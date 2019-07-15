轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库(第七部分): StopLimit 订单激活事件，为修改订单和持仓事件准备功能

内容

概念

在之前致力于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的跨平台函数库的部分中，我们开发了用于创建用例函数的工具，可以从程序快速访问任何有关对冲/净持结算账户的订单和仓位数据。 这些函数用于跟踪订单和持仓发生的事件 — 下单，移除和激活挂单，以及开仓和平仓。

然而，用于跟踪已下的 StopLimit 挂单的激活，以及在场订单和持仓的修改功能尚未实现。



在本文中，我们将实现跟踪 StopLimit 挂单激活事件，该事件会导致设置限价挂单。

函数库将跟踪此类事件，并将必要的消息发送给程序，以便可以进一步利用事件。



实现

在测试 StopLimit 挂单的激活时，我注意到此事件未反映在帐户历史记录中，这意味着它不能简单地从“帐户历史记录”中“按原样”获取。 因此，我们需要跟踪现存订单的状态，直到它发生变化为止（在我们的例子中，这意味着使用相同的票据修改已下挂单的类型）。



我将从实际角度处理 StopLimit 挂单激活跟踪的实现。 除了开发所需的功能外，我将通过现有订单和持仓的变化（更改现有挂单的价格，止损和止盈价位，以及持仓的相同同等价位）令其跟踪其他事件。



准备好的功能逻辑如下：



我们可以访问帐户中所有有效订单和持仓的完整列表。 该列表还允许我们获取每个对象属性的当前状态。 若要跟踪受监控属性的变化，我们需要有一个附加列表，其中包含属性的“过去”状态，该状态在最初时将等于当前属性。

比较这两个列表中的对象属性时，只要检测到任何受监控属性的差异，就会认为属性已变化。 在这种情况下，立即创建“已变化”对象。 过去和已变化的属性都写入其中，对象将放置到新列表 — “已变化对象列表”。

然后，该列表将在跟踪帐户事件的类中处理。

当然，我们可以在检测到对象属性的变化后立即发送事件，但是我们可能会在一次即时报价中遇到多个对象变化的情况。 如果我们立即处理变化，我们只能处理封包中最后一个对象的更改，这是不可接受的。 这意味着我们应该创建所有已更改对象的列表，并在事件处理类中检查列表的大小。 在循环中处理已变化对象列表中的每个已变化对象。 这可以令我们避免在订单和仓位属性中丢失一些同时发生的变化。



在函数库论述的第三部分创建在场订单和持仓集合当中，我们决定更新列表，并存储已计算的当前和之前的哈希值作为票据，再加上仓位更改时间（以毫秒为单位）和 交易量。 这令我们能够不断跟踪订单和持仓的当前状态。 不过，为了跟踪订单和持仓属性的变化，这些数据还不足以计算哈希值。

我们需要研究导致订单价格变化的价格

我们还需要参考止损和止盈价位的变化。

这意味着，我们要将这三个价格添加到哈希值当中，简单地删除小数点，并增加单一订单的数字容量（考虑六位数报价），每个价格都会转换为七位数的 ulong 数值。 例如，如果价格为 1.12345，则哈希值为 1123450。



我们开始实现。

在 Defines.mqh 文件中添加枚举，包括可能的仓位和订单变化选项的标记，以及要跟踪的选项本身：



enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 }; enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

至于可能的订单和仓位属性变化选项的标志：

激活 StopLimit 挂单时设置 订单类型变化标志 ，



， 修改挂单价格时会设置 价格变化标志 ，



， 止损 和 止盈 变化标志不言自明，



和 变化标志不言自明， 订单标志 用于标识订单（非仓位）属性变化



所有可能的订单和仓位变化选项的枚举涵盖我们将来要跟踪的所有选项。 在本文中，我们将仅实现对 StopLimit 挂单激活事件（CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE）的跟踪。



将八个新事件（在识别期间发送到程序）添加到可能的帐户交易事件列表的 ENUM_TRADE_EVENT 枚举中：

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

最后，将新的描述 StopLimit 挂单激活的常量添加到事件原因枚举 ENUM_EVENT_REASON 列表中：

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

我们已在 Defines.mqh 文件中进行了所有修改。



由于我们决定创建和存储受控订单列表，因此该列表存储的对象应含有最低的属性集合，以便定义在场订单和持仓对象某个之一发生变化的时刻。

我们来创建受控订单对象类。

在 Collections 函数库文件夹中创建新的 OrderControl.mqh 类。 将 CObject 标准库类设置为基类，并包含类操作所需的文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : public : COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; COrderControl::COrderControl() { } COrderControl::~COrderControl() { }

立即在类的私有部分声明所有必要的变量和方法：

private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void );

所有类成员变量都有清晰的论述。 我应该对存储即时报价结构的变量加以澄清：当激活 StopLimit 挂单时，我们需要保存激活时间。 时间应以毫秒为单位，而 TimeCurrent() 则返回的时间不含毫秒值。 为了获得订单被激活时最后一次即时报价的毫秒时间，我们将使用 SymbolInfoTick() 标准函数填充 即时报价结构和数据，包括即时报价时间，以毫秒为单位。

订单变化代码 由我们在 ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS 枚举中论述的标志组成，并取决于发生的订单属性变更。 下面描述的 CalculateChangedType() 私有方法检查标志并创建订单变化代码。



在类的公有部分，分派接收和写入受控订单属性先前和当前状态的数据的方法，设置订单属性发生变化的类型的方法，设置订单变化后新状态的方法，返回所发生变化的类型的方法，和检查订单属性变化的方法，以及设置和返回 已发生的变化类型。 从在场订单和持仓集合类调用该方法，用于检测活动订单和持仓的变化。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl ( const ulong position_id , const ulong ticket , const long magic , const string symbol ) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE) , m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE) , m_position_id(position_id) , m_symbol(symbol) , m_ticket(ticket) , m_magic(magic) {;} };

类构造函数接收仓位 ID ，票据，魔幻数字和订单/仓位的品种。 在其初始化列表中，重置 订单变化标志，和所发生的变化类型，以及从所传递参数中获得的订单/仓位数据立即写入相应的类成员变量。

在类的实体外实现声明的方法.

计算订单/仓位参数变化类型的私有方法：

void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); }

该方法根据 m_change_code 变量中是否存在标志，将取自先前声明的 ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE 枚举当中的所发生变化类型写入 m_changed_type 类成员变量。

与检查标志相关的所有操作都在方法代码清单的注释中描述，应当易于理解。

私有方法检查 m_change_code 变量中是否存在标志

bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }

该方法接收已检验标志。 通过逐位检查 m_change_code 变量，且 AND （与操作）进行检查，并返回比较的布尔结果（代码和标志值之间逐位操作）和检查的标志值。



该方法返回订单/仓位属性的相关新状态：

void COrderControl::SetNewState( COrder* order ) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime ( this .m_tick.time_msc ); }

指向订单/仓位的指针，若其一属性发生了变化，即会被传递给方法。

一旦检测到其中一个订单/仓位属性的变化，我们需要保存新状态以便进一步检查，方法 首先将其当前属性状态保存为前值，且将订单传入方法的属性值作为当前状态记录。

当 保存事件发生的时间时，使用 SymbolInfoTick()标准函数接收即时报价时间（以毫秒为单位）。



从 CMarketCollection 类调用的主要方法，并定义发生的变化：

ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl( COrder *compared_order ) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); }

方法接收指向已检查订单/仓位的指针，初始化变化代码。 如果所传递进行比较的订单为空对象，或其票据不等于当前受控订单的票据，则返回更改缺失代码。

然后检查受控和检验订单的所有跟踪属性。 若发现一处不匹配，则将描述此变化的必要标志添加到变化代码中。

接着，在 CalculateChangedType() 方法中依据完全形成的变化代码计算变化类型，利用 GetChangeType() 方法返回给调用程序 。



受控订单类的完整清单：

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl( const ulong position_id, const ulong ticket, const long magic, const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); } void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime( this .m_tick.time_msc); }



我们继续改进 CMarketCollection 在场订单和持仓集合类。

我们需要跟踪活跃订单和持仓中发生的属性变化。 由于我们在该类中收容了所有在场订单和持仓，因此在其中检查变化也是合理的。

包含受控订单类的文件。 在类的私有部分中，声明用于存储受控订单和仓位的列表，用于存储已变化订单和仓位的列表，用于存储订单变化类型的类成员变量，和用于存储由价格转换而来的哈希值比率的变量。

另外，声明私有方法：

将订单属性转换为哈希值的方法, 将订单或仓位添加到帐户挂单和仓位列表的方法, 创建受控订单, 并将受控订单添加到受控订单列表的方法，以及 创建并将变化订单添加到已变化订单列表中的方法, 按票据和仓位 ID 从受控订单列表中删除订单的方法, 按票据和仓位 ID 返回受控订单列表中的受控订单索引的方法，和 处理现有订单/仓位变化事件的程序。

在类的公有部分中，声明返回已创建的已变化订单列表的方法。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; int total_market; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CListObj m_list_all_orders; CArrayObj m_list_control; CArrayObj m_list_changed; COrder m_order_instance; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; ulong m_k_pow; int m_new_market_orders; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const ; bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); bool DeleteOrderFromListControl( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); int IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order, const int index); public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

在类的构造函数中，为受控订单列表和已变化订单列表添加清除和排序，并按定义计算哈希值比率：



CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this .m_list_control.Clear(); this .m_list_control.Sort(); this .m_list_changed.Clear(); this .m_list_changed.Sort(); this .m_k_pow=( ulong ) pow ( 10 , 6 ); }

将订单属性转换为计算哈希和的数字的方法：

ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS( COrder *order ) const { if (order== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong price= ulong (order.PriceOpen() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong stop= ulong (order.StopLoss() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong take= ulong (order.TakeProfit() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket ; }

方法接收指向订单的指针，其数据应转换为数字。 然后通过简单的乘以先前在类构造函数 中计算的比率，将订单的实数型属性转换为哈希值数字，将所有属性值相加并返回为 ulong 数值<。



这些更改会影响到将对象添加到订单和仓位列表。 现在，这些相同类型的代码位于单一的 AddToListMarket() 方法中。 在订单和仓位列表中声明订单对象后，在受控订单列表中检查是否存在相同订单。 如果没有这样的订单，则使用 AddToListControl() 方法创建受控订单对象，并将其添加到受控订单列表中。 如果存在受控订单，则调用 OnChangeEvent()方法将当前订单属性与受控订单属性进行比较。

所有执行的操作都在代码注释中描述，并在方法清单中突出显示。



void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue ; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(position)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " ),position.TypeDescription(), " #" ,position.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market_orders= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } }

将订单和仓位添加到在场订单和仓位集合列表的方法：

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC) + this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++ ; return true ; } if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++ ; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

指向被添加到集合列表的订单的指针将传递给该方法。 在将订单添加到集合列表后，存储在场订单和仓位当前状态以便后续处理，依据订单状态定义已变化订单和仓位数量。

如果这是一笔持仓 ，则 仓位变化时间 和 计算的哈希值 将加入常规哈希值，且 整体仓位数量将会增加 。

，则 和 将加入常规哈希值，且 。 如果这是挂单 ，则将计算出的哈希值加入常规哈希值，且 挂单的总数将会增加 。

创建受控订单，并将其添加到受控订单列表的方法：

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl (order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control ; return false ; } return true ; }

