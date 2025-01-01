DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasShowLegend 

ShowLegend

Imposta il valore della flag di visibilità per la legenda (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la legenda diventa visibile.
  • false — la legenda diventa invisibile.