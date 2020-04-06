Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4)

[Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine]

Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine. Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility.

A standout feature is the "USD Jitter" mechanism. It randomizes your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels slightly around the target, preventing "Exit Clustering" and protecting your trades from stop-hunting algorithms.

Trading Strategy (Aether Engine) The system operates on a smart 3-phase logic:

  1. Adaptive Scanning: The Aether Engine monitors ADX and ATR/Spread ratios to auto-tune the strategy.

    • High Volatility: It widens the grid and relaxes RSI.

    • Low Volatility: It tightens the grid for quicker scalps.

  2. The Web (Pending Grid): Instead of market orders, it deploys a grid of Buy/Sell Limit & Stop orders. This ensures better entry pricing.

  3. USD Precision: All targets are calculated in USD (converted to points automatically). The system selects the safer distance between your USD target and the ATR limit.

Key Features

  • USD Targets with Jitter: Set your TP/SL in Dollars. The EA adds a random ± Jitter (e.g., ±$0.5) to each order, ensuring your exits are not predictable by the broker.

  • Auto-Profile: Automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold/XAU, or Crypto) and sets the appropriate Spread/ATR/ADX gates. No manual configuration needed.

  • Margin-Aware Sizing: Before placing orders, the EA checks Free Margin to prevent Error 134 (Not Enough Money).

  • Health Gate: Trades are only executed when the "Market Health" score is high (Green/Orange). It stays out of "Red" (Unhealthy/News) markets.

Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15.

  • Symbols: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD, BTCUSD.

  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread.

Input Parameters Slim Inputs design for fast setup:

  • === 1. SIZE & GRID ===

    • Lots : Base lot size.

    • GridLevels : Number of pending orders (e.g., 3).

    • GridATRFactor : Distance multiplier for the grid.

  • === 2. TARGETS (THE USP) ===

    • UseUSDTargets : Enable Dollar-based exits.

    • TP_TargetUSD / SL_TargetUSD : Profit/Loss goals.

    • USD_JitterRange : Randomization range (e.g., 0.5 USD) to hide exact targets.

  • === 3. ADAPTIVE ENGINE ===

    • UseATRMtp: Blend ATR logic with USD targets.

    • TrailingATRMult : Dynamic trailing distance.

    • AdaptiveTuning : Enable ADX/ATR auto-adjustment.

  • === 4. OPERATIONS ===

    • MaxOrdersEachCycle : Cap on total trades.

    • ExecutionIntervalInSeconds : Throttle to reduce CPU usage.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT4 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.

  4. Set TP_TargetUSD and Lots according to your capital.

  5. Enable "Allow Live Trading".

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

