DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarPaneles y ventanas de diálogoCCheckGroup 

Klasse CCheckGroup

CCheckGroup ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Schalter mit einer unabhängigen Fixierung".

Beschreibung

Klasse CCheckGroup wird für Erstellung eines Steuerelements, der einen Satz von Flags anzeigen und bearbeiten erlaubt, verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

Kopf

   #include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CCheckGroup

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsCheckGroup

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Behandlung von Chart-Ereignissen

 

OnEvent

Behandelt alle Chart-Ereignisse

Füllung

 

AddItem

Fügt ein neues Element in der Gruppe hinzu

Daten (nur lesen)

 

Value

Erhält den mit dem Steuerelement verbundenen Wert

Unterlegende Steuerelemente

 

CreateButton

Erstellt ein neues Element CCheckBox in der Gruppe am angegebenen Index

Behandlung der Ereignisse der unterlegenden Steuerelemente

 

OnVScrollShow

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "Show" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnVScrollHide

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "Hide" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnScrollLineDown

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ScrollLineUp" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnScrollLineUp

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ScrollLineDown" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnChangeItem

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ChangeItem" eines Steuerelements

Neuzeichnung

 

Redraw

Zeichnet eine Elementgruppe neu

RowState

Ändert den Zustand eines Elements der Gruppe

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Métodos heredados de la clase CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Métodos heredados de la clase CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit dem Steuerelement "Umschalter mit einer unabhängigen Fixierung":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsCheckGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckGroup       m_check_group;                   // CCheckGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_group,OnChangeCheckGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+CHECK_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<5;i++)
      if(!m_check_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_check_group.Check(0,1<<0);
   m_check_group.Check(2,1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(ChartID(),"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }