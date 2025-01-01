DocumentazioneSezioni
AllowedShowFlags

Imposta l'insieme di flag di visibilità consentito per gli elementi del grafico.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // flags
   )

Parametri

flags

[in] Flags consentite. 