将指向在场订单和持仓的指针传递给方法。 如果所传递的对象无效，则返回 false。

然后创建一个新的受控订单，以至其构造函数立即接收传递给该方法的的仓位 ID、票据、魔幻数字和订单对象的品种。 然后填写识别订单/仓位变化所需的所有数据。

如果将新的受控订单加入受控订单列表失败，则会删除订单并返回 “false”。

由于我们总是将新订单和仓位添加到受控订单和仓位列表中，因此经过长时间的运行后可能会变得非常笨重。 订单和持仓不会永远存在，并且它们的受控副本不应永久存储在占用内存的列表中。 若要从列表中删除不必要的受控订单，利用 DeleteOrderFromListControl() 方法按仓位票据和 ID 从受控订单列表中删除受控订单。



目前，该方法仅被声明，但尚未实现。 在跟踪订单和持仓变化的整体功能实现就绪之后，将会完成其实现。

该方法按仓位票据和 ID 返回受控订单列表中的受控订单索引：

int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id ) { int total= this .m_list_control.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order= this .m_list_control.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket ) return i ; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

该方法接收订单/仓位票据和仓位 ID 。 在循环中搜索所有受控订单与票据和 ID 匹配的受控订单，并返回受控订单在列表中的索引。 如果未找到订单，则返回 -1。



现有订单/持仓变化的事件处理程序方法：

void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent( COrder* order , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_control= this .m_list_control. At(index) ; if (order_control!= NULL ) { this .m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl( order ); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()== ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); if ( this .m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if (! this .AddToListChanges(order_control) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" )); } } } }

方法接收指向已查验订单的指针，和受控订单列表中受控订单相应的索引。

按其索引从列表中获取受控订单，并检查受控订单属性中的变化是否与使用 ChangeControl() 方法检查的受控订单的属性相对应。 方法接收指向受控订单的指针。 如果发现区别，则该方法返回的变化类型会被写入 m_change_type 类成员变量。

接着，检查已验证订单的状态并设置数值，在该数值是上述认定已发生的变化。 对于 仓位，此值应超过 ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE 枚举中的 CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT常量，因为等于或低于此常量的所有值仅与挂单相关。 对于挂单，该值应超过 CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE常量。

如果获得的 m_change_type 变量超过指定的，则检测到修改。 在这种情况下，将保存受控订单的当前状态以供后续检查，且将受控订单的副本放入已变化订单列表，以便后续在 CEventsCollection 类中处理列表。



创建变化的受控订单，并将其添加到已变化订单列表的方法：

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges( COrderControl* order_control ) { if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_changed= new COrderControl (order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control. Symbol ()); if (order_changed== NULL ) return false ; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if (! this . m_list_changed. Add(order_changed) ) { delete order_changed; return false ; } return true ; }

方法接收指向已修改的受控订单的指针。 订单副本应放在已变化受控订单和仓位列表中。

接下来，创建一个新的受控订单。 它会立即收到与已变化受控订单相匹配的仓位 ID、票据、魔幻数字和品种。

之后，将已变化受控订单的属性简单地逐一复制到新创建的元素属性中。

最后，将新创建的已变化受控订单的副本放入已变化的订单列表。

如果新创建的订单无法放入列表，则删除新创建的订单对象，并返回 false。



我们已经完成了对 CMarketCollection 类的修改。 现在我们转到 CEventsCollection 类。

CEventsCollection 事件集合类应具有处理事件的能力，其在场订单和持仓集合类中创建的已变化订单列表不能为空。 这意味着它包含的已变化订单和持仓应加以处理（创建新事件，并将相应的消息发送给调用程序）。



除了已经存在的方法之外，我们将两个方法的定义添加到类的私有部分：新的创建新事件的重载方法，和处理变化的现有订单/持仓的方法，而 Refresh() 方法拥有 将已变化订单列表传递给方法的能力：



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, const int index); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

我们在类的实体外部实现新方法。

用于创建订单/持仓修改事件的重载方法：

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent( COrderControl* order ) { CEvent* event =NULL; if ( order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

