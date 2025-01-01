DocumentationSections
ShowLegend

Définit la visibilité de la légende (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // valeur du flag
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true –  la légende devient visible.
  • false – la légende devient invisible.