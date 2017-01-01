CCheckGroup

CCheckGroup is a class of the CheckGroup complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

CCheckGroup provides the possibility for creation of controls, which allow to display and edit flags.

Declaration

class CCheckGroup : public CWndClient

Title

#include <Controls\CheckGroup.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CWndClient CCheckGroup

Result of the code provided below:

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart event handlers OnEvent Event handler for all chart events Add AddItem Adds new item Read-only data Value Gets the value associated with the control Dependent controls CreateButton Creates new CCheckBox item at a specified index Dependent controls event handlers OnVScrollShow "Show" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnVScrollHide "Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnScrollLineDown "ScrollLineUp" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnScrollLineUp "ScrollLineDown" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control OnChangeItem "ChangeItem" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control Redraw Redraw Redraws the group RowState Sets the state of the specified item of the group

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare Methods inherited from class CWnd Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop Methods inherited from class CWndContainer OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide Methods inherited from class CWndClient ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Example of creating a panel with Checkbox group control: