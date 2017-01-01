DocumentationSections
CCheckGroup

La classe CCheckGroup est une classe de contrôle complexe de CheckGroup (avec des contrôles inter-dépendants).

Description

La classe CCheckGroup permet de créer des contrôles permettant d'afficher et d'éditer des flags.

Déclaration

   class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

Titre

   #include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CCheckGroup

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsCheckGroup

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée le contrôle

Gestionnaires d'évènements graphiques

 

OnEvent

Gestionnaire d'évènement de tous les évènements graphiques

Add

 

AddItem

Ajoute un nouvel élément

Données en lecture seule

 

Value

Retourne la valeur associée au contrôle

Contrôles dépendants

 

CreateButton

Crée un nouvel élément CCheckBox

Gestionnaires d'évènements des contrôles dépendants

 

OnVScrollShow

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "Show" du contrôle dépendant VScroll

OnVScrollHide

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "Hide" du contrôle dépendant VScroll

OnScrollLineDown

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ScrollLineUp" du contrôle dépendant VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ScrollLineDown" du contrôle dépendant VScroll

OnChangeItem

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ChangeItem" du contrôle dépendant VScroll

Rafraichissement

 

Redraw

Redessine le groupe

RowState

Définit l'état de l'élément spécifié

Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox group control:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsCheckGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CCheckGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckGroup       m_check_group;                   // Objet CCheckGroup
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreateCheckGroup(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnChangeCheckGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_group,OnChangeCheckGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreateCheckGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée l'élément "CheckGroup"                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+CHECK_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_check_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_group))
      return(false);
//--- remplissage
   for(int i=0;i<5;i++)
      if(!m_check_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_check_group.Check(0,1<<0);
   m_check_group.Check(2,1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Valeur="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Valeur="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(ChartID(),"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }