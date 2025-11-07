AI Forex Robot MT5

AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom.

Features:

All updates for free

AI Weekly Reports

Economic News Filter

Guardian Capital Protection

Revolutionary and modern system



Robot works with any Broker

Popular XAUUSD and EURUSD pair

A tested product developed by skilled programmers

Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy

Reduced risk during unstable market conditions

Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends

Full transparency and control over the system

All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters

AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.





Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.





Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment

The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.





Dynamic Risk Management

Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.





Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.





Market Regime Detection

AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.





Economic News Filter

The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.





AI Weekly Reports