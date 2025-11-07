AI Forex Robot MT5

4.44

AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now! 

The special offer $1599 is valid until 6 January 2026. After that, it will increase by $200 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $5000.

After purchasing or renting AI Forex Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold, Crude Oil Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker
  • Popular XAUUSD and EURUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M5 timeframe chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $1599, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away. 

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works on XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD. These pairs have been optimized to match their specific price behavior and volatility, ensuring stable and consistent performance. The AI logic is adapted individually to each instrument. We also plan to add more pairs in the future, selected directly by users in the group, allowing the trading portfolio to be expanded without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Are updates for AI Forex Robot free?
    Yes, all updates are completely free. You can download every new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform. Each update includes improvements, new features and optimizations so your robot is always running on the latest version.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support on private group, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. Do you have a manual prepared for the AI Forex Robot?
    The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

  11. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD, EURUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  12. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts.

  13. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  14. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500 for XAUUSD and $200 for EURUSD. These amounts allow the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we recommend starting with a larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  15. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  16. Does AI Forex Robot work on 2-digit and 3-digit broker accounts?
    Yes, the robot works on both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers. All calculations for pips and points are converted internally, so no special settings are required.

  17. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robot that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  18. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

리뷰 64
Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

jamal961 raed
39
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

Mark Carmona
319
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

추천 제품
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“두 명의 전문 자문, 하나의 가격: 귀하의 성공을 촉진합니다!” 브렌트유 스캘핑 전문가 + 브렌트유 스윙이 전문가가 한 팀에 전문가 자문을 제공합니다.   Live signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다. 최종 가격: 5000 $ 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은  -->> 1120 $  브렌트유에 오신 것을 환영합니다 브렌트유 전문 고문은 변동성이 큰 에너지 시장을 정확하고 민첩하게 마스터하도록 설계된 강력한 기업입니다. 브렌트유는 단순한 시스템이 아닙니다. 이는 시장 흐름에 적응하는 성공적인 전략을 배포하도록 설계된 전략적 파트너입니다. 스캘핑 기술을 통해 빠른 시장 움직임을 활용하고 싶거나 스윙 트레이딩의 신중한 접근 방식을 선호한다면 브렌트유가 도와드립니다. 고급 알고리즘은 시장 동향을 분석하여 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하는 거래를 실행합니다. 주요 특징들: 고급 전략 구현: 스캘핑, 스윙 및 기타 맞춤형 전
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
S&P 500 스캘퍼 어드바이저(S&P 500 Scalper Advisor)는 S&P 500 지수를 성공적으로 거래하고자 하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 혁신적인 도구입니다. S&P 500 지수는 미국 주식 시장에서 가장 널리 사용되고 권위 있는 지표 중 하나로, 미국 500대 기업으로 구성되어 있습니다. 특징: 자동화된 거래 솔루션:       이 자문가는 고급 알고리즘과 기술적 분석을 기반으로 시장 상황의 변화에 맞춰 전략을 자동으로 조정합니다. 다양한 접근 방식:       자문가는 지수 추세 이해, 가격 변동 분석, 수익 극대화와 위험 최소화를 위한 알고리즘 등 여러 가지 전략을 결합합니다. 유연성 및 사용자 정의 가능성:       트레이더는 자신의 트레이딩 목표, 위험 수준, 트레이딩 전략 선호도에 맞춰 EA 설정을 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리:       자문가는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 위험을 관리하기 위한 조치를 취합니다. 특정 손실 수준에 도달하면 거래
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
Iron Trader MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
유니버설 어드바이저. 스캘퍼 및 동적 주문 그리드로 작동합니다. 브로커에게 보이지 않는 스탑 오더, 손절매, 이익실현 및 트레일링 스탑 설정 레벨을 적용합니다. 레벨 값은 핍 또는 평균 가격 변동성(ATR)의 백분율로 설정할 수 있습니다. 지정된 시간에 작동할 수 있으며 미끄러짐 및 퍼짐 확대에 대한 보호 기능이 있습니다. 차트는 주문 실행의 품질, 수신된 이익 및 현재 오픈 포지션(주문 수, 로트 수 및 이익)에 대한 정보를 표시합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함하여 모든 중개인과 작업하는 데 적합합니다. Iron Trader EA의 MT4 버전 자산 관리: FIX_START_LOT - 잔액의 각 N 금액에 대한 고정 시작 로트(FROM_BALANCE). FROM_BALANCE - 시작 로트 계산을 위한 N 잔액 금액(FIX_START_LOT). 시작 로트는 다음 공식을 사용하여 계산됩니다. 잔액 / FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.56 (9)
Experts
출시 가격: $199 본 가격은 제품의 장기적 가치에 기반한 출시 전략의 일환으로, 판매 단계가 진행될수록 점진적으로 인상됩니다. ArtQuant Gold를 더 일찍 구매할수록 더 유리한 가격을 확보할 수 있습니다. 인위적인 할인이나 공격적인 프로모션은 제공하지 않습니다. 가격 인상은 시스템의 품질, 안정성, 그리고 장기적인 성숙도를 반영합니다. 실시간 신호 실시간 신호: IC Markets SC – RAW / ECN 실시간 신호: RoboForex – ECN (신호가 비교적 최근에 시작되었으며 EA의 최초 출시일과 일치하지 않는다는 점을 확인하실 수 있습니다. 이에 대한 자세한 설명은 여기를 클릭하여 확인해 주시기 바랍니다.) 개요 ArtQuant Gold 는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위해 독점적으로 설계된 프로페셔널 Expert Advisor(EA)입니다. 시스템 구조는 견고하고 적응력이 뛰어나며, 장기적 안정성, 리스크 관리, 지속 가능성 에 초점을 맞추고 있습니다. 시스템
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Bawaba Grid Scalping
Zaky Hamdoun
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction and Description Bawaba, from the Arabic word for "Grid", is a grid-based scalping robot for FOREX currency pairs. It has adjustable stoploss and takeprofits, as well as the possibility of having a fixed volume or adapting to the account balance. Grid scalping is when a grid of orders is created by increasing and decreasing prices incrementally above and below a set price. Below is a list of the different characteristics of the expert advisor: No Martingale. Grid scalping and trading
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Gold One
Habib Gholamali Heidari
2.79 (52)
Experts
Gold One  MT5 안녕하세요, 외환에서 금 거래를 좋아하는 모든 분들, 최고의 금 거래자들에 합류할 수 있는 로봇에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 20년 이상의 정확한 외환 시장 경험을 바탕으로, 최신 세대의 거래 로봇을 자랑스럽게 소개합니다. 특징:  프로프 회사의 도전에 적합합니다. 모든 계좌 크기에 적합하며, 소액 자본에도 사용 가능합니다. 그리드   없음과   마르팅게일   없음 100% 완전 자동화 이 로봇은 금에 특화된 최신, 혁신적, 그리고 최첨단 지표를 사용하여 매수 및 매도 지점을 식별하는 데 뛰어난 정확성을 자랑합니다. 이는 외환 시장 내 금 거래에서 혁신적인 돌파구를 의미합니다. 이 혁신은 10년 이상의 연구, 시도와 오류, 그리고 광범위한 테스트의 결과로, 금 거래의 전문가들로부터 얻은 통찰력을 통합하였습니다. 정교한 금 거래 패턴을 활용함으로써, 우리 로봇은 완전 자동화된 거래를 스트레스 없이 모니터링할 수 있도록 하여 마음의 평화를 보장합니다. 다년간의
