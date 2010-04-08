Inferno Storm v17 Final

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4)

[Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution]

IntroductionInferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics.

Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture. It executes trades with SL/TP=0 first, then immediately modifies the order to apply precise USD-based targets. This eliminates common "Error 130: Invalid Stops" and ensures compatibility with strict ECN/Raw spread brokers.

Trading Strategy The system employs a "Triple-Lane" Logic on the M15 timeframe:

Regime Filter (The Gate): Uses Supertrend (ATR 10, Mult 2.5) to define the primary trend. It only buys in uptrends and sells in downtrends. Lane A - Donchian Breakout: Captures volatility expansion when price breaks the 12-period Donchian Channel. Lane B - EMA Pullback: Identifies value entries when price pulls back to the EMA(20) zone, confirmed by MACD histogram shifts.All entries are filtered by a 24h Seasonality Forecast (H1 median range) to avoid chaotic market hours.

Key Features

Fireshield Protection: A safety mechanism that pauses trading for a specific cooldown period if the Daily Loss Limit ( DailyLossLimitUsd ) is hit.

Anti-Error 130/131/134: Advanced code logic that normalizes lot steps and checks free margin before execution to prevent broker rejections.

Smart Pyramiding: Adds positions (scales in) only when the trade is in profit and specific ATR distance conditions are met.

USD-Based Targets: Allows you to define Take Profit and Stop Loss in exact Dollar amounts (e.g., Target $6, Stop $3), with an optional ATR Trailing Stop.

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Timeframe: M15 (Strictly).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD (Gold), and liquid Crypto.

Account: ECN/Raw Spread (Low latency VPS recommended).

Input ParametersPlease adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

=== 1. SIGNALS & STRATEGY === SignalTF : Timeframe for logic (Default: M15). ST_ATR_Period / ST_Mult : Supertrend settings. Donchian_Length : Breakout channel period. EMA_Period / MACD : Pullback settings.

=== 2. MARKET QUALITY === ADX_Min : Minimum trend strength required. MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowed spread. UseSeasonalityForecast : Enable/Disable hourly volatility prediction.

=== 3. TARGETS & TRAILING === UseUsdTargets : Enable fixed USD exits. TpUsd / SlUsd : Take Profit and Stop Loss in Dollars. UseTrailingStop : Enable dynamic ATR trailing.

=== 4. RISK & EXECUTION === UseRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%). EnablePyramiding : Allow adding to winning trades. DailyLossLimitUsd : Fireshield trigger level (in USD).



Installation Guide

Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart. Check "Allow Live Trading" and "Allow DLL imports" (if required by your setup, usually not needed for standard version). Set your risk appetite in UseRiskPercent or fix lots.