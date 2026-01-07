The price of the EA increases based on the number of copies sold. Only few copies will be sold at this price. Next price: $199.00

Aurum Rebellion AI is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system avoids overreacting to noise and does not use high-frequency approaches, focusing instead on controlled trading cycles triggered by pre-defined conditions.

Each trade is initiated within a scenario-based approach based on internal filters, price levels, and volatility context. The logic does not employ martingale, grid, or position buildup methods, ensuring predictable system behavior as market conditions change.

The advisor uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade, supporting a consistent risk management approach. This design allows for efficient operation with brokers offering market execution and adapts to various capital allocation conditions. Execution remains stable and continuous, regardless of external indicators and market noise.

Aurum Rebellion AI is a symbiosis of the power of artificial intelligence and a deep understanding of the gold market. We have combined years of experience from professional traders with the latest advancements in machine learning, neural networks, and algorithmic trading to create a tool capable of surpassing human capabilities in analysis and trading decision-making.

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe

Works with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

No martingale, grid, hedging

Not dependent on news, indicators, or third-party data feeds

Compatible with ECN/STP brokers with market execution

Optimal settings are already set in the parameters. Be sure to test before real trading.



The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.

Account type - any

Recommendations for use

Recommended timeframe: H1

Minimum capital: from $100

Optimal conditions: brokers with low spreads and fast order processing