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FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA

Edge Snap Indicator as a complimentary bonus.Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally.

A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you everything it's doing on a live, always-on dashboard — right on the chart.

Stop watching twenty charts for the same setup. EdgeSnap EA scans every symbol you give it, ranks every opportunity by size, and only acts on the ones that pass its own quality filter — while you stay in control with on-chart buttons for trading on/off, stop-loss on/off, and instant close-all.

Key Features

Multi-symbol scanning , either auto-loaded from your Market Watch (broker suffixes like "p" handled automatically) or from your own manual symbol list.

, either auto-loaded from your Market Watch (broker suffixes like "p" handled automatically) or from your own manual symbol list. Always-on SIGNALS table , ranked by pip-distance to target, largest opportunity first — updates continuously whether trading is switched on or off, so you always see what the EA would do before it does it.

, ranked by pip-distance to target, largest opportunity first — updates continuously whether trading is switched on or off, so you always see what the EA would do before it does it. Risk-based position sizing. Lot size is calculated from a percentage of account balance and the distance to the stop-loss — then automatically checked against free margin and the broker's per-symbol volume limit, with a configurable hard lot cap on top.

Lot size is calculated from a percentage of account balance and the distance to the stop-loss — then automatically checked against free margin and the broker's per-symbol volume limit, with a configurable hard lot cap on top. Logic-based stop-loss placement , anchored to the price extreme that invalidates the setup — not an arbitrary multiple of a generic volatility measure.

, anchored to the price extreme that invalidates the setup — not an arbitrary multiple of a generic volatility measure. Two-stage exit management : partial close at the first target with automatic move-to-breakeven, then optional ATR-based trailing toward the second target with a minimum trailing step to avoid over-trading tiny price wiggles.

: partial close at the first target with automatic move-to-breakeven, then optional ATR-based trailing toward the second target with a minimum trailing step to avoid over-trading tiny price wiggles. One trade per symbol, hard cap on total concurrent trades (pending + open combined) across the whole scanned universe.

(pending + open combined) across the whole scanned universe. Stop-loss toggle. Switch SL placement off and the EA still uses it internally to size every position correctly by risk — it just won't be attached to the order sent to the broker. Full control over whether you want a hard stop live in the market.

Switch SL placement off and the EA still uses it internally to size every position correctly by risk — it just won't be attached to the order sent to the broker. Full control over whether you want a hard stop live in the market. Trading on/off toggle , directly on the chart. Starts OFF by default so nothing trades the moment you attach it — you decide when to go live.

, directly on the chart. Starts OFF by default so nothing trades the moment you attach it — you decide when to go live. Close-all with confirmation. One click arms it, a second click within a few seconds confirms — no accidental flattening of your account.

One click arms it, a second click within a few seconds confirms — no accidental flattening of your account. Session filter , news blackout (your own list of times, no external feed or DLL required), and a built-in weekend filter that blocks new entries near the weekly close/reopen, when spreads widen and behaviour gets unreliable.

, (your own list of times, no external feed or DLL required), and a that blocks new entries near the weekly close/reopen, when spreads widen and behaviour gets unreliable. Live dashboard : equity, balance, floating P/L, open trade count against your limit, an open-positions table, and a pending-orders table — all in one panel.

: equity, balance, floating P/L, open trade count against your limit, an open-positions table, and a pending-orders table — all in one panel. Lightweight: pure chart-object panel and standard trade functions, no DLLs, no external dependencies.

How It Works

Signal detection

Every scanned symbol is checked for a specific price-reversal pattern: an excursion beyond a defined range followed by a snap-back close inside it. Each candidate is scored — the size of the excursion bar relative to recent volatility, and its distance from the mid-point of the range — and only setups that pass every check are considered tradeable. Everything else is discarded automatically, no manual filtering needed.

Entry

A pending stop order is placed just beyond the signal bar's extreme, in the direction of the reversal. If several qualifying signals appear in the same scan cycle, the EA fills them in order of opportunity size (distance to target) rather than whichever symbol happened to come first in the list — so your trade slots always go to the strongest setups available at that moment.

Stop-loss

Placed beyond the extreme of the bar that caused the original excursion — the level at which the reversal thesis is actually invalidated, not a generic distance.

Exit management

Once price reaches the first target, part of the position (percentage configurable) is closed and the remaining stop is moved to breakeven. From there, the remainder can trail toward the second, farther target using an ATR-based distance, re-evaluated once per closed bar with a minimum step requirement, so the stop doesn't churn on every tick.

Dashboard

The panel shows three things at all times: the ranked list of every currently qualifying signal across your whole symbol universe (with entry price, calculated lot, stop-loss, both targets, and pip distances to each), your currently open positions, and your pending orders — plus account equity, balance, and floating P/L.

Inputs

Symbol universe

Use Market Watch automatically (on/off)

Manual symbol list + broker suffix

Maximum number of symbols scanned

Strategy

Timeframe

Range/volatility period and sensitivity

Excursion quality filters (max bar size vs. volatility, minimum distance from mid-point)

Lookback bars for signal detection

Order construction

Entry buffer beyond the signal bar

Stop-loss buffer beyond the excursion bar

Pending order expiry (bars)

Money management

Risk % per trade

Hard maximum lot size

% of position closed at first target

Move to breakeven (on/off)

ATR trailing (on/off), multiplier, minimum trailing step

Trade limits

Maximum total trades (open + pending, across all symbols)

Magic number

Filters

Trading session hours (on/off)

News blackout list and buffer window (on/off)

Weekend filter (on/off)

Panel

Position, size, colors, font — fully customizable to match your chart theme

Notes