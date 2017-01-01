文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CCheckGroup 

CCheckGroup

CCheckGroup 是 CheckGroup 复合控件之中的类 (含依赖控件)。

描述

CCheckGroup 可供用户创建显示并编辑标志的控件。

声明

   class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CCheckGroup

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsCheckGroup

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建控件

图表事件处理器

 

OnEvent

所有图表事件的处理器

添加

 

AddItem

添加新项目

只读数据

 

数值

获取控件关联的值。

依赖控件

 

CreateButton

创建新的 CCheckBox 控件。

依赖控件事件处理器

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 依赖控件的 "显示" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 依赖控件的 "隐藏" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 依赖控件的 "滚动条向上" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 依赖控件的 "滚动条向下" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

OnChangeItem

VScroll 依赖控件的 "项目改变" 事件处理器 (虚函数)

重绘

 

重绘

重绘控件组

RowState

设置指定项目的状态

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

方法继承自类 CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

方法继承自类 CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

方法继承自类 CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

创建复选框组控制面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsCheckGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CCheckGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CCheckGroup       m_check_group;                   // CCheckGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateCheckGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeCheckGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_check_group,OnChangeCheckGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateCheckGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CheckGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateCheckGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (RADIO_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+CHECK_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_check_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"CheckGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_check_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<5;i++)
      if(!m_check_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_check_group.Check(0,1<<0);
   m_check_group.Check(2,1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeCheckGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_check_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(ChartID(),"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }