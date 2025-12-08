X Fusion AI

5

X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System

Running demonstration

Live Performance

Author profile (for MQL5 messaging):
1. Overview

X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven trading concepts with a neural-like adaptive decision mechanism.
The system does not attempt to predict the future price. Instead, it evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal logic accordingly.

The system focuses on:

  • Adapting to different market environments

  • Maintaining consistent operation across varying conditions

  • Controlling drawdown risk

  • Filtering low-quality entries and excessive noise

Its primary objective is to adjust to market flow and respond to structural changes rather than rely on fixed patterns.

2. Live Signal References (MQL5 Internal)

Live performance can be monitored through the following MQL5 signals:

Primary signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683

Users are encouraged to review both signals and conduct their own backtesting to evaluate the system’s characteristics and risk profile.

3. Recommended Symbols and Environment

Recommended symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD
Timeframe: M15

Approximate minimum deposit:

  • Strategy 1: around 500 USD

  • Strategy 2: around 1 000 USD

A balance from 2 000 USD or higher is generally more flexible for long-term use.

4. Quick Start

  1. Attach the EA to GBPUSD or EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.

  2. Enable automated trading in the terminal settings.

  3. Select the appropriate strategy mode (Strategy 1 or Strategy 2).

  4. Keep other parameters at default settings while becoming familiar with the system.

  5. The EA is running correctly when the status shows "RUNNING" without error messages.

It is recommended to test the system on a demo account or with small positions before applying it to a live account.

5. Core Logic: Neural-Like Adaptation and Hybrid Architecture

Neural-Like Adaptive Logic

The system evaluates market structure and adjusts internal component weights accordingly.
This logic is designed to:

  • React to changes in market behavior

  • Distinguish between trending, ranging, and high-volatility conditions

  • Filter questionable breakouts and noise

  • Shift to more conservative behavior during extreme movements

This provides additional flexibility and robustness compared to rigid rule-based systems.

Hybrid Strategy Framework

The system incorporates several validated trading concepts, including:

  • Trend and momentum filters

  • Pullback-based entry logic

  • Compression and breakout structure detection

  • High-low structural filters

  • Volatility analysis components

The internal engine may adjust the contribution of these components depending on current market conditions.
Classic rules provide structure, while the adaptive engine introduces flexibility.

6. Multi-Layer Risk Management

X Fusion AI offers multiple internal risk mechanisms suitable for various account requirements.

Included protective features:

  • Dynamic stop loss and take profit handling

  • Protection against extended losing sequences

  • Break-even and trailing-style logic

  • Reduced activity during abnormal volatility

  • Basic news-time filtering

  • Multi-layer capital protection modes

Users should evaluate and adjust parameters based on their own account conditions and risk tolerance.

7. Data Basis and Testing Approach

The development and testing process uses:

  • Approximately 10 years of high-quality tick data

  • Stress testing across different market regimes

  • Full-session testing including major economic events

  • An optimization philosophy focused on realistic behavior rather than curve fitting

These tests help illustrate system characteristics but do not represent or guarantee future results.

8. Pricing and Updates

X Fusion AI is currently offered at an introductory price.
Future prices may be adjusted based on updates, development requirements, and user feedback.
All updates within the MQL5 Market framework are free for buyers.

9. Support and Communication (Within MQL5 Only)

Buyers of this product may receive:

  • Installation assistance

  • Parameter explanations

  • Example configurations

  • Answers to common usage questions

Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 private messages.

Author profile (for MQL5 messaging):
Before leaving a review, users are welcome to contact me for assistance so that any issues or misunderstandings can be addressed promptly.

10. Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in a loss of capital.
Past results, including backtests and signal performance, do not guarantee future outcomes.

Users should:

  • Test in a demo environment first

  • Adjust risk modes according to personal tolerance

  • Monitor performance regularly

리뷰 23
ashcat_tr
171
ashcat_tr 2026.01.05 22:25 
 

So far, I'm getting good results

liganss
577
liganss 2026.01.04 19:37 
 

Currently, everything is operating well with manageable risks. Although it's impossible to exit the peak of profits, it's still good.

orollo orollo
704
orollo orollo 2026.01.02 12:26 
 

I have been running this for a few weeks - so far looking very nice with profits generally being larger than booked losses - about 60% win rate over Christmas period so quite impressive really, both strategies so far profitable for me. - 5 Stars

ashcat_tr
171
ashcat_tr 2026.01.05 22:25 
 

So far, I'm getting good results

liganss
577
liganss 2026.01.04 19:37 
 

Currently, everything is operating well with manageable risks. Although it's impossible to exit the peak of profits, it's still good.

orollo orollo
704
orollo orollo 2026.01.02 12:26 
 

I have been running this for a few weeks - so far looking very nice with profits generally being larger than booked losses - about 60% win rate over Christmas period so quite impressive really, both strategies so far profitable for me. - 5 Stars

Byron Zhao
93
Byron Zhao 2026.01.01 09:24 
 

Excellent AI Strategy with Outstanding Support! I have been testing X Fusion AI on my live account for a while now, and I am highly impressed. What stands out most is the intelligent entry logic and the robust risk management. Using the set file provided by the developer, the EA handles perfectly. The drawdown is strictly controlled, and the "Strategy One" logic is very stable. Also, the developer (Chen) is extremely responsive and helpful with optimization settings for specific broker environments. Highly recommended for traders who value capital protection as much as profit!

EGYPTIAN
168
EGYPTIAN 2025.12.31 18:48 
 

first trades with nice profits the EA looks very intersting and profitable thank you so much

Dieter Kölbl
72
Dieter Kölbl 2025.12.31 10:20 
 

Very good EA, so far after testing it for 1 week only profitabel trades and also backtesting looks really good. Very good EA from my point of view, excellent piece of work!

pikachu88
303
pikachu88 2025.12.31 05:08 
 

I am currently forward testing in demo and for the past couple of weeks, it has done very well. Although it is still early days, it does look promising. Will update the review in a few weeks.

Alvin Kurniawan
468
Alvin Kurniawan 2025.12.31 01:31 
 

Been 2 weeks using it and seems that its a good EA, haven't been in big drawdown since use it, and give good profit

robinsmithesq
143
robinsmithesq 2025.12.28 15:02 
 

The EA looks really good so far. Its easy to setup and the price makes it a potential bargain and I'm looking forward to using it more.

Mubashir Ali
124
Mubashir Ali 2025.12.28 12:33 
 

Good quality trades taken by the bot. Very good customer service. Great work.

Femke
29
Femke 2025.12.28 12:20 
 

The backtest was really great! I'm using it live now with a small account and I allready have some profit! Thank you!!

abe abe
275
abe abe 2025.12.28 09:58 
 

Backtests show amazing results, even on real ticks all the way back from 2020. Almost too good to be true, but I am giving the dev the benefit of the doubt. I am running it on live on both assets and both strategies for 1 week now. We will see how reliable the backtests will prove to be in the future. Will update this review in a couple of months.

Stephen J Martret
2760
Stephen J Martret 2025.12.28 02:12 
 

After solid backtesting and great price. bought X fusion and this week alone has matched the backtests and made over 3% on my account with low risk, highly recommend!!

FSaidov
93
FSaidov 2025.12.27 14:12 
 

I recently discovered this X Fusion AI advisor, tested it, and it was generating very good profits. I bought it right away. I think it will bring me a very good and stable income in the future. The seller was also very responsive and polite.

gigi69
173
gigi69 2025.12.26 10:17 
 

I'm using in live account for a short time but so far it has always made a profit, I prefer to use only strategy 1 which is less risky, I will send updates in the future. Thanks to the seller always available and kind

Chen Jia Qi
11185
개발자의 답변 Chen Jia Qi 2025.12.26 10:32
Thank you for your feedback, gigi69! 🙏 Glad Strategy 1 is working well for you. Feel free to reach out anytime if you need help!
zubenel
115
zubenel 2025.12.22 13:03 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Chen Jia Qi
11185
개발자의 답변 Chen Jia Qi 2025.12.22 14:25
Thank you for your purchase and support! I've just sent you a private message with the user manual and setup guide. Please check. If you have any questions, feel free to ask anytime!
18410
65
18410 2025.12.20 16:34 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Ranjeet
89
Ranjeet 2025.12.19 15:43 
 

Before buying X Fusion EA, I backtested it and got very good results without any delay immediately bought. I’ve only been using it for the last 2 days, but it’s already performing well and giving good results. The seller is also very helpful and responds quickly to every query. Highly recommended.

printgold
112
printgold 2025.12.19 01:54 
 

I installed this X Fusion EA about a week and the EA run very well and save. I have written to author and the author sent me the set file and manual. I am very happy find and running this Expert Adviser. Five Star for this product and the services. Thanks Author for the Great Product.

Gorazd Trauner
1034
Gorazd Trauner 2025.12.16 09:07 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

