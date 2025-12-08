X Fusion AI
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 10 12월 2025
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System
Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999.
After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips.
Thank you very much for your support.
Author profile (for MQL5 messaging):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
1. Overview
X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven trading concepts with a neural-like adaptive decision mechanism.
The system does not attempt to predict the future price. Instead, it evaluates market conditions and adjusts its internal logic accordingly.
The system focuses on:
-
Adapting to different market environments
-
Maintaining consistent operation across varying conditions
-
Controlling drawdown risk
-
Filtering low-quality entries and excessive noise
Its primary objective is to adjust to market flow and respond to structural changes rather than rely on fixed patterns.
2. Live Signal References (MQL5 Internal)
Live performance can be monitored through the following MQL5 signals:
Primary signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683
Users are encouraged to review both signals and conduct their own backtesting to evaluate the system’s characteristics and risk profile.
3. Recommended Symbols and Environment
Recommended symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD
Timeframe: M15
Approximate minimum deposit:
-
Strategy 1: around 500 USD
-
Strategy 2: around 1 000 USD
A balance from 2 000 USD or higher is generally more flexible for long-term use.
4. Quick Start
-
Attach the EA to GBPUSD or EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.
-
Enable automated trading in the terminal settings.
-
Select the appropriate strategy mode (Strategy 1 or Strategy 2).
-
Keep other parameters at default settings while becoming familiar with the system.
-
The EA is running correctly when the status shows "RUNNING" without error messages.
It is recommended to test the system on a demo account or with small positions before applying it to a live account.
5. Core Logic: Neural-Like Adaptation and Hybrid Architecture
Neural-Like Adaptive Logic
The system evaluates market structure and adjusts internal component weights accordingly.
This logic is designed to:
-
React to changes in market behavior
-
Distinguish between trending, ranging, and high-volatility conditions
-
Filter questionable breakouts and noise
-
Shift to more conservative behavior during extreme movements
This provides additional flexibility and robustness compared to rigid rule-based systems.
Hybrid Strategy Framework
The system incorporates several validated trading concepts, including:
-
Trend and momentum filters
-
Pullback-based entry logic
-
Compression and breakout structure detection
-
High-low structural filters
-
Volatility analysis components
The internal engine may adjust the contribution of these components depending on current market conditions.
Classic rules provide structure, while the adaptive engine introduces flexibility.
6. Multi-Layer Risk Management
X Fusion AI offers multiple internal risk mechanisms suitable for various account requirements.
Included protective features:
-
Dynamic stop loss and take profit handling
-
Protection against extended losing sequences
-
Break-even and trailing-style logic
-
Reduced activity during abnormal volatility
-
Basic news-time filtering
-
Multi-layer capital protection modes
Users should evaluate and adjust parameters based on their own account conditions and risk tolerance.
7. Data Basis and Testing Approach
The development and testing process uses:
-
Approximately 10 years of high-quality tick data
-
Stress testing across different market regimes
-
Full-session testing including major economic events
-
An optimization philosophy focused on realistic behavior rather than curve fitting
These tests help illustrate system characteristics but do not represent or guarantee future results.
8. Pricing and Updates
X Fusion AI is currently offered at an introductory price.
Future prices may be adjusted based on updates, development requirements, and user feedback.
All updates within the MQL5 Market framework are free for buyers.
9. Support and Communication (Within MQL5 Only)
Buyers of this product may receive:
-
Installation assistance
-
Parameter explanations
-
Example configurations
-
Answers to common usage questions
Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 private messages.
Before leaving a review, users are welcome to contact me for assistance so that any issues or misunderstandings can be addressed promptly.
10. Risk Warning
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in a loss of capital.
Past results, including backtests and signal performance, do not guarantee future outcomes.
Users should:
-
Test in a demo environment first
-
Adjust risk modes according to personal tolerance
-
Monitor performance regularly
So far, I'm getting good results