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
MACD 표시기의 거래 로봇 이것은 거래 로봇의 단순화된 버전이며 하나의 진입 전략만 사용합니다(고급 버전에는 10개 이상의 전략이 있음) 전문가 혜택: 스캘핑, 마틴게일, 그리드 트레이딩. 하나의 주문 또는 주문 그리드로만 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. 동적, 고정 또는 승수 단계 및 거래 로트가 있는 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 주문 그리드를 통해 Expert Advisor를 거의 모든 거래 수단에 적용할 수 있습니다. 드로다운 복구 시스템, 손실 주문 및 잔액 보호 중복 그리드 거래가 반등하지 않는 가격 변동에 취약하다는 것은 비밀이 아니지만 주문 복구 시스템 덕분에 고문은 대부분의 하락에서 벗어날 수 있습니다. 드로우다운 탈출은 수익성이 없는 가장 먼 주문과 시장에 가장 가까운 주문을 이익이 있는 주문과 겹치는 방식으로 수행됩니다. 거래 로봇은 수동 거래 또는 다른 전문가가 개설한 거래의 경우 계정에서 손실된 위치를 복구하는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 매직 넘버로
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
시드니는 전통적인 기술적 분석과 함께 인공 지능을 사용하여 GBPUSD 및 USDJPY 심볼의 미래 시장 움직임을 예측하는 복잡하고 새로운 알고리즘입니다. 이 전문가용 어드바이저는 기술적 분석 지표의 데이터를 사용하여 훈련된 순환신경망, 특히 장단기 기억 셀을 사용합니다. 이 방법을 통해 EA는 향후 가격 변동과 가장 관련성이 높은 지표를 학습하고 이에 따라 행동 할 수 있습니다. 또한 LSTM 네트워크는 단기 및 장기 과거 데이터를 모두 고려할 수 있으므로 시계열 분석에 특히 적합합니다. 참고: 이 혜택은 한정된 소개용 혜택 입니다: 이 EA는 현재 가격으로 10장 중 1장만 판매됩니다. 다음 가격: $799 이 EA의 가격은 이 시스템으로 거래하는 사용자 수를 제한하기 위해 꾸준히 인상될 것입니다. 실시간 신호: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 중요: 추가 정보 및 추가 혜택을 받으시려면 제품 구매 후 PM을 통해 직접 문의하시기 바랍니다.
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   자동으로 각 통화 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 자동으로 선택하는 고속 틱 스캘퍼. 거래 매개 변수를 자동으로 계산하는 고문을 꿈꾸십니까? 자동으로 최적화되고 조정됩니까? MetaTrader 4용 시스템 정식 버전:       MetaTrader 4용   TickSniper   스캘퍼 TickSniper - 전체 설명       + 데모 + PDF EA는 10년 가까운 EA 프로그래밍 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. EA 전략은 모든 기호와 함께 작동합니다. 기간은 중요하지 않습니다. 로봇은 현재 시세, 틱 도달 속도, 스프레드 크기 및 기타 계약 사양 매개변수를 기반으로 합니다. 시스템은 유리한 정지 손실 및 이익 실현 수준을 자동으로 정의할 뿐만 아니라 평균 위치의 거리, 후행 정지 거리 등을 정의합니다. EA는 추세에 대해 추가 개방 시스템을 적용합니다("평균"). 설정은 실제 계정에서 테스트할 수 있도록 최적화되었습니다. Expert Advisor
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA는 보류 포지션 전략(PPS)과 매우 진보된 비밀 거래 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. Bonnitta EA의 전략은 비밀 사용자 지정 지표, 추세선, 지원 및 저항 수준(가격 조치) 및 위에서 언급한 가장 중요한 비밀 거래 알고리즘의 조합입니다. 실제 돈으로 3개월 이상 테스트하지 않고 EA를 구입하지 마십시오. 실제 돈으로 BONNITTA EA를 테스트하고 아래 링크에서 결과를 확인하는 데 100주 이상(2년 이상)이 걸렸습니다. BONNITTA EA는 사랑과 권한 부여로 만들어졌습니다. 불법 복제 알고리즘의 가격 및 구현의 이유는 소수의 구매자에게만 해당됩니다. Bonnitta EA는 테스트를 거쳤으며 22년 동안 99,9% 품질의 실제 진드기를 사용하여 실제 시장 조건에 가까운 슬리피지 및 수수료로 스트레스 테스트를 성공적으로 통과했습니다. Expert Advisor에는 완전한 통계 제어를 통해 통계 수집 및 미끄러짐 제어 알고리즘이 포함되어 있습니다.
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium 은 올인원 도구입니다. 이러한 전략 및 계산을 자동화하기 위해 일반적인 거래 전략에 대한 광범위한 교육을 기반으로 생성되었습니다. (Jason Kisogloo가 설계하고 프로그래밍함) 특징: 19 개별 신호 - 이러한 신호 각각은 최종/전체 결과를 구성하기 위해 신경망 스타일 구성에서 바이어스될 수 있습니다. 각 신호에는 필요한 경우 사용자 정의하거나 최적화할 고유한 설정이 있습니다. 포괄적인 화면 디스플레이 - 포괄적인 정보와 도구 설명이 포함된 6개의 스냅 패널. (패널 테두리를 클릭하여 접거나 펼침... 설정은 기기별로 자동으로 저장됨): 신호 패널 - 바이어싱 정보 및 신호 세부 정보와 함께 신호 분석을 표시합니다. 뉴스 패널 - 이벤트까지 카운트다운이 포함된 현재 악기에 대한 예측 효과가 있는 최신 뉴스 이벤트. (내부 Mt5 경제 캘린더 대 Forex Factory Scraper 옵션 - 이 기능을 사용하려면 Metat
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5는 완전히 자동화된 "풀백" 거래 시스템으로, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD와 같은 인기 있는 "풀백" 통화쌍 거래에 특히 효과적입니다. 이 시스템은 외환 시장의 주요 패턴인, 특정 방향으로 급격한 움직임 이후 가격이 되돌아오는 특성을 활용합니다. 시간 프레임: M15 기본 통화쌍: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD 추가 통화쌍: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA 구매 후, 반드시 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 비공개 그룹에 초대하고, 설정 파일 및 추가적인 상세 지침을 보내드립니다. 모든 구매자가 EA를 설치하고 설정하는 것을 도와드립니다. EA를 처음 사용하는 경우, 사용 방법을 자세히 알려드립니다. EA 설정: OneChartSetup을 사용하면 단일 차트에서 모든 통화쌍을 실행할 수 있습니다 (M15 시간 프레임만 해당). 이 EA는 스프레드, 슬리피지 또는 기타 브로커 관련
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) 소개 APE는 **평균 회귀 전략(Mean Reversion)**을 기반으로 개발된 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor)입니다. 시장의 과도한 가격 확장을 감지하고, 사전에 정의된 조건에 따라 반대 방향으로 진입합니다. 이 시스템은 일일 손실 제한, 자동 청산 기능 등 리스크 관리 기능을 내장하고 있으며, 계좌 크기나 거래 환경에 따라 사용자 설정이 가능합니다. APE는 광범위한 과거 데이터 백테스트를 통해 구조적 안정성을 검증하였으며, 포지션 조절 및 리스크 관리를 이해하는 경험 많은 사용자에게 적합합니다. 리스크 관리 기능: 설정 가능한 일일 최대 손실 제한 목표 수익 도달 시 자동 청산 기능 보수형, 중립형, 공격형 등의 리스크 프로파일 설정 가능 기술적 특징: 시장의 과도한 움직임을 활용한 반대 매매 전략 자산 보호를 위한 내부 보호 기능 포함 평가 계좌 및 펀딩 규칙에 맞춘 유연한 설정 가능 테스트, 전략 연구 및 통제된 실
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Master Oscillators를 만나보세요, 이것은 거래를 단순하고 유연하게 만드는 봇입니다! RSI, CCI, 또는 Stochastic 신호 중에서 선택하고 당신만의 전략을 구축하세요. 이 봇은 MA 필터, 동적 로트 크기, Kelly Criterion 계산기, 동적 SL 및 TP 레벨 등 많은 도구를 제공합니다. 당신의 거래 스타일에 관계없이, Master Oscillators는 여기에 있습니다. 이것은 중요한 정보, 통계 등을 제공하면서 항상 당신의 거래를 안전하게 유지합니다. 만약 당신이 언제나 당신만의 거래 봇을 만들고 싶었지만 방법을 몰랐다면, Master Oscillators가 도와줄 수 있습니다. 오늘부터 Master Oscillators를 사용해보시고 당신의 거래를 향상시켜보세요! 사용자 가이드:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 신제품!!! 안티 마틴게일 시스템 도입! 이제 매우 낮은 리스크로 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
340% 연간 수익률, 정말 죄송합니다! 네, 맞게 읽으셨습니다: 이 340% 연 수익률의 백테스트 결과는 거의 부끄러울 정도로 놀랍습니다. 하지만 오해하지 마세요 – 이건 마케팅 트릭이 아니라, 깔끔한 프로그래밍과 정직한 백테스트의 결과입니다. 물론 이런 꿈같은 수익률이 영원히 지속될 수는 없습니다. 몇 년이 지나면 어느 EA든 백테스트에서 결국 롯트 크기 한계에 도달하기 때문입니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 Stealth 150 DE40은 알고리즘이 ‘제한 없이’ 운용될 때 무엇이 가능한지 보여줍니다. 그래서, 수익률에 대해 미리 사과드리며——이제 본격적으로 이 전문가 어드바이저를 소개합니다. Stealth 150 DE40 – DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40) 전용 브레이크아웃 EA 보이지 않는다. 멈추지 않는다. 타협 없는 투명성. Stealth 150 DE40이 하는 일은? Stealth 150 DE40은 DAX (DE40, .DE40Cash, GER
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - 고급 멀티 커런시 스캘핑 및 트렌드 팔로우 자동매매 시스템 GoldPulser EA 는 스캘핑의 정밀함과 트렌드 팔로우의 안정성을 결합한 정교한 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템(Expert Advisor)입니다. 꾸준한 수익 추구를 원하는 Forex 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 독자 개발된 알고리즘을 활용하여 여러 통화쌍에 걸쳐 높은 확률의 트레이딩 기회를 포착합니다. 【주요 특징】 멀티 타임프레임 분석:   M5(5분)부터 H4(4시간)까지 여러 시간 봉을 동시에 분석하여 가장 정확한 진입 시점을 찾아냅니다. 시장의 노이즈를 필터링하고 진정한 트렌드 전환점과 돌파 구간을 포착합니다. 고급 위험 관리:   고정 로트뿐만 아니라, 계좌 잔고의 일정 비율에 기반한 동적 로트 사이징 계산 기능을 탑재했습니다. 최대 낙폭 제한, 일일 최대 손실 한도, 트레이드별 위험 설정 등 다층적인 방어 메커니즘으로 자본을 보호합니다. 내장형 경제 뉴스 필터:   중요 경제 지
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 익스퍼트 어드바이저 개요 XAUUSD(골드) 및 주요 FX 페어용 자동매매 시스템. 진입, SL/TP, 트레일링, 드로다운 관리를 규칙 기반으로 수행합니다. 수익 보장은 없습니다. 리스크 고지를 확인하세요. 요구 사항 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 계좌: ECN/RAW 권장 연결: 24/7 (VPS 권장) 시간대: M1–H4 초기 설정 Algo Trading 활성화. 차트에 EA 부착(심볼별 1개 차트). Inputs에서 AI_Access_Mode = ON 설정 후 재적용. 자본/레버리지에 맞춰 리스크 조정. 권장 조건 충분한 마진과 안정적 체결(낮은 스프레드/지연). 골드 기준 $5,000+ / 1:500 권장. 다종목 시 리스크 축소. 실계좌 전 데모 검증. 핵심 기능 SL/TP , 브레이크이븐 , 트레일링 포함 진입/청산. 드로다운 제어 로 불리한 구간에서 활동 감소. 멀티 심볼 지원, 변동성/세션 적응. 주요 입력값 AI_A
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
유틸리티
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
필터:
Jalal Kmalaldeen
126
Jalal Kmalaldeen 2025.12.12 22:01 
 

An excellent robot; the support team is helpful and quick to respond to all questions. Trading performance has been excellent so far.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:45
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
chenjian295
28
chenjian295 2025.12.09 12:10 
 

This EA is the most disappointing product I have ever bought on MQL5. Since I started using it on November 18th, my live trading account has lost nearly 500 dollars. It is obviously an overfitted strategy that fails in real trading and will only continue to lose money. The author has never dared to publicly show live trading signals and only provided a useless setting guide when users suffered losses. Even if you follow the instructions exactly, losses are still inevitable. However, in the daily profit screenshots the author posted, they made profits every day, but users were losing money every day. This is a completely immature product and a well-planned marketing scam. I strongly advise other traders to stay away from it.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.09 13:04
Hi. Unfortunately this user is using incorrect settings, we already contacted him but he did not reply, instead he added a negative review and a comment defaming us and insulting us. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
⛔️Reported for defaming and insulting us.
jamal961 raed
39
jamal961 raed 2025.12.06 16:19 
 

After a real test of the robot, I can honestly say I’m satisfied. At first, the results didn’t match what the team was posting, but later we found out that the issue was only with my settings. After fixing the setup and updating to the latest version, the robot started performing exactly as advertised. What I like the most is that the strategy is clear, the entries and exits are calculated, and the trades are clean with controlled risk. There is also a continuous support team available to help anyone facing issues, and they respond quickly and professionally. Overall, the robot delivers solid performance and works perfectly for prop firm challenges. Great experience — definitely recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.12 22:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mark Carmona
319
Mark Carmona 2025.12.03 18:50 
 

The EA does trade real time using AI, support is great, improving the product day by day. Looking forward to more updates!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 18:52
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori
175
Mohammed Kareem Nejres Al-mamoori 2025.12.03 18:03 
 

Very disappointing and misleading I bought this “AI Forex Robot” after being shown extremely impressive backtest results. Unfortunately, once I received the final product and used it in real trading, the performance was very poor and did not match the advertised backtests at all. This raised serious concerns for me about how those earlier backtests were presented. When I contacted the provider to ask about the gap between backtest and live performance, I didn’t receive a clear or consistent explanation—just a different excuse each time. I was also added to a Telegram customer group where many buyers reported the exact same issue: real trading results not matching the claimed backtests. What made this even more concerning is that the admin would delete complaint messages and remove anyone who questioned the robot, which prevented open discussion and transparency. To verify things myself, I ran my own backtest for the period after my purchase date to compare it with the robot’s actual performance. Surprisingly, my backtest results still didn’t match what I saw in real trading. I also have all the evidence and screenshots to support everything I’m saying. If anyone wants to verify my claims, feel free to message me and I will share the proof. Overall, this product did not deliver what was promised. I’m leaving this review to warn others to be extremely cautious and not rely on marketing/backtest screenshots when deciding to buy.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.05 14:52
Unfortunately, there are people here who deliberately destroy good projects by cooperating with other sellers. AI Forex Robot is a real AI system, the only one available in this market, and it works perfectly. Results are available in the comments section. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Guru
39
Guru 2025.12.03 13:21 
 

After testing this EA for about a week I am very satisfied with its performance. It works smoothly and the results are even better than I expected. What really stands out is how active and dedicated the developers are. In the past few days there were a couple of small issues, but they reacted immediately and fixed everything very quickly which shows a high level of professionalism and commitment. The support team is also excellent and always available in the group chat to answer questions and help whenever needed. I have seen some negative reviews but in my opinion they do not reflect the real potential of this EA. It is a new and innovative project built with artificial intelligence and like any advanced technology it needs a bit of time to grow. This is why the developers recommend testing it on a demo first which I fully agree with. Overall my experience has been very positive. The EA shows incredible potential, the results are promising and the team behind it is one of the most responsive I have seen. If you are considering buying it my advice is simple give it a chance and let it show what it can do.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 17:24
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Lorymia2131
87
Lorymia2131 2025.12.03 12:30 
 

AI Robot is a great tool that I use every day, I really like that it is being developed by adding new and excellent features, the results are very good.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Sipsm
414
Sipsm 2025.12.02 21:12 
 

Very good robot, first position closed with profits. The support has been prompt thus far in responding to queries

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
RimikTrading
53
RimikTrading 2025.12.02 02:47 
 

I purchased this bot and tested it on a real account but its performance does not come close to what is shown in the back testing or what the developer claims. Whenever I reached out for support, their team blamed everything except the bot itself — broker execution, spreads, VPS latency, liquidity, protection settings, risk modes, activation timing, and even user error, which they also repeat publicly in the review section as their default excuse. The user manual only requires adjusting three simple settings: Mini Score (70–75), Risk Level (Normal) and Lot Size, attaching the bot to a 5-minute chart. It’s hard to see how a user could make mistakes with such basic instructions. With such a high price tag and all the bold claims made by the developer, this AI-powered bot should be smart enough to handle common market factors and still perform reliably on a live account. And if as a user, I am paying such a premium for an “AI smart bot,” I expect it to overcome these challenges but in reality, it doesn’t. If you look closely, most of the 5-star reviews come from users who just bought the bot and never used the bot in live trading. Many were offered a free indicator or bot in exchange for posting a 5-star review within a day, which creates misleading and artificially inflated ratings. I was asked to do the same but I refused to do that and told Mr. Mark that I would prefer to wait and use the bot first for few weeks and would like to add an honest review. Users who genuinely tested the bot and shared negative results often had their messages deleted, their screenshots removed from the group chat, or were blocked from posting in the channel. My experience was the same — the bot performed poorly in real market conditions, trading sideways and repeatedly hitting stop loss. I do not recommend buying this bot. In live trading, it simply does not work as advertised and back testing. Don’t be misled by premium price, fake 5-star reviews collected in returns of free indicator or bots. Lastly, I would like to request that MQL5 not remove this review. The developer will likely report it and try to have it taken down, as they often do, but I am a genuine buyer who paid a high price for this misleading bot, and I have the right to share my honest experience. I’m more than willing to provide your team with all the screenshots of the bot’s real performance, along with my full chat history with their support team, if needed.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.02 16:25
Hi. Thank you for sharing your experience. Backtests and live trading can differ because every account operates with different broker execution, spreads, latency and liquidity conditions, which can significantly affect performance even when the settings are the same. Many users trade this EA successfully in live conditions, but results will always vary between accounts due to these external factors. When we ask clients about their setup, VPS, protections or broker conditions, it is not “blaming the user,” but simply the technical information required to understand why two accounts may produce different results. The manual is designed to be simple, but proper activation and stable market conditions are still essential for any algorithm. We do not offer or request positive reviews, and we do not remove criticism. Messages are moderated only when they contain personal attacks or disruptive behavior, not because someone reports negative performance. If your account experienced stop losses or inconsistent results, we would be happy to review your configuration and help you identify the cause. You have full access to the EA, updates and support, and we are always available for clients who wish to resolve technical issues. We appreciate your feedback and wish you the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Update: Reading this review it is clearly visible that this is not someone looking for help but something written intentionally to destroy this project. Why do I think so? Because this is not the first case where a user does this on purpose, most likely cooperating with another seller whose sales of their grid and martingale robot have dropped.
Kim Gyeongmin
191
Kim Gyeongmin 2025.12.02 00:11 
 

This is exactly the EA I've been looking for. It offers extensive customization just as I wanted. While the author provides recommended parameters, I experimented with my own strategy, and I have been successfully running this EA for over four weeks now. It is truly the best.👍👍👍👍👍👍

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
215
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto 2025.12.01 17:29 
 

The backtest does not reflect that daily trading. More stops into live account. Waste of mony in my opinion.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 19:31
Hi. Thank you for your feedback. Please note that backtests and live trading can differ depending on several factors, such as:
• broker execution and spreads
• VPS latency
• liquidity conditions
• enabled protection settings
• risk mode and activation timing
With the recommended configuration and full protection functions enabled, many users trade the EA daily with stable results. If your live account experienced more stop losses, it may be related to one of the factors above. You are welcome to contact our support for help with your setup and we can review your parameters to see what caused the difference between your backtest and live results. Wishing you all the best in your trading. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Zsolt Tamasi
202
Zsolt Tamasi 2025.12.01 17:08 
 

