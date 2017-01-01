ДокументацияРазделы
Класс CCheckGroup

Класс CCheckGroup является классом комбинированного элемента управления "Переключатель с независимой фиксацией".

Описание

Класс CCheckGroup предназначен для создания элемента управления, позволяющего отображать и редактировать набор флагов.

Декларация

   class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

Заголовок

   #include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CCheckGroup

Результат работы представленного ниже кода:

ControlsCheckGroup

Методы класса по группам

Создание

 

Create

Создает элемент управления

Обработка событий графика

 

OnEvent

Обрабатывает все события графика

Наполнение

 

AddItem

Добавляет новый элемент в группу

Данные (только чтение)

 

Value

Получает значение, ассоциированное с элементом управления

Подчиненные элементы управления

 

CreateButton

Создает новый элемент CCheckBox в группе по указанному индексу

Обработка событий подчиненных элементов

 

OnVScrollShow

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "Show" подчиненного элемента VScroll

OnVScrollHide

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "Hide" подчиненного элемента VScroll

OnScrollLineDown

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "ScrollLineUp" подчиненного элемента VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "ScrollLineDown" подчиненного элемента  VScroll

OnChangeItem

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "ChangeItem" элемента управления

Перерисовка

 

Redraw

Перерисовывает группу элементов

RowState

Изменяет состояние элемента группы

Методы унаследованные от CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Методы унаследованные от CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Методы унаследованные от CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Методы унаследованные от CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Пример создания панели с элементом управления "Переключатель с независимой фиксацией":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsCheckGroup.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckGroup       m_check_group;                   // CCheckGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_group,OnChangeCheckGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+CHECK_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<5;i++)
      if(!m_check_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_check_group.Check(0,1<<0);
   m_check_group.Check(2,1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(ChartID(),"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 