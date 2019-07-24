MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第7部): StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベント機能の準備

内容

MetaTrader 5とMetaTrader 4のクロスプラットフォームライブラリに関する以前の記事では、ユーザーケース関数を作成するためのツールを開発して、プログラムからヘッジおよびネッティング勘定の注文とポジションのあらゆるデータへの高速アクセスを可能にしました。これらは、注文やポジションで発生したイベント(未決注文の発注、削除、発動、ポジションの開閉)を追跡するための関数です。

しかし、すでに発注されたStopLimit注文の発動、および市場の注文とポジションの変更を追跡する関数はまだ実装されていません。



本稿では、Limit注文の発注につながるStopLimit注文の発動イベントの追跡を実装します。

ライブラリはそのようなイベントを追跡し、必要なメッセージをプログラムに送信するので、イベントをさらに使用することができます。



StopLimit注文の発動をテストしたところ、このイベントが口座履歴に反映されていないことに気付きました。これは、このイベントは口座履歴から「そのまま」取得できないということです。したがって、既存の注文の状況が変わる瞬間まで追跡する必要があります(この場合、同じチケットで発注された注文タイプ変更します)。



実用的な観点から、StopLimit注文発動追跡の実装に取り組みます。必要な機能を開発する以外に、既存の注文とポジションの変更(既存の未決注文の価格、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル、およびポジションに属する同じレベルの変更)によって他のイベントを追跡できるようにします。



用意された機能の論理は次のとおりです。



口座上のすべてのアクティブな注文とポジションの完全なリストにアクセスします。このリストから、各オブジェクトプロパティの現在のステータスを取得することもできます。監視対象のプロパティの変更を追跡するには、プロパティの「過去」の状態を含む追加のリストを用意する必要があります。これは最初は現在のものと同じになります。

これら2つのリストのオブジェクトプロパティを比較すると、いずれかの監視対象プロパティの違いが検出されるとすぐにプロパティが変更されたと見なされます。この場合、「変更された」オブジェクトがすぐに作成されます。過去と変更されたプロパティの両方がそれに書き込まれ、オブジェクトは新しい「変更されたオブジェクトのリスト」に配置されます。

このリストは口座のイベントを追跡するクラスで処理されます。

もちろん、オブジェクトのプロパティの変更を検出した直後にイベントを送信することもできますが、1回のティックで複数のオブジェクトが変更される場合があります。変更をすぐに処理した場合、パックの最後のオブジェクトのみの変更を処理できますが、これは許容範囲ではないので、変更されたすべてのオブジェクトのリストを作成し、イベントハンドラクラスのリストのサイズを確認する必要があることになります。変更されたオブジェクトのリストからの各変更されたオブジェクトは、ループ内で処理されます。これにより、注文とポジションのプロパティで同時に発生した変更の一部を失うことを防ぎます。



第3部で注文とポジションのコレクションを作成したときに、リストを更新し、チケット+ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒単位)として計算された現在および以前のハッシュ合計を保存することにしました。これにより、注文とポジションの現在のステータスを常に追跡することができます。. しかしながら、注文とポジションのプロパティにおける変化を追跡するために、これらのデータはハッシュ合計計算には不十分です。

注文価格の変更を考慮に入れるために注文価格を考慮する必要がある

ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格変更を考慮に入れるためにこれらの価格も考慮する必要がある

つまり、これら3つの価格をハッシュ合計に追加しますが、それぞれの価格は(6桁の相場を考慮するために)、小数点を削除してから1倍することによって、7桁の桁数に変換されます。例えば、価格が1.12345の場合、ハッシュ合計は1123450になります。



可能性のあるポジションフラグと注文変更オプションを含む列挙型を、追跡するオプション自体と一緒にDefines.mqhファイルに追加します。



enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 }; enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

可能な注文およびポジションプロパティ変更オプションのフラグ:

注文タイプ変更フラグ はStopLimit注文が発動すると設定される



はStopLimit注文が発動すると設定される 価格変更フラグ は未決注文価格を変更すると設定される



は未決注文価格を変更すると設定される ストップロス および テイクプロフィット 変更フラグは説明不要



および 変更フラグは説明不要 注文フラグ は注文(ポジションではない)プロパティの変更を識別するために使用される



注文フラグには明確化が必要だと思います。注文タイプと価格は未決注文の場合にのみ明確に変わる可能性があります(ネッティング勘定でのポジションタイプの変更(取消)は考慮されません)。 一方、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格は注文とポジションの両方で変更できます。これが、注文フラグが必要な理由です。これにより、イベントを正確に定義し、そのイベントタイプをイベント追跡クラスに送信することができます。



可能性のあるすべての注文およびポジション変更オプションの列挙は、将来追跡するすべてのオプションを特徴としています。本稿では、StopLimit注文の発動イベント(CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE)の追跡のみを実装します。



8つの新しいイベント(識別時にプログラムに送信される)を可能な口座取引イベントの列挙ENUM_TRADE_EVENTのリストに追加します。

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

最後に、イベント理由の列挙ENUM_EVENT_REASONのリストに、新しいStopLimit注文の発動を記述する定数を追加します。

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

変更はすべてDefines.mqhファイルに加えられました。



管理注文のリストを作成して保存することにしたので、このリストには最低1つのプロパティセットを持つオブジェクトを保存して、そのうちの1つが注文とポジションオブジェクトで変更される瞬間を定義します。

注文管理オブジェクトクラスを作成しましょう。

Collectionsライブラリフォルダに新しいOrderControl.mqhクラスを作成します。CObject標準ライブラリクラスを基本クラスとして設定しクラスの動作に必要なファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : public : COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; COrderControl::COrderControl() { } COrderControl::~COrderControl() { }

クラスのprivateセクションですべての必要な変数とメソッドを宣言します。

private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void );

すべてのクラスメンバ変数には明確な説明があります。ティック構造を格納する変数については明確にする必要があります。StopLimit注文が発動したら、発動時間を保存する必要があります。時間はミリ秒単位で設定する必要がありますが、TimeCurrent()ではミリ秒なしの時間が返されます。注文が発動した最後のティックの時間をミリ秒で取得するために、SymbolInfoTick()標準関数を使用して、ティック構造体にミリ秒単位のティック時間を含むデータを入力します。

注文変更コードは、ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS列挙型で説明したフラグで構成されており、発生した注文プロパティの変更によって異なります。下記のCalculateChangedType() privateメソッドはフラグを確認し、注文変更コードを作成します。



publicクラスセクションに、注文管理プロパティの前のステータスと現在のステータスに関するデータの受信と書き込みのためのメソッド、発生した注文プロパティの変更タイプを設定するメソッド、変更済みの注文の新しいステータスを設定するメソッド、発生した変更タイプを返すメソッド、注文プロパティの変更を確認チし、発生した変更タイプを設定して返すメソッドを配置します。このメソッドは、アクティブな注文とポジションの変更を検出するために、注文とポジションのコレクションクラスから呼び出されます。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl ( const ulong position_id , const ulong ticket , const long magic , const string symbol ) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE) , m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE) , m_position_id(position_id) , m_symbol(symbol) , m_ticket(ticket) , m_magic(magic) {;} };

クラスコンストラクタはポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、注文/ポジション銘柄を受け取ります。初期化リストで、注文変更フラグと発生変更タイプをリセットし、渡されたパラメータで取得した注文/位置データを対応するクラスメンバ変数にすぐに書き込みます。

宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

注文/ポジションパラメータのタイプを計算するprivateメソッドが変更されました。

void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); }

このメソッドは、以前に宣言されたENUM_CHANGE_TYPE列挙から発生した変更タイプをm_change_code変数内のフラグに応じてm_changed_type クラスメンバ変数に書き込みます。

フラグの確認に関連するすべてのアクションは、文字列を一覧表示するメソッドへのコメントで説明されているので、理解しやすいはずです。

このprivateメソッドは、m_change_code変数内のフラグの存在を確認します。

bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }

メソッドは確認されたフラグを受け取ります。m_change_code内でのその存在は、ビットごとのAND演算によってチェックされ、確認されたフラグ値との比較(コードとフラグ値の間のビットごとの演算)のブール結果が返されます。



以下は、注文/ポジションプロパティの新しい関連ステータスを返すメソッドです。

void COrderControl::SetNewState( COrder* order ) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime ( this .m_tick.time_msc ); }

いずれかのプロパティの変更が発生した注文/ポジションへのポインタがメソッドに渡されます。注文/ポジションのプロパティの1つの変更が検出されるとすぐに、さらなる確認のために新しいステータスを保存する必要があります。 メソッドは、まず現在のプロパティステータスを以前のものとして保存し、メソッドに渡された注文からプロパティ値を現在のステータスとして書き込みます。

イベント発生時間を保存するときは、SymbolInfoTick()標準関数を使用してミリ秒単位のティックを受け取ります。



以下は、CMarketCollectionクラスから呼び出されて発生した変更を定義するメインメソッドです。

ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl( COrder *compared_order ) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); }

このメソッドは確認された注文/ポジションへのポインタを受け取って変更コードを初期化します。比較対象の注文の空のオブジェクトが渡された場合、またはそのチケットが現在の管理注文のチケットと等しくない場合は、変更なしコードを返します。

次に、管理されているすべての管理対象のプロパティと確認済みの注文を確認します。不一致が見つかった場合は、この変更を説明する必要なフラグが変更コードに追加されます。

次に、変更タイプがCalculateChangedType()メソッド内の完全に形成された変更コードで計算され、GetChangeType()メソッドを使用して呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。



以下が注文管理クラスの完全なコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl( const ulong position_id, const ulong ticket, const long magic, const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); } void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime( this .m_tick.time_msc); }



CMarketCollection注文とポジションコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。

アクティブな注文とポジションで発生したプロパティの変更を追跡する必要があります。このクラスではすべての注文とポジションを受け取っているので、それらの変更を確認することも合理的です。

管理注文クラスファイルをインクルードします。クラスのprivateセクションで、管理注文とポジションを格納するためのリスト、変更済みの注文とポジションを格納するためのリスト、注文変更タイプを格納するためのクラスメンバ変数、価格をハッシュ合計に変換する比率を格納するための変数を宣言します。

また、以下のprivateメソッドを宣言します。

注文プロパティをハッシュ合計に変換するメソッド、口座の未決注文とポジションのリストに注文またはポジションを追加するメソッド、管理注文のリストに管理注文を作成して追加するメソッド、変更済みの注文を作成して変更済みの注文のリストに追加するメソッド、チケットとポジションIDで管理注文リストから注文を削除するメソッド、チケットとポジションIDで管理注文リスト内の管理注文のインデックスを返すメソッド、既存の注文/ポジション変更イベントのハンドラ。

クラスのpublicセクションで、作成された変更済み注文のリストを返すメソッドを宣言します。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; int total_market; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CListObj m_list_all_orders; CArrayObj m_list_control; CArrayObj m_list_changed; COrder m_order_instance; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; ulong m_k_pow; int m_new_market_orders; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const ; bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); bool DeleteOrderFromListControl( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); int IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order, const int index); public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

クラスコンストラクに管理注文のリストと変更済み注文のリストのクリアと並び替えと、ハッシュ合計を定義する比率の計算を追加します。



CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this .m_list_control.Clear(); this .m_list_control.Sort(); this .m_list_changed.Clear(); this .m_list_changed.Sort(); this .m_k_pow=( ulong ) pow ( 10 , 6 ); }

以下は、ハッシュ合計を計算するために注文プロパティを数に変換するメソッドです。

ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS( COrder *order ) const { if (order== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong price= ulong (order.PriceOpen() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong stop= ulong (order.StopLoss() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong take= ulong (order.TakeProfit() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket ; }

このメソッドは、データを数字に変換する必要のある注文へのポインタを受け取ります。次に、注文のdoubleプロパティは、クラスコンストラクタで以前に計算された比率による単純な乗算によってハッシュ合計の数値に変換されます。すべてのプロパティ値は合計され、ulong数として返されます。



変更は、注文とポジションのリストにオブジェクトを追加することに影響しました。現在、これらの同じ型の文字列は単一のAddToListMarket()メソッド内にあります。注文とポジションのリストで注文オブジェクトを宣言した後、同じ注文の存在が管理注文のリストで確認されます。そのような注文がない場合は、AddToListControl()メソッドを使用して管理注文オブジェクトが作成され、管理注文のリストに追加されます。管理注文が存在する場合、現在の注文プロパティと管理注文プロパティを比較するためのOnChangeEvent()メソッドが呼び出されます。

実行されたすべてのアクションは、文字列コメントで説明され、メソッドのコードで強調表示されています。



void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue ; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(position)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " ),position.TypeDescription(), " #" ,position.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market_orders= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } }

以下は、コレクションの注文とポジションのリストに注文とポジションを追加するメソッドです。

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC) + this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++ ; return true ; } if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++ ; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

メソッドにコレクションリストに追加された注文へのポインタが渡されます。コレクションリストに注文を追加した後、次の確認のために現在の注文とポジションのステータスを格納し、注文数とポジション数の変更を定義する構造体のデータが注文ステータスに応じて 変更されます。

