Solar Abyss Twinforge AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core]

Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it activates "The Abyss" (Mean Reversion). If volatility explodes, it switches to "The Solar" (Trend Following).

Version 1.00: Silent Fortress Core This version is equipped with the "Silent Fortress" safety architecture. It features a robust Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates a dynamic "Safety Wall" (Max of 400 points or 2x Spread), ensuring your trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker limits during news events.

Trading Strategy (Dual-Engine Logic)

  1. Twinforge Sensor: Uses Standard Deviation to measure market heat.

    • Low Volatility (< Threshold): Engages The Abyss.

    • High Volatility (> Threshold): Engages The Solar.

  2. Engine 1: The Abyss (Range): Exploits price exhaustion using Envelopes. It buys at the lower band and sells at the upper band when the market is calm.

  3. Engine 2: The Solar (Trend): Rides momentum using MACD. It identifies "Golden Crosses" and "Death Crosses" to capture explosive moves when the market wakes up.

Key Features

  • Hybrid Adaptability: One EA for all market conditions. It seamlessly switches logic without user intervention.

  • Silent Fortress Trailing: A smart exit system that maintains a massive safety buffer (400+ Points). It protects your profits from stop-hunting and spread spikes.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your risk percentage (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA calculates the precise volume based on your Stop Loss.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1 (Best balance for Hybrid Logic).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === TWINFORGE SENSOR ===

    • InpVolThreshold : The volatility level that triggers the strategy switch.

  • === THE ABYSS (RANGE) ===

    • InpEnvPeriod / Deviation : Envelopes settings for quiet markets.

  • === THE SOLAR (TREND) ===

    • InpMacdFast / Slow / Signal : MACD settings for active markets.

  • === SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