This is already the fourth EA robot I’ve purchased from MQLBLUE. All of them worked well, but this new AI Forex Robot takes things to another level by using artificial intelligence. It analyzes historical XAUUSD charts and makes buy/sell decisions with greater precision based on that data. The developers are genuinely dedicated. After purchasing, you can join the Telegram group and ask questions directly to the developer, who responds very quickly. The group is already quite large, and managing so many customers is a real challenge, but the support team handles it exceptionally well—you can really see how much effort they put in. The detailed user manual is available in 10 different languages and explains all EA parameters very clearly. The EA is continuously being improved. The buyers in the Telegram group are even asked which additional features they would like to see in future versions. Several new updates have already been released, each one making the robot better and more refined. With the default settings, the AI Forex Robot runs reliably and generates daily profits. It truly represents a new generation of EA robots.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:38
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
BlueSky-Design
150
BlueSky-Design 2025.12.01 15:44 
 

I’ve been using this AI trading robot for several weeks now, and I can genuinely say I’m impressed. The performance has been consistently strong day after day, and—more importantly—it stays stable even when gold makes its typical unnatural or extreme moves. The way the system reads the market is razor-sharp and far beyond what I expected. Also worth mentioning: the developer and support team respond immediately and actually solve things. That alone sets this project apart. For me, this is a also real game changer.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Patrick Pham
217
Patrick Pham 2025.12.01 12:19 
 

This EA very good, it works well

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Paul
27
Paul 2025.12.01 08:17 
 

I am very disappointed with the purchase of the AI Forex Robot. I expected that a product priced at $2,000 would be of high quality and genuinely support me in professional trading. Unfortunately, in my personal opinion, the AI Forex Robot is not worth this price. I believe that a fair price for this product would be around $100.

Additionally, the approach to customer service — which can also be seen in comments from other users — is very disappointing. I would like to emphasize that this is solely my personal opinion, and I do not intend to act against or harm the AI Forex Robot project or its creators. I am simply sharing my own experience as a customer.

For these reasons, I cannot recommend this product.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.01.05 14:53
Unfortunately, there are people here who deliberately destroy good projects by cooperating with other sellers. AI Forex Robot is a real AI system, the only one available in this market, and it works perfectly. Results are available in the comments section. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Dr.Law
40
Dr.Law 2025.11.28 14:37 
 

I am updating my original review to provide a comprehensive warning to all potential buyers. This is not just about a failing product; it is about a pattern of deceptive practices, censorship, and hostile behavior from the seller.

1. The Product: A Failure in a Live Environment

Let's be clear: the bot does not perform as advertised. I purchased this EA for $1999 based on promises of "AI" and "capital protection." In a live environment, using the provided .set files and following the manual, the bot produced a net loss. The advertised results are not achievable in real-world trading. The core algorithm is fundamentally flawed.

2. The Censorship: Banned for a Negative Review

The moment I posted my original negative review, I was immediately and permanently banned from the official Telegram group. There was no discussion, no request for logs, and no attempt to help. The seller's first and only action was to silence criticism. This is not the behavior of a confident developer; it is the act of someone hiding a failed product.

3. The Excuses: A Masterclass in Contradiction

In my private messages with the support team, they built a defense on a lie so blatant it's almost comical. They claimed I was "uncooperative" and "refused to provide settings." Yet, in the same breath, they admitted they never asked for settings because I "didn't enter a support conversation." This is a classic Catch-22, a fabricated excuse to justify their censorship.

4. The Threats: A Pattern of Coercion

My case is not isolated. I have evidence from other users, like Rodrigo, who were threatened by the seller ("Mark"). They were told to delete their negative reviews in exchange for support. This is not "setting boundaries"; this is extortion. The seller is actively trying to manipulate their rating by coercing dissatisfied customers into silence.

5. The Challenge: The Silence is Deafening

I publicly challenged the seller: if your product is so successful, ask your entire customer group to post their real, unfiltered results here. Not cherry-picked screenshots. Not backtests. Real account statements.

Their response? Silence. They know that if their customers posted the truth, the myth of this "successful AI" would collapse instantly.

Conclusion: Do Not Buy This Product

This is not just a bad EA. This is a seller who:

•Sells a failing product for an exorbitant price.

•Silences critics by banning them.

•Lies and contradicts themselves to cover their tracks.

•Threatens and extorts users to remove negative reviews.