ポジションの場合 、 ポジション変更時間 と ハッシュ合計のための計算値 が一般ハッシュ合計に追加され、 ポジションの総数が増加します 。

、 と が一般ハッシュ合計に追加され、 。 未決注文の場合 、ハッシュ合計の計算値が一般ハッシュ合計に追加され、 未決注文の総数が増加します 。

以下は、管理注文を作成して管理注文のリストに追加するメソッドです。

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl (order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control ; return false ; } return true ; }

メソッドには注文とポジションへのポインタが渡されます。無効なオブジェクトが渡された場合はfalseが返されます。

新しい管理注文が作成され、コンストラクタは即時、メソッドに渡された注文オブジェクトのポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、銘柄を受け取ります。注文/ポジションの変更を識別するために必要なすべてのデータが書き入れられます。

管理注文のリストへに新しい管理注文が追加できなかった場合、その注文は削除され、「false」が返されます。

管理注文とポジションのリストには常に新しい注文とポジションが追加されるので、長い作業の後にはかなり大きくなる可能性があります。注文とポジションは永続するものではありせん、そして、それらのコントロールコピーは理由なしにメモリを占有しているリストに永久に保存されるべきではありません。リストから不要な管理注文を削除するには、DeleteOrderFromListControl() メソッドを使用して、ポジションチケットとIDで管理注文のリストから管理注文を削除します。



今のところ、このメソッドは宣言されているだけで実装されていません。実装は注文とポジションの変更を追跡するための関数全体を準備した後に行われます。

以下は、ポジションチケットとIDによって管理注文のリスト内の管理注文インデックスを返すメソッドです。

int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id ) { int total= this .m_list_control.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order= this .m_list_control.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket ) return i ; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

メソッドは注文/ポジションチケットとポジションIDを受け取ります。一致するチケットとIDを持つ管理注文がループ内のすべての管理注文に沿って検索され、管理注文でのそのインデックスが返されます。注文が見つからなかった場合は、 -1が返されます。



以下は、既存の注文/ポジションを変更するためのイベントハンドラメソッドです。

void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent( COrder* order , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_control= this .m_list_control. At(index) ; if (order_control!= NULL ) { this .m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl( order ); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()== ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); if ( this .m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if (! this .AddToListChanges(order_control) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" )); } } } }

メソッドは確認された注文へのポインタと適切な管理注文の管理注文リスト内のインデックスを受け取ります。

インデックでリストから管理注文を取得して、ChangeControl()メソッドを使用して確認した管理注文のプロパティに対応する管理注文プロパティの変更を確認します。このメソッドは、管理注文へのポインタを受け取ります。違いが見つかると、メソッドはm_change_typeクラスメンバ変数に書き込まれた変更タイプを返します。

次に、確認済み注文のステータスを確認して、超えると変更が発生したと見なす値を設定します。ポジションでは、この値はENUM_CHANGE_TYPE列挙体のCHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT定数以下の値はすべて未決注文にのみ関連しているため、この定数を上回るべきです。未決注文のでは、値はCHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE定数を上回るべきです。

取得されたm_change_type変数が指定された値を上回ると変更が検知されます。この場合、管理注文の現在のステータスが後の確認のために保存 されて、後にCEventsCollectionクラスで処理するために管理注文のコピーが変更済み注文のリストに配置されます。



以下は、変更済みの管理注文を作成して変更済み注文のリストに追加するメソッドです。

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges( COrderControl* order_control ) { if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_changed= new COrderControl (order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control. Symbol ()); if (order_changed== NULL ) return false ; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if (! this . m_list_changed. Add(order_changed) ) { delete order_changed; return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、変更された管理注文へのポインタを受け取ります。注文のコピーは、変更された管理注文およびポジションのリストに配置する必要があります。

次に、新しい管理注文が作成されます。変更された管理注文のものと一致するポジションID、チケット、マジックナンバー、シンボルが直ちに受け取られます。

その後、変更済み管理注文のプロパティが単に要素ごとに新しく作成された1つの要素のプロパティにコピーされます。

最後に、変更された管理注文の新しく作成されたコピーを変更済み注文のリストに配置します。

新しく作成された注文をリストに配置できなかった場合、新しく作成された注文オブジェクトは削除されてfalseが返されます。



CMarketCollectionクラスへの変更を実装し終わりました。CEventsCollectionクラスに移りましょう。

CEventsCollectionイベントコレクションクラスは、注文とポジションのコレクションクラスで作成された変更済み注文のリストが空ではないイベントを処理することを特徴とする必要があります。これは、処理されるべき変更済み注文とポジションを含むことを意味します(新しいイベントを作成し、適切なメッセージを呼び出し側プログラムに送信します)。



既存のメソッドに加えて、2つのメソッド(新しい新規イベント作成メソッドのオーバーロードと既存の注文/ポジションの変更を処理するメソッド)の定義をクラスのprivateセクションに追加しましょう。 一方、Refresh()メソッドは、 変更済み注文のリストをメソッドに渡すことができるようになります。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, const int index); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

新しいメソッドをクラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

以下は、注文/ポジション変更イベントを作成するためのオーバーロードされたメソッドです。

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent( COrderControl* order ) { CEvent* event =NULL; if ( order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

イベントコレクションを作成するときに第5部で新しいイベントの作成方法を説明しました。

このメソッドはほぼ同じです。唯一の違いはポインタがメソッドに渡される注文のタイプです。

メソッドの冒頭で発生した注文変更のタイプが確認され、変更タイプに応じて変更コードがm_trade_event_codeクラスメンバ変数で設定されます。

次に、変更タイプに一致するイベントが作成され、プロパティが変更タイプに応じて書き入れられ、イベントがイベントリストに配置されてコントロールプログラムに送信されます。

以下は、イベントリストを更新するための改良されたメソッドです。

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

このメソッドは、第5部でもイベントコレクションを作成するときに考慮されました。そのメソッドとの違いは、変更済み注文リストのサイズがゼロでない場合に追加された変更イベントを処理するためのコードブロックにあります。リストから変更された各注文は、ループ内の注文変更イベントハンドラメソッドで処理されます。

void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent( CArrayObj* list_changes , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach ( index ); if (order_changed!= NULL ) { if (order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .CreateNewEvent (order_changed); } delete order_changed; } }

変更済みの注文のリストを処理するときは、同じイベントを何度も処理しないように、リストから変更済みの注文を取得し、注文オブジェクトと適切なポインタをリストから削除する必要があります。

幸い、オブジェクトポインタのCArrayObj動的配列を操作するとき、標準ライブラリは指定された位置から要素を受け取り、それを配列から削除するDetach() メソッドを提供します。つまり、 インデックスで配列に格納されているオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取り 、このポインタを配列から削除します。変更タイプがCHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (注文タイプの変更— StopLimit未決注文を発動してLimit注文に変える), 新しいイベントを作成します (StopLimit注文の発動)。オブジェクトがDetach()メソッドを使用して取得されたポインタによって処理された後(不要になった)ポインタ は単に削除されます。



これでCEventsCollectionクラスの改良は終わりです。

すべての変更を有効にするには、注文とポジションコレクションクラスから変更済み注文のリストを受け取り、そのサイズをライブラリのメインオブジェクトのCEngineクラス(TradeEventsControl()メソッド)に書き込む必要があります。 イベントコレクションクラスのRefresh()イベント更新メソッドが呼び出されると、変更済みの注文リストのサイズが追加確認され、変更済み注文のリストがイベントコレクションのRefresh()メソッドに渡されて処理されます。

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total = 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), list_changes , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

StopLimit注文の発動はLimit注文の発注につながるので、このイベントを未決注文の発注として「限定」しますが、イベントの理由はStopLimit注文の発動(EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED)です。Defines.mqhファイルのENUM_EVENT_REASONですでにその定数を設定しています。

EventOrderPlasedクラスを改良して、イベントプログラムを操作ログに表示し、コントロールプログラムに送信します。

単にthe EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGEREDイベント処理を追加します。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderFirstDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage( " Установлен " , " Placed " ); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; if ( this .Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeEvent())+ " -

" ; event=TextByLanguage( " Сработал " , " Triggered " ); type= ( OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits)+ " -->

" + vol+ " " +OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " на цену " , " on price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+ "(" +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ ") " +vol+ " " +type+sl+tp+magic; } :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

ここではすべてを簡単に理解できます。簡潔なアクションの説明を抜かします。



これで、StopLimit注文の発動を追跡するためのライブラリの改善が終わりました。



実装された改善点をテストするには、前の記事のEAを使用します。\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06フォルダのTestDoEasyPart06.mq5 EAの名前をTestDoEasyPart07.mq5に変えて、新しい\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part07サブフォルダに保存します。

EAをコンパイルし、テスターで起動し、StopLimit注文を出して、発動を待ちます。





