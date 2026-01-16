AI Prop Firms MT5

AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms. AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence, developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency, stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously evaluates price behavior, volatility, and liquidity conditions, adapting its execution in real time. The strategy focuses on precision based entries, smart timing diversification, and strict capital protection rather than aggressive exposure. The system does not use martingale, grid, or high risk recovery techniques, making it suitable for long term prop firm trading. The core architecture includes advanced execution control features such as Entry Time Offset, which helps prevent synchronized trading across multiple accounts, and a Daily Drawdown Guard that automatically protects accounts from breaching daily loss limits. All trading decisions are executed automatically in real time and managed by Artificial Intelligence, which continuously analyzes market conditions and applies adaptive risk parameters. AI Prop Firms is currently optimized for the USD/CAD pair, where the strategy is tuned for stable performance under prop firm conditions. New pair GBP/USD will be added in an upcoming update, within 5 days. The system can be used both during evaluation challenges and on funded accounts, and it works with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader. The robot is delivered with fully preconfigured settings. No complex setup or manual optimization is required. The user only needs to adjust a few basic parameters, while the AI handles execution logic, risk control, and strategy adaptation in the background. This makes AI Prop Firms suitable for traders who want professional grade automation without constant chart monitoring. The system follows carefully defined parameters aligned with the requirements of leading prop trading firms such as FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, FundingPips and others. AI Prop Firms is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Live performance results are available on our website, and frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now! 

The special offer $799 is valid only for 5 copies, left 1 copy. After that, it will increase by $100 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $2999.

Features:

  • All future updates included
  • AI driven performance monitoring
  • Economic News Protection Filter
  • Modern rule compliant prop trading architecture
  • Compatible with any Prop Trading Firms or Forex broker
  • Daily Drawdown Guard and capital protection system
  • Professionally developed and extensively tested system
  • Advanced execution logic to avoid synchronized trading
  • Enhanced stability during changing market conditions
  • Clear structure and full control over risk parameters
  • Preconfigured settings with only a few user adjustable inputs
  • Optimized for the USD/CAD pair and GBP/USD will be added within 5 days
  • Artificial Intelligence manages trading operations 24/5 without manual intervention
Precision Entry Filtering
The system evaluates every potential setup and executes trades only when conditions meet strict quality criteria, helping to reduce unnecessary exposure and low probability entries.

AI Driven Trade Decision
Every position is initiated by Artificial Intelligence based on real time market analysis, probability assessment, and adaptive execution logic. The AI continuously evaluates multiple data points before entering a trade, ensuring decisions are driven by intelligence rather than fixed rules, providing clarity, confidence, and consistency for prop firm trading.

Adaptive TP, SL and Trailing Control
Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted in real time to reflect current volatility and liquidity, fully managed by Artificial Intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Mode Switching
Based on live market behavior, the system automatically adapts its risk profile between conservative, balanced, and higher activity modes without user intervention.

Capital Protection Mechanism
During periods of drawdown or unstable conditions, the system automatically reduces exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account equity and prop firm limits.

Market Environment Recognition
Artificial Intelligence continuously identifies prevailing market regimes such as trending phases, ranging conditions, elevated volatility, or event driven risk and avoids unfavorable environments.

Economic Event Protection
Trading activity is automatically restricted before and after major economic announcements to reduce the risk of slippage and sudden price spikes.

AI Performance Reports

The system generates concise weekly performance summaries, highlighting key statistics and insights to help users monitor behavior and consistency.

How to Get Started - AI Prop Firms:

  • After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation from the Purchases tab. Once the purchase is verified, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users can assist you with setup, usage, and general questions related to AI Prop Firms. Enable Algo Trading on your platform and attach the EA to the M5 timeframe on the USD/CAD chart. Configure the settings according to the provided manual. The system is delivered with preconfigured parameters, so no complex setup is required. The robot is currently optimized for USD/CAD. Support for GBP/USD will be added within the next few days via a free update.
  • AI Prop Firms can be used with any Forex broker and is fully compatible with both evaluation challenges and funded prop firm accounts. The system is designed to operate under lower leverage conditions commonly offered by prop trading firms, ensuring controlled risk and rule compliance. Low spread accounts are recommended. We recommend running the system on a VPS to maintain a stable 24 hour connection and testing it on a demo or evaluation account before deploying it on a funded account.

Information - AI Prop Firms:

  • Timeframe: M1,M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 100
  • Trading pairs: USD/CAD
  • Additional pair: GBP/USD will be added in an upcoming update, within 5 days
  • Supported accounts: All prop trading firm accounts and standard broker accounts including Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, and ECN
  • AI Prop Firms can be used with any Prop Trading Firm, both for evaluation challenges and funded accounts, as well as with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader 5. The system is designed to operate under typical prop firm trading conditions, including lower leverage and strict risk limits.

Updates:
The current version of AI Prop Firms is 1.0. All future updates are provided free of charge. The latest version of the robot is always available directly through the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Price:
The price of AI Prop Firms is $799. The system can be used with any Prop Trading Firms and Forex broker. After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message to receive access to the private group, where you can get support and discuss the robot with our team and other users.

AI Prop Firms - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes AI Prop Firms different from standard trading robots?
    AI Prop Firms is built specifically for Prop Trading Firms environments. It uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze market conditions in real time, manage risk dynamically, and execute trades in a way that complies with strict prop firm rules rather than relying on static strategies.

  2. Is AI Prop Firms suitable for prop firm challenges and funded accounts?
    Yes. The system is designed to operate within evaluation rules as well as on funded accounts, including daily drawdown limits, lower leverage conditions, and consistency requirements.

  3. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. AI Prop Firms is delivered with preconfigured settings. The user only adjusts a few basic parameters, while Artificial Intelligence manages execution, risk control, and trade logic automatically.

  4. Which trading pairs does AI Prop Firms support?
    The system is currently optimized for USD/CAD, a pair well suited for prop firm conditions. GBP/USD will be added within the 5 days as a free update.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. AI Prop Firms operates 24/5, continuously analyzing the market and deciding when to trade or stay inactive without requiring user supervision.

  6. How does the system handle risk?
    Risk is managed dynamically by Artificial Intelligence. The system adapts exposure based on volatility, account conditions, and prop firm limits, and includes daily drawdown protection mechanisms.

  7. Does AI Prop Firms trade during economic news events?
    No. The system includes an Economic News Filter that blocks new trades before and after major announcements to reduce the risk of slippage and sudden volatility.

  8. Does the robot use grid or martingale strategies?
    No. AI Prop Firms does not use grid, martingale, or recovery based strategies. It focuses on controlled risk, single position logic, and consistency suitable for long term prop firm trading.

  9. Can I use AI Prop Firms with any prop trading firm or broker?
    Yes. The system is compatible with all prop trading firms and also works with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

  10. What platform does AI Prop Firms support?
    AI Prop Firms is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which is the standard platform used by most prop trading firms.

  11. Are updates and improvements included?
    Yes. All updates are provided free of charge, and the latest version is always available directly through the MetaTrader platform.

  12. Is support available after purchase?
    Yes. After purchasing the EA, users receive access to a private group where support, detailed manual and updates are provided to ensure proper setup and usage.
If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team. You will receive full assistance in a private group, where our team will guide you through every step.

