Quantum Howl Seraph AI

Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph – Scientific Volatility & Volume System

[Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit Protocol]

⚛️ Overview: Precision in Chaos Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression with Money Flow analysis.

Built on the stable Crimson Framework (v11.0), this EA is engineered for traders who demand scientific logic over gambling.

🛡️ Key Features & Competitive Edge:

"Seraph" Time-Decay Protocol (Unique Feature): A good trade should work immediately. This EA includes a "Time Decay" mechanism ( InpMaxBarsHold ). If a trade stagnates and doesn't perform within a set time, the Seraph protocol automatically closes it to free up margin and reduce exposure to uncertainty. "Howl" Volume Filter (MFI): Utilizing the Money Flow Index (MFI), the system distinguishes between fake pumps and genuine trend initiations. It only trades when Volume validates the Price action. Institutional Risk Management: Fixed Risk ($) Model: Eliminate manual calculations. Set your risk (e.g., $50 per trade), and the EA calculates the exact lot size based on the Stop Loss.

Prop-Firm Compliant: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. Safe for FTMO, MFF, and other funding challenges. Modern Transparent UI: Features a sleek, non-intrusive on-chart dashboard displaying Real-time MFI values, Profit metrics, and System Status.

⚙️ Operational Logic:

Quantum Compression: Identifies periods of low volatility using Donchian Channels (The calm before the storm).

Execution: Enters the market when price breaks the channel combined with healthy MFI readings.

Exit Strategy: Uses an ATR-based Trailing Stop to ride the trend and a Time-Limit exit to cut stagnant positions.

📥 Quick Installation Guide: