MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第7部): StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベント機能の準備
内容
概念
MetaTrader
5とMetaTrader
4のクロスプラットフォームライブラリに関する以前の記事では、ユーザーケース関数を作成するためのツールを開発して、プログラムからヘッジおよびネッティング勘定の注文とポジションのあらゆるデータへの高速アクセスを可能にしました。これらは、注文やポジションで発生したイベント(未決注文の発注、削除、発動、ポジションの開閉)を追跡するための関数です。
しかし、すでに発注されたStopLimit注文の発動、および市場の注文とポジションの変更を追跡する関数はまだ実装されていません。
本稿では、Limit注文の発注につながるStopLimit注文の発動イベントの追跡を実装します。
ライブラリはそのようなイベントを追跡し、必要なメッセージをプログラムに送信するので、イベントをさらに使用することができます。
実装
StopLimit注文の発動をテストしたところ、このイベントが口座履歴に反映されていないことに気付きました。これは、このイベントは口座履歴から「そのまま」取得できないということです。したがって、既存の注文の状況が変わる瞬間まで追跡する必要があります(この場合、同じチケットで発注された注文タイプ変更します)。
実用的な観点から、StopLimit注文発動追跡の実装に取り組みます。必要な機能を開発する以外に、既存の注文とポジションの変更(既存の未決注文の価格、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル、およびポジションに属する同じレベルの変更)によって他のイベントを追跡できるようにします。
用意された機能の論理は次のとおりです。
口座上のすべてのアクティブな注文とポジションの完全なリストにアクセスします。このリストから、各オブジェクトプロパティの現在のステータスを取得することもできます。監視対象のプロパティの変更を追跡するには、プロパティの「過去」の状態を含む追加のリストを用意する必要があります。これは最初は現在のものと同じになります。
これら2つのリストのオブジェクトプロパティを比較すると、いずれかの監視対象プロパティの違いが検出されるとすぐにプロパティが変更されたと見なされます。この場合、「変更された」オブジェクトがすぐに作成されます。過去と変更されたプロパティの両方がそれに書き込まれ、オブジェクトは新しい「変更されたオブジェクトのリスト」に配置されます。
このリストは口座のイベントを追跡するクラスで処理されます。
もちろん、オブジェクトのプロパティの変更を検出した直後にイベントを送信することもできますが、1回のティックで複数のオブジェクトが変更される場合があります。変更をすぐに処理した場合、パックの最後のオブジェクトのみの変更を処理できますが、これは許容範囲ではないので、変更されたすべてのオブジェクトのリストを作成し、イベントハンドラクラスのリストのサイズを確認する必要があることになります。変更されたオブジェクトのリストからの各変更されたオブジェクトは、ループ内で処理されます。これにより、注文とポジションのプロパティで同時に発生した変更の一部を失うことを防ぎます。
第3部で注文とポジションのコレクションを作成したときに、リストを更新し、チケット+ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒単位)として計算された現在および以前のハッシュ合計を保存することにしました。これにより、注文とポジションの現在のステータスを常に追跡することができます。. しかしながら、注文とポジションのプロパティにおける変化を追跡するために、これらのデータはハッシュ合計計算には不十分です。
- 注文価格の変更を考慮に入れるために注文価格を考慮する必要がある
- ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格変更を考慮に入れるためにこれらの価格も考慮する必要がある
つまり、これら3つの価格をハッシュ合計に追加しますが、それぞれの価格は(6桁の相場を考慮するために)、小数点を削除してから1倍することによって、7桁の桁数に変換されます。例えば、価格が1.12345の場合、ハッシュ合計は1123450になります。
実装を始めましょう。
可能性のあるポジションフラグと注文変更オプションを含む列挙型を、追跡するオプション自体と一緒にDefines.mqhファイルに追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of flags of possible order and position change options | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0, // No changes CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1, // Order type change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2, // Price change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4, // StopLoss change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8, // TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 // Order properties change flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible order and position change options | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, // No changes CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, // Order type change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, // Order price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, // Order and StopLoss price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order and TakeProfit price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // StopLoss and TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, // Order's StopLoss change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order's TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Change position's StopLoss and TakeProfit CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, // Change position's StopLoss CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, // Change position's TakeProfit }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
可能な注文およびポジションプロパティ変更オプションのフラグ:
- 注文タイプ変更フラグはStopLimit注文が発動すると設定される
- 価格変更フラグは未決注文価格を変更すると設定される
- ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィット変更フラグは説明不要
- 注文フラグは注文(ポジションではない)プロパティの変更を識別するために使用される
可能性のあるすべての注文およびポジション変更オプションの列挙は、将来追跡するすべてのオプションを特徴としています。本稿では、StopLimit注文の発動イベント(CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE)の追跡のみを実装します。
8つの新しいイベント(識別時にプログラムに送信される)を可能な口座取引イベントの列挙ENUM_TRADE_EVENTのリストに追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 口座で可能な取引イベントのリスト | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0, // No trading event TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, // 未決注文が出された TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, // 未決注文の削除 //--- ENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙体メンバに一致する列挙体メンバ //--- (constant order below should not be changed, no constants should be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT, // Accruing credit (3) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // 追加の課金 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // エントリの修正 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // 追加手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // 取引日の終わりに請求されるエージェント手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accrued interest on free funds TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, // キャンセルされた買い取引 TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, // キャンセルされた売り取引 TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX, // Tax //--- constants related to the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE enumeration TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX+1, // Replenishing account balance TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX+2, // Withdrawing funds from an account //--- Remaining possible trading events //--- (constant order below can be changed, constants can be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX+3, // Pending order activated by price TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, // 格による未決注文の部分的な発動 TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, // ポジションが開いた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, // ポジションが部分的に開いた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, // ポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, // Position closed partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, // ストップロスによってポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, // テイクプロフィットによってポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, // Position reversal by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial market order execution (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial pending order activation (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, // Added volume to a position by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of an order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Added volume to a position by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, // ポジションが部分的に閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, // Position closed partially by an opposite one TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, // ストップロスによってポジションが部分的に閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, // テイクプロフィットによってポジションが部分的に閉じた TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, // StopLimit order activation TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, // Changing order price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, // Changing order and StopLoss price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order's StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, // Changing position StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing position TakeProfit };
最後に、イベント理由の列挙ENUM_EVENT_REASONのリストに、新しいStopLimit注文の発動を記述する定数を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, // Position reversal (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal by partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by pending order activation (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal in case of a pending order partial execution (netting) //--- All constants related to a position reversal should be located in the above list EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, // StopLimit order activation EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, // Add volume to a position (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position by a partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is activated (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is partially executed (netting) EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing of an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3)
変更はすべてDefines.mqhファイルに加えられました。
管理注文のリストを作成して保存することにしたので、このリストには最低1つのプロパティセットを持つオブジェクトを保存して、そのうちの1つが注文とポジションオブジェクトで変更される瞬間を定義します。
注文管理オブジェクトクラスを作成しましょう。
Collectionsライブラリフォルダに新しいOrderControl.mqhクラスを作成します。CObject標準ライブラリクラスを基本クラスとして設定しクラスの動作に必要なファイルをインクルードします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: public: COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrderControl::COrderControl() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrderControl::~COrderControl() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスのprivateセクションですべての必要な変数とメソッドを宣言します。
private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Return the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void);
すべてのクラスメンバ変数には明確な説明があります。ティック構造を格納する変数については明確にする必要があります。StopLimit注文が発動したら、発動時間を保存する必要があります。時間はミリ秒単位で設定する必要がありますが、TimeCurrent()ではミリ秒なしの時間が返されます。注文が発動した最後のティックの時間をミリ秒で取得するために、SymbolInfoTick()標準関数を使用して、ティック構造体にミリ秒単位のティック時間を含むデータを入力します。
注文変更コードは、ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS列挙型で説明したフラグで構成されており、発生した注文プロパティの変更によって異なります。下記のCalculateChangedType() privateメソッドはフラグを確認し、注文変更コードを作成します。
publicクラスセクションに、注文管理プロパティの前のステータスと現在のステータスに関するデータの受信と書き込みのためのメソッド、発生した注文プロパティの変更タイプを設定するメソッド、変更済みの注文の新しいステータスを設定するメソッド、発生した変更タイプを返すメソッド、注文プロパティの変更を確認チし、発生した変更タイプを設定して返すメソッドを配置します。このメソッドは、アクティブな注文とポジションの変更を検出するために、注文とポジションのコレクションクラスから呼び出されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order and position control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Calculate the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void); public: //--- Set the (1,2) current and previous type (2,3) current and previous price, (4,5) current and previous StopLoss, //--- (6,7) current and previous TakeProfit, (8,9) current and previous placement time, (10) volume void SetTypeOrder(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice(const double price) { this.m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev(const double price) { this.m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit(const double take_profit) { this.m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev(const double take_profit) { this.m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime(const datetime time) { this.m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev(const datetime time) { this.m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume(const double volume) { this.m_volume=volume; } //--- Set (1) change type, (2) new current status void SetChangedType(const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this.m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); //--- Check and set order parameters change flags and return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); //--- Return (1,2,3,4) position ID, ticket, magic and symbol, (5,6) current and previous type (7,8) current and previous price, //--- (9,10) current and previous StopLoss, (11,12) current and previous TakeProfit, (13,14) current and previous placement time, (15) volume ulong PositionID(void) const { return this.m_position_id; } ulong Ticket(void) const { return this.m_ticket; } long Magic(void) const { return this.m_magic; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder(void) const { return this.m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev(void) const { return this.m_type_order_prev; } double Price(void) const { return this.m_price; } double PricePrev(void) const { return this.m_price_prev; } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.m_stop; } double StopLossPrev(void) const { return this.m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev(void) const { return this.m_take_prev; } ulong Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } ulong TimePrev(void) const { return this.m_time_prev; } double Volume(void) const { return this.m_volume; } //--- Return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType(void) const { return this.m_changed_type; } //--- コンストラクタ COrderControl(const ulong position_id,const ulong ticket,const long magic,const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクタはポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、注文/ポジション銘柄を受け取ります。初期化リストで、注文変更フラグと発生変更タイプをリセットし、渡されたパラメータで取得した注文/位置データを対応するクラスメンバ変数にすぐに書き込みます。
宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。
注文/ポジションパラメータのタイプを計算するprivateメソッドが変更されました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate order parameters change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType(void) { this.m_changed_type= ( //--- If the order flag is set this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( //--- If StopLimit order is activated this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : //--- If an order price is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : //--- Only order price is modified CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : //--- Price is not modified //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : //--- Position //--- If position's StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、以前に宣言されたENUM_CHANGE_TYPE列挙から発生した変更タイプをm_change_code変数内のフラグに応じてm_changed_type クラスメンバ変数に書き込みます。
フラグの確認に関連するすべてのアクションは、文字列を一覧表示するメソッドへのコメントで説明されているので、理解しやすいはずです。
このprivateメソッドは、m_change_code変数内のフラグの存在を確認します。
bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }
メソッドは確認されたフラグを受け取ります。m_change_code内でのその存在は、ビットごとのAND演算によってチェックされ、確認されたフラグ値との比較(コードとフラグ値の間のビットごとの演算)のブール結果が返されます。
以下は、注文/ポジションプロパティの新しい関連ステータスを返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the new relevant status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if(order==NULL || !::SymbolInfoTick(this.Symbol(),this.m_tick)) return; //--- New type this.SetTypeOrderPrev(this.TypeOrder()); this.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); //--- New price this.SetPricePrev(this.Price()); this.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); //--- New StopLoss this.SetStopLossPrev(this.StopLoss()); this.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); //--- New TakeProfit this.SetTakeProfitPrev(this.TakeProfit()); this.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); //--- New time this.SetTimePrev(this.Time()); this.SetTime(this.m_tick.time_msc); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
いずれかのプロパティの変更が発生した注文/ポジションへのポインタがメソッドに渡されます。注文/ポジションのプロパティの1つの変更が検出されるとすぐに、さらなる確認のために新しいステータスを保存する必要があります。 メソッドは、まず現在のプロパティステータスを以前のものとして保存し、メソッドに渡された注文からプロパティ値を現在のステータスとして書き込みます。
イベント発生時間を保存するときは、SymbolInfoTick()標準関数を使用してミリ秒単位のティックを受け取ります。
以下は、CMarketCollectionクラスから呼び出されて発生した変更を定義するメインメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check and set order parameters change flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this.m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order==NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!=this.m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if(compared_order.TypeOrder()!=this.m_type_order) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if(compared_order.PriceOpen()!=this.m_price) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if(compared_order.StopLoss()!=this.m_stop) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if(compared_order.TakeProfit()!=this.m_take) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this.CalculateChangedType(); return this.GetChangeType(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは確認された注文/ポジションへのポインタを受け取って変更コードを初期化します。比較対象の注文の空のオブジェクトが渡された場合、またはそのチケットが現在の管理注文のチケットと等しくない場合は、変更なしコードを返します。
次に、管理されているすべての管理対象のプロパティと確認済みの注文を確認します。不一致が見つかった場合は、この変更を説明する必要なフラグが変更コードに追加されます。
次に、変更タイプがCalculateChangedType()メソッド内の完全に形成された変更コードで計算され、GetChangeType()メソッドを使用して呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。
以下が注文管理クラスの完全なコードです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order and position control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Calculate the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void); public: //--- Set the (1,2) current and previous type (2,3) current and previous price, (4,5) current and previous StopLoss, //--- (6,7) current and previous TakeProfit, (8,9) current and previous placement time, (10) volume void SetTypeOrder(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice(const double price) { this.m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev(const double price) { this.m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit(const double take_profit) { this.m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev(const double take_profit) { this.m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime(const datetime time) { this.m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev(const datetime time) { this.m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume(const double volume) { this.m_volume=volume; } //--- Set (1) change type, (2) new current status void SetChangedType(const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this.m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); //--- Check and set order parameters change flags and return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); //--- Return (1,2,3,4) position ID, ticket, magic and symbol, (5,6) current and previous type (7,8) current and previous price, //--- (9,10) current and previous StopLoss, (11,12) current and previous TakeProfit, (13,14) current and previous placement time, (15) volume ulong PositionID(void) const { return this.m_position_id; } ulong Ticket(void) const { return this.m_ticket; } long Magic(void) const { return this.m_magic; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder(void) const { return this.m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev(void) const { return this.m_type_order_prev; } double Price(void) const { return this.m_price; } double PricePrev(void) const { return this.m_price_prev; } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.m_stop; } double StopLossPrev(void) const { return this.m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev(void) const { return this.m_take_prev; } ulong Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } ulong TimePrev(void) const { return this.m_time_prev; } double Volume(void) const { return this.m_volume; } //--- Return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType(void) const { return this.m_changed_type; } //--- コンストラクタ COrderControl(const ulong position_id,const ulong ticket,const long magic,const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check and set the order parameters change flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this.m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order==NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!=this.m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if(compared_order.TypeOrder()!=this.m_type_order) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if(compared_order.PriceOpen()!=this.m_price) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if(compared_order.StopLoss()!=this.m_stop) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if(compared_order.TakeProfit()!=this.m_take) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this.CalculateChangedType(); return this.GetChangeType(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate the order parameters change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType(void) { this.m_changed_type= ( //--- If the order flag is set this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( //--- If StopLimit order is activated this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : //--- If an order price is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : //--- Only order price is modified CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : //--- Price is not modified //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : //--- Position //--- If position's StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the new relevant status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if(order==NULL || !::SymbolInfoTick(this.Symbol(),this.m_tick)) return; //--- New type this.SetTypeOrderPrev(this.TypeOrder()); this.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); //--- New price this.SetPricePrev(this.Price()); this.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); //--- New StopLoss this.SetStopLossPrev(this.StopLoss()); this.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); //--- New TakeProfit this.SetTakeProfitPrev(this.TakeProfit()); this.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); //--- New time this.SetTimePrev(this.Time()); this.SetTime(this.m_tick.time_msc); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMarketCollection注文とポジションコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。
アクティブな注文とポジションで発生したプロパティの変更を追跡する必要があります。このクラスではすべての注文とポジションを受け取っているので、それらの変更を確認することも合理的です。
管理注文クラスファイルをインクルードします。クラスのprivateセクションで、管理注文とポジションを格納するためのリスト、変更済みの注文とポジションを格納するためのリスト、注文変更タイプを格納するためのクラスメンバ変数、価格をハッシュ合計に変換する比率を格納するための変数を宣言します。
また、以下のprivateメソッドを宣言します。
注文プロパティをハッシュ合計に変換するメソッド、口座の未決注文とポジションのリストに注文またはポジションを追加するメソッド、管理注文のリストに管理注文を作成して追加するメソッド、変更済みの注文を作成して変更済みの注文のリストに追加するメソッド、チケットとポジションIDで管理注文リストから注文を削除するメソッド、チケットとポジションIDで管理注文リスト内の管理注文のインデックスを返すメソッド、既存の注文/ポジション変更イベントのハンドラ。
クラスのpublicセクションで、作成された変更済み注文のリストを返すメソッドを宣言します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MarketCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 成行注文とポジションのコレクション | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private: struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; // Hash sum of all orders and positions on the account int total_market; // Number of market orders on the account int total_pending; // 口座の未決注文数 int total_positions; // 口座のポジション数 double total_volumes; // 口座の注文とポジションの総量 }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; // 口座の成行注文とポジションの現在のデータ MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; // 口座の成行注文とポジションの以前のデータ CListObj m_list_all_orders; // List of pending orders and positions on the account CArrayObj m_list_control; // List of control orders CArrayObj m_list_changed; // List of changed orders COrder m_order_instance; // Order object for searching by property ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; // Order change type bool m_is_trade_event; // 取引イベントフラグ bool m_is_change_volume; // 総ボリューム変更フラグ double m_change_volume_value; // 総ボリューム変更値 ulong m_k_pow; // Ratio for converting the price into a hash sum int m_new_market_orders; // Number of new market orders int m_new_positions; // 新規ポジション数 int m_new_pendings; // 新規未決注文数 //--- 現在の口座データステータスを1つ前のものとして保存する void SavePrevValues(void) { this.m_struct_prev_market=this.m_struct_curr_market; } //--- Convert order data into a hash sum value ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const; //--- Add an order or a position to the list of pending orders and positions on an account and sets the data on market orders and positions on the account bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); //--- (1) Create and add a control order to the list of control orders, (2) a control order to the list of changed control orders bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); //--- Remove an order by a ticket or a position ID from the list of control orders bool DeleteOrderFromListControl(const ulong ticket,const ulong id); //--- Return the control order index in the list by a position ticket and ID int IndexControlOrder(const ulong ticket,const ulong id); //--- Handler of an existing order/position change event void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order,const int index); public: //--- Return the list of (1) all pending orders and open positions, (2) modified orders and positions CArrayObj* GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges(void) { return &this.m_list_changed; } //--- 開いた時間がbegin_time～end_timeの注文とポジションのリストを返す CArrayObj* GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- 比較された条件に適合する選択された(1)double、(2)integer、(3)文字列プロパティによって注文とポジションのリストを返す CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of (1) new market order, (2) new pending orders, (3) new positions, (4) occurred trading event flag, (5) changed volume int NewMarketOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions(void) const { return this.m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue(void) const { return this.m_change_volume_value; } //--- コンストラクタ CMarketCollection(void); //--- 未決注文とポジションのリストを更新する void Refresh(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクに管理注文のリストと変更済み注文のリストのクリアと並び替えと、ハッシュ合計を定義する比率の計算を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection(void) : m_is_trade_event(false),m_is_change_volume(false),m_change_volume_value(0) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_market); this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc=WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this.m_list_control.Clear(); this.m_list_control.Sort(); this.m_list_changed.Clear(); this.m_list_changed.Sort(); this.m_k_pow=(ulong)pow(10,6); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、ハッシュ合計を計算するために注文プロパティを数に変換するメソッドです。
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert the order price and its type into a number for the hash sum | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS(COrder *order) const { if(order==NULL) return 0; ulong price=ulong(order.PriceOpen()*this.m_k_pow); ulong stop=ulong(order.StopLoss()*this.m_k_pow); ulong take=ulong(order.TakeProfit()*this.m_k_pow); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、データを数字に変換する必要のある注文へのポインタを受け取ります。次に、注文のdoubleプロパティは、クラスコンストラクタで以前に計算された比率による単純な乗算によってハッシュ合計の数値に変換されます。すべてのプロパティ値は合計され、ulong数として返されます。
変更は、注文とポジションのリストにオブジェクトを追加することに影響しました。現在、これらの同じ型の文字列は単一のAddToListMarket()メソッド内にあります。注文とポジションのリストで注文オブジェクトを宣言した後、同じ注文の存在が管理注文のリストで確認されます。そのような注文がない場合は、AddToListControl()メソッドを使用して管理注文オブジェクトが作成され、管理注文のリストに追加されます。管理注文が存在する場合、現在の注文プロパティと管理注文プロパティを比較するためのOnChangeEvent()メソッドが呼び出されます。
実行されたすべてのアクションは、文字列コメントで説明され、メソッドのコードで強調表示されています。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMarketCollection::Refresh(void) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_curr_market); this.m_is_trade_event=false; this.m_is_change_volume=false; this.m_new_pendings=0; this.m_new_positions=0; this.m_change_volume_value=0; this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { if(!::OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderType(); if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { CMarketPosition *position=new CMarketPosition(ticket); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- Add a position object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(position)) continue; //--- If there is no order in the list of control orders and positions, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order=new CMarketPending(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a pending order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; //--- If there is no order in the list of control orders and positions, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } //--- MQ5 #else //--- ポジション int total_positions=::PositionsTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=::PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; CMarketPosition *position=new CMarketPosition(ticket); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- Add a position object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(position)) continue; //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); //--- If the order is not present in the list of control orders, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(position)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию ","Failed to add control position "),position.TypeDescription()," #",position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties else if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } //--- 注文 int total_orders=::OrdersTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=::OrderGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); //--- Market order if(type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { CMarketOrder *order=new CMarketOrder(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a market order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; } //--- Pending order else { CMarketPending *order=new CMarketPending(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a pending order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); //--- If the order is not present in the control order list, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already in the control order list, check it for changed properties else if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif //--- 初回実行 if(this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc==WRONG_VALUE) { this.SavePrevValues(); } //--- すべての注文とポジションのハッシュ合計が変更された場合 if(this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!=this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this.m_new_market_orders=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_market-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this.m_new_pendings=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_pending-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this.m_new_positions=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_positions-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this.m_change_volume_value=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes,4); this.m_is_change_volume=(this.m_change_volume_value!=0 ?true : false); this.m_is_trade_event=true; this.SavePrevValues(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、コレクションの注文とポジションのリストに注文とポジションを追加するメソッドです。
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add an order or a position to the list of orders and positions on the account | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if(this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC)+this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true; } if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true; } } else { ::Print(DFUN,order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()," ",TextByLanguage("не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to list")); delete order; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドにコレクションリストに追加された注文へのポインタが渡されます。コレクションリストに注文を追加した後、次の確認のために現在の注文とポジションのステータスを格納し、注文数とポジション数の変更を定義する構造体のデータが注文ステータスに応じて 変更されます。
- ポジションの場合、ポジション変更時間とハッシュ合計のための計算値が一般ハッシュ合計に追加され、ポジションの総数が増加します。
- 未決注文の場合、ハッシュ合計の計算値が一般ハッシュ合計に追加され、未決注文の総数が増加します。
以下は、管理注文を作成して管理注文のリストに追加するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and add an order to the list of control orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; COrderControl* order_control=new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order.Symbol()); if(order_control==NULL) return false; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if(!this.m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドには注文とポジションへのポインタが渡されます。無効なオブジェクトが渡された場合はfalseが返されます。
新しい管理注文が作成され、コンストラクタは即時、メソッドに渡された注文オブジェクトのポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、銘柄を受け取ります。注文/ポジションの変更を識別するために必要なすべてのデータが書き入れられます。
管理注文のリストへに新しい管理注文が追加できなかった場合、その注文は削除され、「false」が返されます。
管理注文とポジションのリストには常に新しい注文とポジションが追加されるので、長い作業の後にはかなり大きくなる可能性があります。注文とポジションは永続するものではありせん、そして、それらのコントロールコピーは理由なしにメモリを占有しているリストに永久に保存されるべきではありません。リストから不要な管理注文を削除するには、DeleteOrderFromListControl() メソッドを使用して、ポジションチケットとIDで管理注文のリストから管理注文を削除します。
今のところ、このメソッドは宣言されているだけで実装されていません。実装は注文とポジションの変更を追跡するための関数全体を準備した後に行われます。
以下は、ポジションチケットとIDによって管理注文のリスト内の管理注文インデックスを返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an order index by a ticket in the list of control orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder(const ulong ticket,const ulong id) { int total=this.m_list_control.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order=this.m_list_control.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; if(order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは注文/ポジションチケットとポジションIDを受け取ります。一致するチケットとIDを持つ管理注文がループ内のすべての管理注文に沿って検索され、管理注文でのそのインデックスが返されます。注文が見つからなかった場合は、
-1が返されます。
以下は、既存の注文/ポジションを変更するためのイベントハンドラメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handler of changing an existing order/position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent(COrder* order,const int index) { COrderControl* order_control=this.m_list_control.At(index); if(order_control!=NULL) { this.m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl(order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE); if(this.m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if(!this.AddToListChanges(order_control)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров","Could not add modified order to list of modified orders")); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは確認された注文へのポインタと適切な管理注文の管理注文リスト内のインデックスを受け取ります。
インデックでリストから管理注文を取得して、ChangeControl()メソッドを使用して確認した管理注文のプロパティに対応する管理注文プロパティの変更を確認します。このメソッドは、管理注文へのポインタを受け取ります。違いが見つかると、メソッドはm_change_typeクラスメンバ変数に書き込まれた変更タイプを返します。
次に、確認済み注文のステータスを確認して、超えると変更が発生したと見なす値を設定します。ポジションでは、この値はENUM_CHANGE_TYPE列挙体のCHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT定数以下の値はすべて未決注文にのみ関連しているため、この定数を上回るべきです。未決注文のでは、値はCHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE定数を上回るべきです。
取得されたm_change_type変数が指定された値を上回ると変更が検知されます。この場合、管理注文の現在のステータスが後の確認のために保存 されて、後にCEventsCollectionクラスで処理するために管理注文のコピーが変更済み注文のリストに配置されます。
以下は、変更済みの管理注文を作成して変更済み注文のリストに追加するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Create and add a control order to the list of changed orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control) { if(order_control==NULL) return false; COrderControl* order_changed=new COrderControl(order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control.Symbol()); if(order_changed==NULL) return false; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if(!this.m_list_changed.Add(order_changed)) { delete order_changed; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、変更された管理注文へのポインタを受け取ります。注文のコピーは、変更された管理注文およびポジションのリストに配置する必要があります。
次に、新しい管理注文が作成されます。変更された管理注文のものと一致するポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、シンボルが直ちに受け取られます。
その後、変更済み管理注文のプロパティが単に要素ごとに新しく作成された1つの要素のプロパティにコピーされます。
最後に、変更された管理注文の新しく作成されたコピーを変更済み注文のリストに配置します。
新しく作成された注文をリストに配置できなかった場合、新しく作成された注文オブジェクトは削除されてfalseが返されます。
CMarketCollectionクラスへの変更を実装し終わりました。CEventsCollectionクラスに移りましょう。
CEventsCollectionイベントコレクションクラスは、注文とポジションのコレクションクラスで作成された変更済み注文のリストが空ではないイベントを処理することを特徴とする必要があります。これは、処理されるべき変更済み注文とポジションを含むことを意味します(新しいイベントを作成し、適切なメッセージを呼び出し側プログラムに送信します)。
既存のメソッドに加えて、2つのメソッド(新しい新規イベント作成メソッドのオーバーロードと既存の注文/ポジションの変更を処理するメソッド)の定義をクラスのprivateセクションに追加しましょう。
一方、Refresh()メソッドは、
変更済み注文のリストをメソッドに渡すことができるようになります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property //--- Create a trading event depending on the (1) order status and (2) change type void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); //--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID, //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID, //--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders, //--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID, //--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); //--- Handler of an existing order/position change void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,const int index); public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- 比較された基準を満たす選択された(1)整数、(2)実数、(3)文字列プロパティののリストを返す CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- コンストラクタ CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
新しいメソッドをクラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。
以下は、注文/ポジション変更イベントを作成するためのオーバーロードされたメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { CEvent* event=NULL; //--- Pending StopLimit order placed if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event=new CEventOrderPlased(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } //--- if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); // Type of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Position first order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Position first order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); // First position order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); // Order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,0); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,0); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
イベントコレクションを作成するときに第5部で新しいイベントの作成方法を説明しました。
このメソッドはほぼ同じです。唯一の違いはポインタがメソッドに渡される注文のタイプです。
メソッドの冒頭で発生した注文変更のタイプが確認され、変更タイプに応じて変更コードがm_trade_event_codeクラスメンバ変数で設定されます。
