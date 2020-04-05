Edge Snap

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Buy EdgeSnap EA today and receive this

Edge Snap Indicator as a complimentary bonus.
Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally.


FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA

A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you everything it's doing on a live, always-on dashboard — right on the chart.

Stop watching twenty charts for the same setup. EdgeSnap EA scans every symbol you give it, ranks every opportunity by size, and only acts on the ones that pass its own quality filter — while you stay in control with on-chart buttons for trading on/off, stop-loss on/off, and instant close-all.

Key Features

  • Multi-symbol scanning, either auto-loaded from your Market Watch (broker suffixes like "p" handled automatically) or from your own manual symbol list.
  • Always-on SIGNALS table, ranked by pip-distance to target, largest opportunity first — updates continuously whether trading is switched on or off, so you always see what the EA would do before it does it.
  • Risk-based position sizing. Lot size is calculated from a percentage of account balance and the distance to the stop-loss — then automatically checked against free margin and the broker's per-symbol volume limit, with a configurable hard lot cap on top.
  • Logic-based stop-loss placement, anchored to the price extreme that invalidates the setup — not an arbitrary multiple of a generic volatility measure.
  • Two-stage exit management: partial close at the first target with automatic move-to-breakeven, then optional ATR-based trailing toward the second target with a minimum trailing step to avoid over-trading tiny price wiggles.
  • One trade per symbol, hard cap on total concurrent trades (pending + open combined) across the whole scanned universe.
  • Stop-loss toggle. Switch SL placement off and the EA still uses it internally to size every position correctly by risk — it just won't be attached to the order sent to the broker. Full control over whether you want a hard stop live in the market.
  • Trading on/off toggle, directly on the chart. Starts OFF by default so nothing trades the moment you attach it — you decide when to go live.
  • Close-all with confirmation. One click arms it, a second click within a few seconds confirms — no accidental flattening of your account.
  • Session filter, news blackout (your own list of times, no external feed or DLL required), and a built-in weekend filter that blocks new entries near the weekly close/reopen, when spreads widen and behaviour gets unreliable.
  • Live dashboard: equity, balance, floating P/L, open trade count against your limit, an open-positions table, and a pending-orders table — all in one panel.
  • Lightweight: pure chart-object panel and standard trade functions, no DLLs, no external dependencies.

How It Works

Signal detection

Every scanned symbol is checked for a specific price-reversal pattern: an excursion beyond a defined range followed by a snap-back close inside it. Each candidate is scored — the size of the excursion bar relative to recent volatility, and its distance from the mid-point of the range — and only setups that pass every check are considered tradeable. Everything else is discarded automatically, no manual filtering needed.

Entry

A pending stop order is placed just beyond the signal bar's extreme, in the direction of the reversal. If several qualifying signals appear in the same scan cycle, the EA fills them in order of opportunity size (distance to target) rather than whichever symbol happened to come first in the list — so your trade slots always go to the strongest setups available at that moment.

Stop-loss

Placed beyond the extreme of the bar that caused the original excursion — the level at which the reversal thesis is actually invalidated, not a generic distance.

Exit management

Once price reaches the first target, part of the position (percentage configurable) is closed and the remaining stop is moved to breakeven. From there, the remainder can trail toward the second, farther target using an ATR-based distance, re-evaluated once per closed bar with a minimum step requirement, so the stop doesn't churn on every tick.

Dashboard

The panel shows three things at all times: the ranked list of every currently qualifying signal across your whole symbol universe (with entry price, calculated lot, stop-loss, both targets, and pip distances to each), your currently open positions, and your pending orders — plus account equity, balance, and floating P/L.

Inputs

Symbol universe

  • Use Market Watch automatically (on/off)
  • Manual symbol list + broker suffix
  • Maximum number of symbols scanned

Strategy

  • Timeframe
  • Range/volatility period and sensitivity
  • Excursion quality filters (max bar size vs. volatility, minimum distance from mid-point)
  • Lookback bars for signal detection

Order construction

  • Entry buffer beyond the signal bar
  • Stop-loss buffer beyond the excursion bar
  • Pending order expiry (bars)

Money management

  • Risk % per trade
  • Hard maximum lot size
  • % of position closed at first target
  • Move to breakeven (on/off)
  • ATR trailing (on/off), multiplier, minimum trailing step

Trade limits

  • Maximum total trades (open + pending, across all symbols)
  • Magic number

Filters

  • Trading session hours (on/off)
  • News blackout list and buffer window (on/off)
  • Weekend filter (on/off)