我在创建事件集合时，曾于函数库第五部分中论述过创建新事件的方法。

这种方法几乎完全相同。 唯一的区别是订单的类型，传递给方法的是指针。

在方法的最开始检查所发生的订单变化类型，并且在 m_trade_event_code 类成员变量中依据变化类型设置变化代码。

接着，创建匹配变化类型的事件，根据变化类型填充其属性，将事件放置到事件列表，并将其发送给 控制程序。

更新事件列表的改进方法：

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

在函数库第五部分中论述创建事件集合时，也研究了此方法。 区别在于，在所添加的处理修改事件的代码块，其方法中变化订单列表的大小不为零。 列表中的每个变化订单都在循环中的 订单变化事件处理程序方法中进行处理：

void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent( CArrayObj* list_changes , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach ( index ); if (order_changed!= NULL ) { if (order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .CreateNewEvent (order_changed); } delete order_changed; } }

处理已变化订单列表时，我们需要从列表中获取修改后的订单，并在处理完成后从列表中删除订单对象和相应的指针，以避免重复处理同一事件。

幸运的是，当使用 CArrayObj 动态对象指针数组时，标准库提供了 Detach() 方法 ，它接收来自指定仓位的元素，并将其从数组中删除。 换言之，我们按索引接收存储在数组中的对象指针，并从数组中删除该指针。 如果变化类型为 CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE（订单类型变化— 触发 StopLimit 挂单，并将其转为限价订单）， 创建新事件— StopLimit 挂单激活。 利用 Detach() 方法获得对象指针，并经处理后，指针（不再需要）会被简单地删除。



这样就完成了 CEventsCollection 类的改进。

为了使所有更改生效，应接收来自在场订单和持仓集合类的已变化订单列表，并应将其大小写入函数库的主对象 — 在 CEngine 类（ TradeEventsControl() 方法）中。 当调用事件集合类的 Refresh() 事件更新方法时，应另外检查已变化订单列表的大小，并将已修改的订单列表传递给事件集合的 Refresh() 方法以便进行处理：

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total = 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), list_changes , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

由于 StopLimit 挂单的激活导致放置限价挂单，我们将“修饰”此事件作为放置挂单，而事件原因是激活 StopLimit 挂单 EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED。 我们已经在 Defines.mqh 文件的 ENUM_EVENT_REASON 枚举中设置了该常量。

我们改进 EventOrderPlased 类，以便在日志中显示事件进程，并将其发送到控制程序：

只需添加 EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED 事件原因处理即可。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderFirstDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage( " Установлен " , " Placed " ); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; if ( this .Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeEvent())+ " -

" ; event=TextByLanguage( " Сработал " , " Triggered " ); type= ( OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits)+ " -->

" + vol+ " " +OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " на цену " , " on price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+ "(" +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ ") " +vol+ " " +type+sl+tp+magic; } :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

这一切都很易于理解。 关注于简单的动作没有意义。



综上是用于跟踪 StopLimit 挂单激活的函数库改进。



测试

为了测试已实现的改进，我们将使用上一篇文章中的 EA。 只需将 TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 EA 从 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 文件夹重命名为 TestDoEasyPart07.mq5，并将其保存在新的 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07 子文件夹当中。

编译 EA，在测试器中启动它，放置一笔 StopLimit 挂单，等待其激活：





下一步是什么？

本文中实现的功能包括快速添加其他事件跟踪的功能：修改挂单属性 — 它们的价格\止损和止盈价位，以及修改持仓的止损和止盈价位。 我们将在下一篇文章中研究这些任务。



下面附有当前版本函数库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题，意见和建议。

返回内容

本系列中的前几篇文章：

第一部分 概念，数据管理。

第二部分 历史订单和成交集合交易。

第三部分 在场订单和持仓集合，安排搜索。

第四部分 交易事件。 概念。

第五部分 交易事件的类和集合。 将事件发送到程序。

第六部分 净持结算帐户事件。