次に、変更タイプに一致するイベントが作成され、プロパティが変更タイプに応じて書き入れられ、イベントがイベントリストに配置されてコントロールプログラムに送信されます。
以下は、イベントリストを更新するための改良されたメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the order properties were changed int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if(total_changes>0) { for(int i=total_changes-1;i>=0;i--) { this.OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. これがポジションIDなしの削除された未決注文の場合、 //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、第5部でもイベントコレクションを作成するときに考慮されました。そのメソッドとの違いは、変更済み注文リストのサイズがゼロでない場合に追加された変更イベントを処理するためのコードブロックにあります。リストから変更された各注文は、ループ内の注文変更イベントハンドラメソッドで処理されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The handler of an existing order/position change event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,const int index) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach(index); if(order_changed!=NULL) { if(order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this.CreateNewEvent(order_changed); } delete order_changed; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
変更済みの注文のリストを処理するときは、同じイベントを何度も処理しないように、リストから変更済みの注文を取得し、注文オブジェクトと適切なポインタをリストから削除する必要があります。
幸い、オブジェクトポインタのCArrayObj動的配列を操作するとき、標準ライブラリは指定された位置から要素を受け取り、それを配列から削除するDetach() メソッドを提供します。つまり、 インデックスで配列に格納されているオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取り 、このポインタを配列から削除します。変更タイプがCHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (注文タイプの変更— StopLimit未決注文を発動してLimit注文に変える), 新しいイベントを作成します (StopLimit注文の発動)。オブジェクトがDetach()メソッドを使用して取得されたポインタによって処理された後(不要になった)ポインタ は単に削除されます。
これでCEventsCollectionクラスの改良は終わりです。
すべての変更を有効にするには、注文とポジションコレクションクラスから変更済み注文のリストを受け取り、そのサイズをライブラリのメインオブジェクトのCEngineクラス(TradeEventsControl()メソッド)に書き込む必要があります。 イベントコレクションクラスのRefresh()イベント更新メソッドが呼び出されると、変更済みの注文リストのサイズが追加確認され、変更済み注文のリストがイベントコレクションのRefresh()メソッドに渡されて処理されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- 取引イベントコードとフラグを初期化する this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- リストを更新する this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- 初回実行 if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Receive the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
StopLimit注文の発動はLimit注文の発注につながるので、このイベントを未決注文の発注として「限定」しますが、イベントの理由はStopLimit注文の発動(EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED)です。Defines.mqhファイルのENUM_EVENT_REASONですでにその定数を設定しています。
EventOrderPlasedクラスを改良して、イベントプログラムを操作ログに表示し、コントロールプログラムに送信します。
単にthe EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGEREDイベント処理を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderPlased.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing a pending order event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- サポートされる注文プロパティ: (1)実数、(2)整数 virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort(void) { int digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),digits) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderFirstDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage(" Установлен "," Placed "); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+event+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; //--- If StopLimit order is activated if(this.Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimeEvent())+" -\n"; event=TextByLanguage(" Сработал "," Triggered "); type= ( OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+DoubleToString(this.PriceEvent(),digits)+" -->\n"+ vol+" "+OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage(" на цену "," on price ")+DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+this.Symbol()+event+"("+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+") "+vol+" "+type+sl+tp+magic; } ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここではすべてを簡単に理解できます。簡潔なアクションの説明を抜かします。
これで、StopLimit注文の発動を追跡するためのライブラリの改善が終わりました。
検証
実装された改善点をテストするには、前の記事のEAを使用します。\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06フォルダのTestDoEasyPart06.mq5 EAの名前をTestDoEasyPart07.mq5に変えて、新しい\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part07サブフォルダに保存します。
EAをコンパイルし、テスターで起動し、StopLimit注文を出して、発動を待ちます。
次の段階
本稿で実装されている機能には、他のイベント(未決注文のプロパティの変更と 価格、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル、ポジションのストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルの変更)の追跡を素早く追加する能力を備えています。これらのタスクは次の記事で考察します。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:
Part 1. Concept, data management.
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.
Part 4. Trading events. Concept.
Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program.
Part 6. Netting account events.
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/6482
警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。
この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。
- 無料取引アプリ
- 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー
- 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
...必要な解答がどこかに書かれて公開されているのを見つけることなく。
それは図書館がスタッフ図書館になるということですか？
いや、1つの図書館で十分だということだ。
アルテム、ありがとう！
メソッドでは
成行注文 "が動的に作成されます。
そして、それはメソッドへの参照によって渡されます：
メソッド"AddToListMarket"では、成行注文は "hash_sum "に考慮されません。では、なぜ成行注文を入力し、管理する必要があるのでしょうか？
ポジションや保留中の注文からすべての情報を知ることができるのであれば、なぜそれが必要なのか説明してください。
アルテム、ありがとう！
メソッドの中で
成行注文 "が動的に作成される
そして、メソッドに参照渡しされる：
メソッド"AddToListMarket"では、成行注文は "hash_sum "で考慮されていない。
成行注文は、成行注文 または保留注文を 発注するための注文です。これらはライブラリの現在のニーズ（変更の追跡）には必要ありませんが、手動で素早く検索するためにライブラリオブジェクトのリストに存在します。例えば、スリッページや約定の遅れを判断するためなどです。