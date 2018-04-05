Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro

AussieUSDEA Matthew Lewis Beedle Эксперты

This is my first attempt of making an EA for AUD/USD. It is designed to be used on AUD/USD for 1hr chart. I'm putting it out for free for testing and feedback purposes. Depending on how it performs on live data I may sell for a price at a later date. Use at your own risk. It's quite a complex bot. I've attached backtesting data going back to 2003 for AUD/USD below. It also has some potential on Nasdaq, EUR/USD and a few other markets, but less convincing.