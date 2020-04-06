Golden Bitcoin Nexus

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5)

[Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix]

Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidations.

Version 1.30 Update: Includes a critical Volume Limit Fix. The EA now intelligently caps order volumes to respect the Broker's SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT . This prevents execution errors when trading with large capital or aggressive martingale multipliers.

Trading Strategy The logic operates in two distinct phases:

  1. Scout Mode (Sniper Entry): The EA waits for a high-probability mean-reversion setup using Bollinger Bands (Deviation 2.0) and RSI (30/70). It tries to catch the reversal immediately.

  2. Nexus Mode (Elastic Recovery): If the market moves against the Scout entry, the recovery grid is deployed. The distance between orders is dynamic ( ATR * Multiplier ), ensuring the grid expands during high volatility to survive crashes.

Key Features

  • Elastic Grid Matrix: Forget fixed pips. The grid spacing adapts to market noise. Wide spacing during news/crashes, tight spacing during calm sessions.

  • Fail-Safe Protocol: Hard Stop Loss based on % Balance . If drawdown hits InpMaxDrawdownPct , all trades are closed to preserve the remaining capital.

  • Basket Profit Target: Closes the entire grid chain when the total floating profit reaches a specific percentage of Equity (e.g., 1.5%).

  • Smart Volume Capping: Automatically normalizes martingale lots to fit within the broker's maximum volume limits and step sizes, preventing Error 131 (Invalid Volume).

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin), ETHUSD.

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Standard.

  • Minimum Balance: $1000 (0.01 start lot) recommended for Grid strategies.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. CAPITAL & RISK CORE ===

    • InpBaseLot : Starting volume for the first trade.

    • InpEquityTargetPct : Target profit to close the basket (% of Equity).

    • InpMaxDrawdownPct : Emergency Stop. Hard loss limit (% of Balance).

  • === 2. SNIPER ENTRY LOGIC ===

    • InpBB_Period / Deviation : Bollinger Bands settings for entry.

    • InpRSI_Oversold / Overbought : Trigger levels (default 30/70).

  • === 3. ELASTIC GRID MATRIX ===

    • InpMaxOrders : Maximum layers allowed.

    • InpVolMultiplier : Martingale coefficient (e.g., 1.4).

    • InpGrid_ATR_Mult : Distance multiplier. Higher = Safer/Wider grid.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto an M15 chart (XAUUSD or BTCUSD).

  4. Adjust InpBaseLot relative to your balance.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