Panel

  • Position, size, colors, font — fully customizable to match your chart theme

Notes

  • Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts.
  • Trading starts OFF by default on every attach — you switch it on manually from the chart panel.
  • The stop-loss toggle controls whether SL is sent with the order; it never affects how the position is sized, which always accounts for the full calculated risk distance.
  • Margin and volume-limit checks run before every order is sent, so position size automatically scales down — or the trade is skipped — if the account can't safely support the calculated size.
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging into losing positions.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184985?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fwidgets
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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Cool iExposure MT5
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Edge Snap Indicator
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
Индикаторы
FoxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Pattern Scanner Fox Wave
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Fox Wave Pattern Scanner  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Multi-timeframe candlestick pattern scanner: 24 patterns across M5-D1, live dashboard, on-chart markers, one-click TF toggles, alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION Fox Wave Pattern Scanner continuously reads your chart's symbol across six timeframes at once and reports every candlestick pattern it finds in a clean dark dashboard — so you never have to manually flip through timeframes looking for a setup again. Instead of scrolling between M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Edge Snap MT4
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Edge Snap Met4
Zbynek Liska
Эксперты
FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA Catch the reversal before everyone else. FOX WAVE – EdgeSnap EA is a fully automated multi-symbol Expert Advisor that continuously scans your entire trading universe for high-quality reversal opportunities. Instead of monitoring dozens of charts, EdgeSnap does the work for you. It ranks every valid setup, calculates the correct position size from your predefined account risk, manages trades automatically from entry to exit, and displays everything on a real-time dashboard
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Sorted Range Monitor with Alerts
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RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
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Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner
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New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
Fox Wave Account Nexus
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Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
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Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Trend Matrix Scanner
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TREND SCANNER PRO - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard Professional real-time trend scanner that monitors up to 15 currency pairs across 8 timeframes simultaneously. Get instant market overview with epic visual dashboard, smart alerts, and zero lag performance. KEY FEATURES
Professional Averaging CalculatorMT5
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Professional Averaging Calculator - Essential Risk Management Tool for Every Trader Whether you're a beginner learning position averaging or a professional managing complex grid strategies, this calculator is your must-have tool. Beginners instantly see how averaging works, understand maximum loss scenarios, and learn proper risk management before entering trades - no more "I didn't know I could lose that much" surprises. Professionals save time and eliminate calculation errors with instant simu
Institutional Edge
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SMC Pro — Smart Money Concepts All-in-One The only indicator you need to trade like the institutions. SMC Pro combines five core Smart Money Concepts tools into a single, clean, and fully customizable indicator for MetaTrader 5. No repainting. No clutter. Everything you need to read the market the way banks and hedge funds do. What it does Order Blocks Automatically detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks — the price zones where institutional orders were placed before a major move. The indic
Position Averaging Calculator
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Calculate the exact entry price or lot size needed to reach your target average — directly on the chart. Full description A lightweight MT5 indicator that solves a common trading problem: if I add to my position at market price, what volume do I need to reach my target average? Or the reverse: if I want to add a fixed lot size, at what price must I enter? The panel reads your open positions automatically, displays the current average entry price with a dashed line on the chart, and lets you s
Spread Recorder MultiCurrency
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Spread Recorder — Multi-Symbol Max/Min Dashboard Spread Recorder is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that continuously monitors live spreads across your entire watchlist and permanently records the maximum and minimum spread ever seen for each symbol — with timestamps. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes its rows and columns to fit however many symbols you load, from a handful
Swap Monitor MultiCurrency
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Swap Monitor — Multi-Symbol Buy/Sell Swap Dashboard with Alerts Swap Monitor is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that displays live SELL and BUY swap rates for your entire watchlist in one compact, color-coded panel — and can alert you the instant any swap rate changes. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes to fit however many symbols you load Displays both SELL and BUY swap valu
Volume Suite
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FoxWave Volume Suite combines three essential volume-based tools into a single indicator: a horizontal Volume Profile with Point of Control and Value Area, a real-time volume spike detector with instant alerts, and a buy/sell pressure delta gauge. No need to run three separate indicators — everything you need to read volume is in one clean Fox Wave panel. What it does Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) Builds a horizontal histogram showing how much volume traded at each price level over your cho
SMC Trend Suite
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FoxWave SMC Trend Suite  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Smart Money Concepts trend tool: Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, FVG and EQH/EQL — fully toggleable, with alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION FoxWave SMC Trend Suite brings the four foundational building blocks of Smart Money Concepts trading into a single, clean indicator: Market Structure shifts (Break of Structure / Change of Character), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Equal Highs/Equal Lows liquidity pools. Every component can be switched on or
PL Tracker
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Profit Loss Tracker A clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your floating profit/loss in real time — one symbol at a time or your entire account at once — with permanent high/low watermark history and one-click close. Stop scrolling through the Trade tab or doing mental math. zProfit Loss Tracker keeps your floating P/L, your best and worst moments on every symbol, and your account health always visible in a compact, modern panel — and lets you close positions with a single click, right whe
Edge Snap Multi Symbol
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FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you. Key features: Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 sy
Quant Analytics
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Quant Analytics  Short description (for the product summary field) Quant Analytics turns your raw trade history into a full quantitative performance report — right inside MetaTrader 5. A dark, on-chart P/L calendar for daily use, plus a one-click HTML export with the same depth of analysis you'd expect from a dedicated trading journal: drawdown, Monte Carlo, Kelly, Omega, MAE/MFE, rolling Sharpe, and more. Full description See your trading the way a quant would — without leaving MetaTrader 5. Mo
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