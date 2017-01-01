DocumentaçãoSeções
CCheckGroup é uma classe de controle complexa (com controles dependentes).

Descrição

CCheckGroup prevê a possibilidade da criação de controles que permitem exibir e editar flags.

Declaração

   class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

Título

   #include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CCheckGroup

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsCheckGroup

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Criar controle

Manipuladores de eventos do gráfico

 

OnEvent

Manipulador de eventos para todos os eventos de gráfico

Add

 

AddItem

Adiciona novo item

Somente leitura de dados

 

Value

Obtém o valor, associado com o controle

Controles dependentes

 

CreateButton

Cria novo item CCheckBox

Manipuladores de controle de eventos dependentes

 

OnVScrollShow

Manipulador de eventos "Show" (virtual), dependente do controle VScroll

OnVScrollHide

Manipulador de eventos "Hide" (virtual), dependente do controle VScroll

OnScrollLineDown

Manipulador de eventos "ScrollLineUp" (virtual), dependente do controle VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Manipulador de eventos "ScrollLineDown" (virtual), dependente do controle VScroll

OnChangeItem

Manipulador de eventos "ChangeItem" (virtual) dependente do controle VScroll

Redraw

 

Redraw

Redesenha o grupo

RowState

Define o estado do item especificado

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Métodos herdados da classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Métodos herdados da classe CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Métodos herdados da classe CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Exemplo de criação do painel com controles "Alternador com confirmação independe":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsCheckGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckGroup       m_check_group;                   // CCheckGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_group,OnChangeCheckGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+CHECK_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<5;i++)
      if(!m_check_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_check_group.Check(0,1<<0);
   m_check_group.Check(2,1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(ChartID(),"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }