trading) if a thermal-shock (ATR spike) occurs or if the Daily Loss Limit is reached.
-
Broker-Safe Execution (Anti-Error 130/131): Designed specifically for MT4. It opens trades with SL/TP=0 to ensure execution on ECN brokers, then immediately applies the precise USD-based SL/TP.
-
Smart Pyramiding: No Martingale, No Grid. The system only adds positions (scales in) when the trade is in profit. Risk is scaled down for add-on trades.
-
Risk Management: Define your risk in USD (e.g., Risk $50). The EA calculates the exact lot size automatically based on volatility.
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: M15.
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Liquid Crypto.
-
Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread (Low spreads are crucial for scalping).
-
VPS: Recommended latency < 50ms.
Input ParametersPlease adjust these settings to fit your risk profile:
-
=== 1. RISK & MONEY ===
-
InpRiskUSD : Base risk per trade in currency (e.g., 50.0).
-
InpUseCompounding : Enable dynamic scaling based on balance.
-
InpDailyLossCap : Maximum allowed loss per day (triggers IceShield).
-
-
=== 2. STRATEGY ENGINES ===
-
InpMode_Trend : Enable/Disable Trend Following logic.
-
InpMode_Squeeze : Enable/Disable Volatility Breakout logic.
-
InpMode_Revert : Enable/Disable Mean Reversion logic.
-
-
=== 3. EXECUTION & SAFETY ===
-
InpUseIceShield : Enable volatility spike protection.
-
InpPyramiding : Enable adding to winning positions (Profit-Only).
-
InpMaxSlippage : Maximum allowed slippage in points.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
-
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart.
-
Ensure "Allow Live Trading" is checked.
-
Set your desired InpRiskUSD .