Do not be their next victim. The risk is not just losing your money on the bot; it's losing your capital when it fails. Avoid at all costs.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.01 09:36
Your review contains several serious accusations, but it removes key context and does not reflect what actually happened. Below are the factual clarifications.
1. About the product performance
The EA is not “failing” nor “non-functional.”
Hundreds of users run it daily with full activation and correct settings. The results you experienced are directly connected to:
• one of your protection functions being turned OFF
• Guardian not activating due to broker feed interruptions
• the trades occurring during a documented global liquidity outage
These factors alone can cause results to differ between accounts. With proper activation, the EA performs exactly as shown in the daily sequences we shared.
2. You were not banned for writing a negative review
Many users have posted critical reviews and remain in the group.
You were removed because your first and only activity in the group was:
• posting a review
• immediately escalating into accusations
• refusing to engage in any technical discussion
• not sharing logs, settings, or questions
• using the group only to argue
Group access is a bonus, not a guaranteed service included in the purchase.
If a user enters only to confront rather than collaborate, the group is not the right place for them.
The EA, license, and updates remain fully available to you.
3. No contradiction and no fabricated “Catch-22”
You claim you were never asked for settings.
That is correct, because you never entered a support conversation.
Support cannot request data from someone who chooses confrontation instead of troubleshooting.
There is no contradiction here; only missing context in your interpretation.
4. No threats, no coercion, no extortion
Your claims rely on cropped screenshots without timestamps or full conversations.
Nobody has ever lost access to updates or their license because of a review.
Support is available to every respectful user regardless of rating and help is provided daily.
However, personal support is not delivered inside an argument.
That is a boundary, not a threat.
5. “Ask everyone to post results” is not meaningful
Every account is unique:
• different brokers
• different spreads
• different VPS latency
• different liquidity conditions
• different activation timing
• different risk modes
Comparing dozens of live accounts publicly as if they were identical is neither reliable nor useful.
This is why results are shared individually and why daily trading sequences are posted to show transparent EA behavior.
6. The global context matters
The trades you refer to happened during a significant market disruption: CME halted trading due to a data-center failure, causing price delays and feed interruptions across many brokers.
Such conditions affect every algorithm, not just this EA.
Ignoring this context leads to inaccurate conclusions.
Final Note
You still have full access to the EA, updates, and your license.
We are always available for technical assistance through our official support channels for users who want genuine help.
Your review contains accusations that remove essential context, but we wish you success in your future trading.AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Angelica90
19
Angelica90 2025.11.27 15:21 
 

I have been using this AI Robot for some weeks now and I am really falling in love with it. It is an amazing support to my Forex Trading business. The way the Bot tackles the market is completely unimaginable and precise. I am impressed by the way the support team and the developer listens to our issues and sorts them out pronto! This is a real game changer! - Charles

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
oymail
225
oymail 2025.11.27 14:38 
 

My experience with their EAs were good, all trades with profits. Now the profits already covered the purchase price. I can't wait to have more pairs into the EA. Their EAs build to make money and their support always AWESOME!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS
30
Khamfeua SIRIVONGS 2025.11.27 11:24 
 

Just bought the EA few days ago, it shows how excellent the AI works within the EA. The most important thing is that the EA opens a trade once it is feasible to get profit as well as the EA protects the profits. Great to invest for long term profit.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
jck
40
jck 2025.11.27 00:35 
 

Truly Impressive AI Forex Robot — Safe, Smart & Profitable This AI Forex robot exceeded my expectations in every area. The first thing I noticed was how simple and clean the setup process is. All parameters are easy to understand, and the default presets work extremely well. You don’t need to be an expert to get started — everything is straightforward and intuitive. Support from the developer is outstanding. Responses are fast, detailed, and genuinely helpful. They guide you not only on installation but also on smart risk allocation, safety settings, and broker conditions. This level of service gives real peace of mind. The EA’s trading logic is designed with risk first, profit second — which is exactly how professional automation should work. Features like max drawdown controls, equity protection, volatility filters, and smart recovery modes make it feel extremely safe. Performance-wise, the EA has been consistently profitable, not just during trending markets but also during consolidations. It aims for stable growth without taking reckless risks. For traders who want automation that protects capital while making steady returns, this EA is a great choice.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 12:39
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management. This system represents a completely different category of trading technology. Instead of relying on outdated static formulas, the AI processes market structure in real time and adjusts its internal parameters based on what is happening at that exact moment. Because of this, it reacts to the market the same way advanced institutional systems do but in a form accessible to retail traders. Many EAs on the market use marketing terms like "AI" or "machine learning", yet inside they remain simple indicator-based robots. AI Forex Robot is built on real decision logic, including regime detection, adaptive SL and TP, protection layers, quality scoring, confirmation models and advanced filters. Every trade is the result of a complex evaluation process, not a single condition or basic rule. Our goal is to give traders something completely different. Real AI. Real decisions. Real risk control. A trading system that evolves with the market instead of fighting against it. This project will continue to develop, expand and bring new features. We are building a long-term solution and we are fully committed to constant improvement. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now👍📊
1234
리뷰 답변